You are here: Home / European Union News / Supporting the recovery: MEPs adopt budget priorities for 2021

Supporting the recovery: MEPs adopt budget priorities for 2021

May 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment
euro

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The 2021 budget priorities should be to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and support the recovery, building on the Green Deal and digital transformation.

In the resolution by rapporteur Pierre Larrouturou (S&D, FR), adopted by the Committee on Budgets on Thursday by 33 votes against 4, with 1 abstention, MEPs emphasise that “the Union and all of its Member States must show full solidarity with those most in need, pulling together as a community and ensuring that no country is left to fight this pandemic and the aftermath on its own, including through a 2021 budget commensurate to this historical challenge.” Next year’s budget “should be the first of an updated, reoriented and very ambitious 2021-2027 MFF”, they add.

European Green Deal and digital transformation paramount

MEPs expect the Commission to present a draft 2021 budget that is an important part of the recovery plan which “needs to be built on the European Green Deal and digital transformation of our societies to rebuild our economy, ensure resilience and inclusion (…), protect people’s wellbeing and health from further risks and environmental impacts, create high-quality jobs and ensure social, economic and territorial cohesion and convergence”, according to the resolution.

MEPs’ priorities for next year’s EU budget

  • The current crisis should “not reduce the ambition of moving towards the objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, requiring cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared with 1990 levels by 2030”;
  • EU-funded research should be increased, be it in relation to COVID-19 to develop vaccines and treatments or with regard to the EU’s climate goals. MEPs remind that “many excellent proposals for research cannot be implemented not because of their bad quality but due to significant under-funding of the programmes”;
  • Boost support for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), including special emphasis on the digital transformation of SMEs. SMEs “are most likely to be the most affected companies by the economic downturn due to the COVID 19 outbreak”, MEPs underline.
  • Fully implement the European pillar of social rights in the 2021 EU budget, considering the immediate and long-term major negative social impacts of the current situation;
  • Provide an adequate level of resources in the budget 2021 to tackle the increased migration pressure, also by supporting third countries from which migration flows originate;
  • The Commission must propose an MFF contingency plan by 15 June 2020 in order to protect beneficiaries of EU programmes and ensure continuity of funding in case the new MFF is not in place on time for 2021.

For more information on these and other priorities, please check the compromise amendments at the back of the voting list, which have all been adopted, as long as the consolidated report is not available. The draft report and other documents can be found here.

Next steps

The full house will vote, during the 17-19 June plenary session, on the draft guidelines adopted in committee today. The Commission is expected to present its proposal for the 2021 budget towards the end of June. Next year’s budget has to be agreed between the Council and the Parliament by the end of the year.

Background

The budget guidelines are the first document that Parliament produces during the annual budget procedure. It sets out the line that Parliament expects the Commission to take when drawing up its budget proposal.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

7 shocking statistics that show the cost of corruption

From Prince to Picasso, the arts can be just the tonic, new UN health agency study shows

Business models inspired by nature are the future

UN chief outlines ‘intertwined challenges’ of climate change, ocean health facing Pacific nations on the ‘frontline’

State aid: Commission approves €300 million public support for the development of ultrafast broadband network in Greece

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Harvested’ rainwater saves Tanzanian students from stomach ulcers, typhoid

UN General Assembly President upholds value of multilateralism in speech closing annual debate

‘Three-country crisis’ across central Sahel puts whole generation at risk, warns UN food agency

International community renews commitment to multilateral efforts to address tax challenges from digitalisation of the economy

Ambition, transformation, active citizenship: COP24 looks to next year’s big UN Climate Change Summit

5 leadership lessons I learned from doing my own ‘undercover boss’

Varna (Bulgaria) awarded European Youth Capital 2017

How tech can help businesses balance profit and purpose

Baku forum to push back against ‘rise of hate’ with strong call for cultural and religious tolerance, says UN official

Big data is coming to agriculture. Farmers must set its course

EU readies for eventual annulment of the Turkish agreement on immigrants-refugees

Italian banks: It’s Rome’s turn to confront Berlin’s aggressiveness

Malaria could be gone by the middle of the century. Here’s how

Here’s why infrastructure will make or break our response to climate change

JADE Romania Celebrates the 4th Anniversary

Ebola: EU announces new funds to strengthen preparedness in Burundi

The right approach to addressing overcapacity problem from a Chinese perspective

The Commission calls for a climate neutral Europe by 2050*

How ‘savings circles’ empower women in rural Africa

Global aid needed for healthcare

Ukraine: turning challenges into opportunities 

‘Be the change’ we desperately need, UN deputy chief urges global youth

Mali just took a huge step towards universal healthcare

How electrification can supercharge the energy transition

G20 to Germany: Abandon miser policies

EU-Vietnam free trade deal gets green light in trade committee

Opening – February plenary session, 27 new seats

Consumers suffer three defeats

A Sting Exclusive: Healthy oceans amidst COVID-19, written by the United Nations Under-Secretary General

Who is to pay the dearest price in a global slowdown?

5 reasons to protect mangrove forests for the future

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: hate speech, dementia, Libya and Yemen, human rights in Brazil and Lebanon

Medical students of today, technological doctors of tomorrow

5 ways to be a better humanitarian

Financing the 2030 Agenda: What is it and why is it important?

Air pollution: How to end the deaths of 7 million people per year?

Tackling obesity would boost economic and social well-being

Trade: First year of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement shows growth in EU exports

European Agenda on Migration four years on: Marked progress needs consolidating in face of volatile situation

COVID-19: EU co-finances the delivery of more protective equipment to China

Can the Notre-Dame fire freeze the ‘Yellow Vests’ uprising?

GSMA Announces Final Event Lineup for Highly Anticipated 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Is Europe ready to cooperate with the rest of the world? Can Germany change its selfish policies?

Central African Republic militia leader and football executive, transferred to ICC

Britain in chaos: May stays as Tory leader and PM but none can defuse the Brexit time bomb

‘Bleakest period yet’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory: UN human rights expert

‘From farm to plate’, first-ever World Food Safety Day demonstrates the need to take unsafe food off the menu

Continuing incarceration of women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, ‘reprehensible’: UN experts

Robot inventors are on the rise. But are they welcomed by the patent system?

North-east Nigeria displacement crisis continues amid ‘increased sophistication’ of attackers, warns UN

Review on ethics and technological development

EU-U.S. Privacy Shield: Third review welcomes progress while identifying steps for improvement

To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need systemic efficiency

Landmark EU Parliament – ECB agreement on bank supervision

Ramped-up emergency preparedness, part of ‘changing the DNA’ of the UN’s health agency

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s