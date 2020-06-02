You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Mental health in the pandemic: it’s no Rubik’s cube

Mental health in the pandemic: it’s no Rubik’s cube

June 2, 2020 by 2 Comments
rubic

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Emna Makhlouf, a 23-year-old Tunisian and a fifth-year medical student, a poet and an arts lover. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Ages ago, during the “Hectic-ozoic” era of our lives, when we used to practice drowning in oceans of deadlines as a worldwide hobby, how many times have we wished for a break ? Well, it seems the universe has given us just that. Or maybe just like in those hamburgers adds, it didn’t turn out the way it was meant to be.
The good news is first, you are not alone in this and second, unlike our hunter-gatherer ancestors’ fight for survival, ours doesn’t have to be that toilsome.

Here are a few tips to smoothen down the edges of the Rubik’s cube. You’re free to use one at a time or try combining the four of them in your day. Our mantra is : No pressure.

1.Embrace the gray zone:

If you’re at work though minus the commuting eternities, no longer know where you’re standing in space-time and what you can/want/supposed to do, congrats! You’re in the privileged gray square of the chessboard.
This is nothing new, though. All life has ever been, IS A GRAY ZONE and we are meant to learn juggling with its nuances along the way.
Consider this period to be a free trial and you will get back to the premium version sooner than you thought.

2. This is NOT a competition:

Read this as many times as you wish:  no pandemic ever came with a productivity-meter.
While it might be neuron-stimulating thus good for mental health, to catch up with your endless list of movies, enroll in online courses, visit museums virtually, it can easily become an overstrain when seen through a lens of comparison. Just remember you are not meant to step out of this with a thousand new skills. You’re just meant to step out of this. Full stop.

3.Hug yourself:

Which brings us to practicing self-parenting that just comes down to respecting your unique journey and appreciating your own efforts. Human contact is a scarce resource nowadays, but anything from setting a sleep time, to cutting down carbs, to committing to a daily 30-minutes’ physical activity is a hug to yourself.

  1. “We’re all in the same basket”: As the French saying goes. If you were an apple stuck in a basket with other apples, you might as well come together to keep doctors away. Because, first, it is comforting to know that you are not alone in this struggle and second, altruism is a self-multiplier.
    Strengthening the values of community and engaging in common efforts to ease the burden on everybody is, not only a clever survival strategy but also a mental health support. Volunteering, calling a friend, seeking help, practicing vulnerability as well as active listening, are all ways of exploring and celebrating our humanness in times of crisis.

I know. It is all easier said than done but this is just a bud of reflection. There are no deadlines, nor any boxes to check. It is a personal journey, make it yours.

About the author

Emna Makhlouf is a 23-year-old Tunisian and a fifth-year medical student, a poet and an arts lover. Writing and travelling are her biggest passions. They go hand in hand in quenching my thirst for exploring the diversity of the human nature. She is also an activist within civil society, mainly in the fields of human rights, peace and women’s rights. She would also like to engage more in the struggle against climate change,
especially from a feminist perspective. Pursuing psychiatry and above all, contributing in making the world a better place are her dearest ambitions.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Thousands returning to Nigeria’s restive Borno state ‘at risk’; UN ‘gravely concerned’

Medical training without borders: what’s still missing?

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

5 ways COVID-19 has disrupted our sleep

Which country offers the cheapest mobile data?

Dear Davos: time to declare an emergency opportunity for people and planet

On technology and medical ethics

Coronavirus: Commission waives customs duties and VAT on the import of medical equipment from non-EU countries

Over $39 million earmarked by UN-backed fund to combat effects of climate change in Nepal

Young people struggling in digital world, finds latest OECD PISA survey

Future Forces Forum: Prague will be hosting the most important project in the field of Defence and Security

China in My Suburbs

In Afghanistan, attacks against schools have tripled in one year

Britain aligns with EU rivaling US on trade and Iran, abandons bilateral ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Security Council approves ‘historic’ political Haiti mission, ending UN peacekeeping role in the country

EU elections 2019: Trump’s share in the support of populism

Fighting against the Public Health System dismantling means guaranteeing assistance to all

Tech must embrace teamwork to transform the world

How Eurozone consumers spend their income when they have one…

Mexico cannot move forward ‘without addressing the shadows of the past’, says UN rights chief

A Sting Exclusive: “Sustainable development goals: what role for business?” Commissioner Mimica asks live from European Business Summit 2015

European Innovation Scoreboard 2018: Europe must deepen its innovation edge

Where are the world’s nuclear weapons?

The 4 biggest challenges to our higher education model – and what to do about them

ECB is about to lend trillions to banks

Victim-centred laws ‘paramount’ to combat online sexual abuse against children

Legendary Harlem Globetrotters slam-dunk at the UN, with message that brings families, nations together

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my local area?

Storms and snow in Lebanon worsen plight for Syrian refugees

Thoughtful blockchain implementation is key to improving supply chains in a post-COVID world

Who really cares about the 26.2 million of EU jobless?

Commission goes less than mid-way on expensive euro

What keeps me up at night? Two strategists reply

Three countries losing ground and one new prime minister

Tributes for ‘role model’ former UN refugee agency chief, Sadako Ogata

MEPs urge EU states to ensure better care of transported animals

Internet Forum: Prioritize technologies most needed for sustainable development

Working fewer hours makes you more efficient. Here’s the proof

Ten reasons to be optimistic in 2019

Women-Friendly Spaces for Rohingya refugees: A place for protection and care

“The Belt and Road Initiative should be mutually beneficial for EU and China and every participating country”, Vice-President Papadimoulis of the European Parliament underscores from European Business Summit 2018

Facebook wins EU approval for WhatsApp acquisition; just a sign of the times

To realise the full potential of AI, we must regulate it differently

Releasing trapped value is key to success in the digital world

EU’s Bank signs € 150 million loan to India as part of record investment in clean energy

Why a multi-stakeholder approach is essential to our risk resiliency

Milk, fruits and vegetables distributed to schoolchildren thanks to EU programme

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century: an equity unachieved

3 reasons why Singapore is the smartest city in the world

How banks should prepare for robots going rogue

We need to give voice to ‘We the Peoples’, says UN chief

North Korea: ‘Time to talk human rights’, says UN expert

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

Thousands risk lives fleeing fighting in Syria’s last ISIL stronghold

We probably should go back to the therapy in Primary Healthcare

EU to present a “hefty” exit bill to the UK moments before Brexit negotiations

Ongoing insecurity in Darfur, despite ‘remarkable developments’ in Sudan: UN peacekeeping chief

At UN, France’s Macron says more ‘political courage’ is needed to face global challenges

IMF: All you want to know about Argentina

The latest technology isn’t enough – you need the business model to go with it

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s