You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: MEPs urge quick action to prevent “huge recession”

COVID-19: MEPs urge quick action to prevent “huge recession”

May 20, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid rich

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

In an EP webinar on the EU’s long-term budget and response to the crisis, MEPs urged that the recovery fund must be set up as soon as possible to prevent a major recession.

In Tuesday’s EP webinar for journalists on the EU long-term budget and Europe’s economic recovery plan, MEPs welcomed the recent French-German proposal for a €500 billion recovery fund and reiterated Parliament’s position on the recovery plan as adopted in the recent plenary session.

Parliament will hear Commission President von der Leyen present the revised Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) and recovery plan proposals and hold a debate in plenary session on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 May.

Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR, BE), Chair of the Committee on Budgets, warned that the current economic situation might be getting out of hand and demanded quick action: “COVID-19 is still is a major health crisis, and we realise that, slowly but surely, it is transforming into a huge recession. In the coming days and weeks, we have to work out how to reconcile solidarity with responsibility. […] If we don’t stop the recession in its tracks as soon as possible, we might be confronted with what I define as a new financial hurricane.”

José Manuel FERNANDES (EPP, PT), co-rapporteur for the EU’s Own Resources (EU revenue), said that the French-German initiative is a “step in the right direction” and underlined that the recovery fund is needed immediately, as the MFF will not be in place before 2021. On member states’ reticence until now to agree on a robust long-term budget, Mr Fernandes said: “Member states do not say to what extent they want to cut cohesion or agriculture funding. They want to keep their envelopes. They all want to increase research funding. The Commission wants a ‘geopolitical Europe’ and to finance the Green Deal. We therefore need the means to honour these commitments.”

Margarida MARQUES (S&D, PT), co-rapporteur for the MFF, insisted that the recovery fund must be anchored to the MFF. “The EU’s answer to the crisis is based on the MFF and the recovery fund. The MFF can also be a platform to access other financing sources, like the EIB or the ESM.” The three main priorities now are to “repair the internal market in the wake of state aid measures, set up the economic and social recovery plan and, thirdly, increase the EU’s resilience.”

Valérie HAYER (Renew, FR), co-rapporteur for the EU’s Own Resources, said: “According to the Commission’s latest forecasts, the EU economy will face a 7.5% GDP decrease in 2020. That is tragic. It corresponds to around €1 trillion. The EP is asking for a €2 trillion plan that should include loans but mostly grants.”

On the French-German initiative, Ms Hayer highlighted: “It goes in the right way – the Parliament’s way. The two countries agreed to raise common debt […] and on direct spending, and that is very important.” She welcomed that the initiative leaves the door open to introduce new Own Resources to pay back the debt.

Luis GARICANO (Renew, ES), also highlighted new Own Resources as a useful initiative: “The key issue is how to fund this package. The Parliament here is very clear. It offers member states a good bargain: we realise that EU countries have limited abilities to increase their direct contribution to the EU budget. We think that there is a comparative advantage in collecting certain types of revenue, for example a digital tax that allows member states not to increase their contribution. Let’s raise taxes from these sources of revenue which are now unexploited and help pay the interest on this long-term debt generated by the recovery plan.”

Ernest URTASUN (The Greens/European Free Alliance, ES) said: “The recovery fund must not be created at the expense of the MFF. It would be a bad solution to have a strong recovery fund frontloading MFF spending, and then have a very weak MFF in three or four years’ time. We need both: a strong recovery fund and a strong MFF, because after the recovery, the urgent climate and digital challenges will remain.”

Background

As the current long-term EU budget runs out on 31 December 2020, the EU needs a new budgetary planning horizon for the next seven years. The EU Commission thus presented plans for the next MFF for 2021-2027 in May 2018. Parliament adopted its position in November 2018, and re-confirmed it in October 2019, updating it recently through two plenary resolutions on 17 April and on 15 May 2020. The Council has not yet been able to agree on a position.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Banks cannot die but can be fined

Ukraine takes EU money and runs to sign with Russia

UN genocide adviser welcomes historic conviction of former Khmer Rouge leaders

Large parts of the world are growing more fragile. Here are 5 steps to reverse course

EC v Samsung: A whole year to compile a case

Fight against climate change and poverty will fail without overhaul of global financial system, says major UN report

Will Brexit shatter the EU or is it still too early to predict?

Here’s what I learned at Davos 2020

Why sustainable products are a win-win for all of us

The issue of mental health for modern young doctors

Can cybersecurity offer value for money?

These 8 countries have perfect scores for women’s rights at work

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

Can self-charging batteries keep us connected for ever? A young scientist explains

We need new tools for the Big Data era

Commission supports Member States in their transition to a climate-neutral economy

Island nations on climate crisis frontline ‘not sitting idly by’

Coronavirus: European roadmap shows path towards common lifting of containment measures

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

How did Facebook fool the Commission that easily during the WhatsApp acquisition?

Human rights champions from across the world receive top UN prize

Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

Globalization is changing. Here’s how your business can adapt

The EU to fight cross-border tax evasion with a toothless directive

The ECB proposes a swift solution for SMEs’ financing

A healthy human future depends on healthy oceans. Here’s why

This is how the tech giants are helping tackle coronavirus

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

Economy and living standards of Gaza ‘eviscerated’ by crippling blockade – UN trade and development report

Iraq: UN mission urges ‘maximum restraint’ following deadly attack on foreign troops

European Parliament and Eurovision sign partnership for European Elections

With potential to boost profits by up to 20 per cent, a woman’s place is at work, says UN labour agency

Don’t let smoking steal life’s breathtaking moments, urges UN health agency

Newly-elected Nigerian UN General Assembly President pledges focus on ‘peace and prosperity’ for most vulnerable

A hot autumn after a cool summer for Europe

Fear casts again a cold, ugly shadow over Europe; Turkey sides with Russia

Nicaragua: MEPs condemn brutal repression and demand elections

Coronavirus: Commission stands ready to continue supporting EU’s agri-food sector

Upgraded EU visa information database to increase security at external borders

These countries have the most powerful passports

Eurozone: Economic sentiment-business climate to collapse without support from exports

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) of 22/05/2018: EU relations with key trading partners

The US will impose tariffs on Mexico, says President Trump

Connected Claims returns to London in 2018

Rising number of young people excluded from jobs, education and training

Member States and Commission to work together to boost artificial intelligence “made in Europe”

FROM THE FIELD: Green shoots of peace in South Sudan

Violence on the rise in Darfur following Sudan military takeover, but UN-AU peacekeeping mission maintains ‘robust posture’

Steps taken to end Saudi ‘guardianship’ system for women, ‘encouraging’ start

Convincing the Germans to pay also for the unification of Eurozone

MI6 chief calls for espionage 4.0 in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Manufacturers Get Smarter for Industry 4.0

EU-U.S. trade talks – one year on, Commission presents progress report

Parenting in the time of COVID-19? Consider these 6 tips from the WHO

How cocoa farming can help stop deforestation

Iran: women hunger strikers entitled to medical care, UN rights experts urge

Parental leave: why we can’t wait a century for equal rights for women

Finally an answer to the hottest question of European youth today: How to make sure Juncker’s Investment Plan works for youth

This is how people in Europe are helping lead the energy charge

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s