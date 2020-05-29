You are here: Home / European Union News / EU approves disbursement of €500 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

May 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment
ukrainians

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has approved the disbursement of a €500 million loan to Ukraine as part of its fourth macro-financial assistance (MFA) programme. With this disbursement, the EU has now provided Ukraine with €3.8 billion in MFA loans since 2014. This is the largest amount of MFA the EU has disbursed to any single partner country.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People, also responsible for MFA to Ukraine, said: “Ukraine remains high on the European agenda. We continue political, financial and technical support, especially during this time of crisis, to support Ukraine’s reform agenda for building a more resilient economy. Under the EU’s fourth macro-financial assistance programme Ukraine has completed necessary reform benchmarks and we are preparing a disbursement of €500 million. As part of helping our neighbours cope with the fallout of the pandemic, we will provide Ukraine with further emergency MFA assistance of €1.2 billion.”

Paolo Gentiloni Commissioner for Economy, said: “This latest €500 million loan is further proof of our determination to actively support Ukraine and its people in these challenging times. We will provide further emergency support to Ukraine as part of a bigger package of pandemic crisis support covering 10 countries in our neighbourhood. This crisis knows no borders – and European solidarity does not stop at the borders of the European Union.”

The disbursement of the second and last tranche of the MFA operation has become possible after Ukraine has implemented twelve policy actions agreed with the EU. They included important measures in the fields of fight against corruption and money laundering, public finance management, banking sector, energy, healthcare and social policies. Ukraine is also finalising a new Stand-by Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has implemented the associated prior actions.

MFA funds are made available in the form of low-interest, long-term loans. The first instalment of €500 million under the current programme was released in December 2018, after the Ukrainian authorities fulfilled the associated policy conditions.

The EU is also making further MFA loans of €1.2 billion available to Ukraine, as part of the Decision to provide MFA to ten partner countries to help them limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. This Decision – proposed by the Commission on 22 April – was adopted by the co-legislators on 20 May 2020. The Commission stands ready to disburse the first instalment of this new MFA as swiftly as possible after concluding a Memorandum of Understanding with Ukraine. This Memorandum will lay down the policy actions to which Ukraine commits in order to receive the second instalment of the assistance.

Background

Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) is part of the EU’s wider engagement with neighbouring countries and intended as an exceptional EU crisis response instrument. It is available to the EU’s neighbouring countries experiencing balance-of-payments problems. It is complementary to assistance provided by the IMF. MFA loans are financed through EU borrowing on capital markets. The funds are then on-lent with similar financial terms to the beneficiary countries.

In March 2018, in response to Ukraine’s request, the Commission proposed a new MFA programme for up to €1 billion. This proposal was adopted by the European Parliament and the Council in July 2018. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Ukraine and the European Commission, on behalf of the EU, in September 2018 and subsequently ratified by the Parliament of Ukraine.

Prior to the fourth MFA operation, Ukraine had benefitted from a total of €2.8 billion worth of EU MFA loans between 2014 and 2017. This includes €1.6 billion disbursed in 2014-2015 as part of two earlier MFA operations and €1.2 billion in 2015-2017 as part of a third operation. In addition to MFA, the EU supports Ukraine through several other instruments, including technical assistance, humanitarian aid, budget support and financial instruments to support investment in infrastructure and SMEs.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Future-proofing the European banking market – removing the obstacles to exit

Fair Taxation: EU updates list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions

At last Germany to negotiate the costs for a really cohesive Eurozone

How biotechnology is evolving in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Mali: Presidential elections critical to consolidate democracy, says UN peacekeeping chief

From ‘strength to strength’ UN-African Union security partnership growing, Security Council hears

Gender parity has a huge role to play in the fight to save our oceans

New EU rules to thwart money laundering and terrorist financing

Water supply a human right but Greeks to lose their functioning utilities

India is now the world’s 5th largest economy

Traffic congestion cost the US economy nearly $87 billion in 2018

UN chief applauds Bangladesh for ‘opening borders’ to Rohingya refugees in need

What happiness can teach us about how we measure human development

Merkel: Nationalism and egoism must never have a chance again in Europe

Why EU’s working and unemployed millions remain uncertain or even desperate about their future

EU Member States test their cybersecurity preparedness for free and fair EU elections

EU-US relations on the dawn of the Trump era

How India will consume in 2030: 10 mega trends

Eurozone plans return to growth

Bitpay @ TheNextWeb 2014: Innovation’s Best Friend

A Sting Exclusive: Healthy oceans amidst COVID-19, written by the United Nations Under-Secretary General

5 reasons why reading books is good for you

Ben Stiller’s new role, more about hope than humour, as he’s named Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR

Gas pipeline in the European Union. (Copyright: EU, 2012 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Ferenc Isza)

EU Investment Bank approves € 1.5bn loan for Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)

JADE President opens JADE Spring Meeting 2014

Coronavirus could trigger a hunger pandemic – unless urgent action is taken

Global leaders and companies pledge to reduce the gender pay gap by 2030

DR Congo: Following second brutal assault on Ebola clinic, UN health chief vows to continue serving ‘most vulnerable’

Eurozone examines the prospect of issuing debt paper jointly

Erasmus+ will finance existing UK-EU mobility in the event of no-deal Brexit

For how long and at what cost can the ECB continue printing trillions to keep euro area going?

Global South cooperation ‘vital’ to climate change fight, development, Guterres tells historic Buenos Aires summit

Statement by President von der Leyen on recent developments related to Iran and Iraq

Can Southeast Asia keep up with growing energy demand?

EU and New Zealand launch trade negotiations

Malaysia’s last Sumatran rhino died – here are more species on the verge of extinction

Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Gulf region, more than 6,000 worldwide

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

Who is culpable in the EU for Ukraine’s defection to Russia?

Who is responsible for public health? The tendencies and its benefits –or not– on Health Education around the world

Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

This Pacific island has banned fishing to allow the marine ecosystem to recover

5 amazing schools that will make you wish you were young again

Brexit: Ensuring a smooth transition for car producers and safety on the roads

UN chief hails Libyan leaders’ agreement to hold general election

Amsterdam has a bubble barrier to catch canal plastic

Turkey: MEPs cut support by €70m due to no improvement in respect for EU values

Civil society groups matter for Cambodia’s sustainable development: UN expert

Brazilian health: right or privilege?

Cambodia’s schools are the new frontline in the battle against climate change

Everybody against Germany over the expensive euro

EU-US trade war? EU calls for logic while Trump’s administration is a loose cannon in a dangerous lose-lose situation for global prosperity

AI can help with the COVID-19 crisis – but the right human input is key

“The Arctic climate matters: to what degree?”, a Sting Exclusive co-authored by UN Environment’s Jan Dusik and Slava Fetisov

Quantum leap: why the next wave of computers will change the world

Taxation: Commission refers Poland to Court for failing to remove certain tax exemptions on the use of energy products by highly polluting businesses

FROM THE FIELD: Hardy seeds bear fruit to protect Colombia’s environment

Can the EU afford a trade war with China?

Guterres underscores UN role in achieving a free, secure Internet

This is how Copenhagen plans to go carbon-neutral by 2025

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s