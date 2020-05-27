You are here: Home / European Union News / EU citizens want more competences for the EU to deal with crises like COVID-19

EU citizens want more competences for the EU to deal with crises like COVID-19

May 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid_

(Richard Burlton, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

In a new survey commissioned by the European Parliament, a majority (58 %) state they have experienced financial difficulties since the start of the crisis.

Conducted at the end of April 2020, nearly seven out of ten respondents (69%) want a stronger role for the EU in fighting this crisis. In parallel, almost six out of ten respondents are dissatisfied with the solidarity shown between EU Member States during the pandemic. While 74% of respondents have heard about measures or actions initiated by the EU to respond to the pandemic, only 42% of them are satisfied with these measures so far.

The EU should improve common tools to face crises such as Covid-19

Around two-thirds of respondents (69%) agree that “the EU should have more competences to deal with crises such as the Coronavirus pandemic”. Less than a quarter of respondents (22%) disagree with this statement. Agreement is highest in Portugal and Ireland, and lowest in Czechia and Sweden.

In responding to the pandemic, European citizens wanted the EU to focus primarily on ensuring sufficient medical supplies for all EU Member States, on allocating research funds to develop a vaccine, direct financial support to Member States and improving scientific co-operation between Member States.

Call to revive European solidarity in times of crisis

This strong call for more EU competences and a more robustly coordinated EU response goes hand in hand with the dissatisfaction expressed by a majority of respondents as concerns the solidarity between EU Member States in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic: 57% are unhappy with the current state of solidarity, including 22% who are ‘not at all’ satisfied. Only a third of respondents (34%) are satisfied, with the highest returns in Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Portugal. Respondents from Italy, Spain and Greece are among the most dissatisfied, followed by citizens from Austria, Belgium and Sweden.

EU measures taken are known, but considered not enough

Three out of four respondents across all countries surveyed say they have heard, seen or read about EU measures to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic; a third of respondents (33%) also know what these measures are. At the same time around half (52%) of those who know about EU action in this crisis say they are not satisfied with the measures taken so far. Only 42% are satisfied, most of all in Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Finland. The degree of dissatisfaction is highest in Italy, Spain and Greece, and quite high in Austria and Bulgaria.

Six out of ten citizens have experienced personal financial difficulties

A clear majority of respondents (58%) stated in the survey that they have experienced financial difficulties in their own personal life since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Such problems include a loss of income (30%), unemployment or partial unemployment (23%), using personal savings sooner than planned (21%), difficulties paying rent, bills or bank loans (14%) as well as difficulties having proper and decent-quality meals (9%). One in ten said that they have had to ask family or friends for financial help, while 3% of respondents faced bankruptcy.

Overall, respondents in Hungary, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy and Spain are most likely to have experienced financial problems, while those in Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland and Austria are least likely to report problems. Indeed, in the latter countries, more than half of respondents have not experienced any of these financial problems: 66% in Denmark, 57% in the Netherlands, 54% in Finland and 53% in Sweden.

Note to Editors:

The survey was conducted online by Kantar between 23 April and 1 May 2020, among 21,804 respondents in 21 EU Member States (not covered: Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg ). The survey was limited to respondents aged between 16 and 64 (16-54 in Bulgaria, Czechia, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia). Representativeness at the national level is ensured by quotas on gender, age, and region. The total average results are weighted according to the size of the population of each country surveyed.

The full results of the survey, including national and sociodemographic data tables, will be published by the European Parliament beginning of June 2020.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

Foreign fighters: ‘One of the most serious dimensions’ in global counter-terrorism struggle

Syrians ‘exposed to brutality every day’ as thousands continue fleeing ISIL’s last stand

What is the IMF telling Eurozone about fiscal and banking unification?

This South African lawyer is reading while running marathons – for book donations

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

We are on the edge of a new ‘cyber’ space age. This is how we make it a success

The Peoples are missing from EU’s monetary union

Chauvinism and xenophobia will lead to global assertiveness and more wars

Northern Ireland: Parliament wants to secure post-Brexit regional funding

Norway has successfully enforced its foreign bribery laws but faces potential obstacles

Advice on fighting COVID-19 from the Red Cross, a chemist and academics around the world: Today’s coronavirus updates

2014 budget: The EU may prove unable to agree on own resources

Collective action now, the only way to meet global challenges, Guterres reaffirms in annual report

US-North Korea summit in Singapore ‘a promising development’ says Guterres

Why this is the year we must take action on mental health

Mali peace process in a ‘critical phase’, says head of UN Mission

Pandemic declared as infections slow in China. Today’s 7 coronavirus updates

Why the West supports the yen’s devaluation and Japanese over-indebtedness

Electronic cigarettes – The alternative we’ve been looking for?

Future of Insurance Claims in Focus at Fourth Annual Connected Claims Europe Summit

Digital Single Market: New EU rules for online subscription services

Migrants: ‘A powerful driver’ of economic growth, ‘dynamism and understanding’

‘Favour dialogue’ over violence, UN chief urges all parties following clashes in Mali’s capital

Pollution could be harming every part of your body. Here’s how

Coronavirus: Commission receives first preliminary application for support from the EU Solidarity Fund for health emergency from Italy

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

‘Deteriorating’ human rights in Belarus amounts to ‘wholescale oppression’: UN expert

Cross-roads

‘Africa has both the energy and the determination’ to make sustainable development happen, says UN deputy chief

ILO welcomes new UNDP report that places decent work at the heart of sustainable development

IMF’s Lagarde to Peoples of the world: You have to work more for the banks!

This project in India helps people and tigers co-exist peacefully

Coronavirus: Commission waives customs duties and VAT on the import of medical equipment from non-EU countries

Health should be central to the conversation around climate change

Climate crisis could see ‘collapse’ of some economies without diversification, warns UN trade chief

Is continuous sanctioning the way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis?

3 natural mysteries that could be explained by quantum physics

US life expectancy is falling – here’s why

Iraq: UN mission urges ‘maximum restraint’ following deadly attack on foreign troops

Poor public health funding: a colossal risk to health inequalities

Four ways Artificial Intelligence can make healthcare more efficient and affordable

Brexit talks: 2nd round fails to bring the EU and the UK closer on key issues

UN and African Union in ‘common battle’ for development and climate change financing

How the world can gear up for the fight against cancer

Big impact vs big exit: the social side of the start-up game presented at the WSA Global Congress in Vienna

Here’s how to bring agility into the boardroom

Apple® logo (copyright: Apple)

Apple takes further step into music: EU Regulators formally approve its planned Shazam acquisition

Germany readies to pay for the Brexit gap in EU finance

Commission paralysed before the banking leviathan

4 simple ways to make your holiday season more sustainable

More women in Latin America are working, but gender gap persists, new UN figures show

Sustainable finance: Commission publishes guidelines to improve how firms report climate-related information and welcomes three new important reports on climate finance by leading experts

If a virus could sing … Could this musical version of COVID-19 help us defeat the disease?

Tools of asset development: Renewable Energy Projects case

Teen activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York by boat, putting ‘climate crisis’ in spotlight

G20 told crucial COP24 climate change conference ‘must succeed’: Guterres

More urgency needed to help increasing numbers ‘locked out’, before 2030, says UN’s Bachelet

A ship with containers at the port of Rotterdam. (Copyright: European Union. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Robert Meerding)

US follows the EU in impeding China market economy status in WTO

Germany caught with selfish double standards in euro area policy

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s