You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus global response: EU allocates additional €50 million in humanitarian aid

Coronavirus global response: EU allocates additional €50 million in humanitarian aid

May 20, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid 2020

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today the European Commission announced an additional €50 million in humanitarian aid to help respond to the dramatic increase in humanitarian needs caused by the Coronavirus pandemic globally. The new funding follows increased appeals by humanitarian organisations, including the UN Global Appeal.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a humanitarian crisis of an enormous scale in some of the most fragile countries in the world. The pandemic threatens food security in countries where public health systems were already weak before this new crisis. We must act now to leave no area of the world unprotected. This is in our common interest. And it is crucial that humanitarian actors continue to have the access to carry out their life-saving work.”

The new funding will help vulnerable people facing major humanitarian crises, notably in the Sahel and Lake Chad region, the Central African Republic, the Great Lakes region in Africa, Eastern Africa, Syria, Yemen, Palestine and Venezuela, as well as the Rohingya. It will provide access to health services, protective equipment, water and sanitation. It will be channelled through non-governmental organisations, international organisations, United Nations agencies, and the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

 

Background

The €50 million allocation comes in addition to significant humanitarian funding and actions already provided by the European Commission to respond to the most pressing needs created by the Coronavirus pandemic:

  • In February 2020, €30 million was allocated to the World Health Organization. Since then, the Commission has, subject to the agreement of the EU budgetary authorities,planned around €76 million to programmes included in the United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan. In addition, the Commission is providing direct funding for the work of humanitarian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the Red Cross/Red Crescent movement, which are in the frontline of the humanitarian response to Coronavirus.
  • EU Humanitarian Air Bridge: On 8 May, the Commission also announced the establishment of an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge to transport humanitarian workers and emergency supplies for the Coronavirus response to some of the most critically affected areas around the world. The first flight on 8 May, operated in cooperation with France, transported around 60 humanitarian workers from various NGOs and UN agencies and 13 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Bangui in the Central African Republic. Two subsequent humanitarian cargo flights to Central African Republic will transport a further 27 tonnes of humanitarian supplies in total.On 15 May, on the second destination of the EU humanitarian air bridge 20 tons of supplies and humanitarian and health workers were flown to the West-African country of São Tomé and Principe. The flight was set-up in cooperation with the Portuguese government and several humanitarian partner organisations. On their return leg, the flight also brought back over 200 EU citizens and other passengers to Lisbon in a repatriation effort.

The additional humanitarian funding comes on top of some €20 billion in development and emergency funding from the Commission and Member States for both short-term and long-term needs around the world as part of a “Team Europe” approach.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MEPs want to ensure sufficient funding for Connecting Europe’s future

What happiness can teach us about how we measure human development

Revealed: danger and squalor for cleaners who remove human waste by hand

There is no greater sorrow on earth than the loss of one’s native land

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

Eurozone: Negative statistics bring deflation and recession closer

Problems Faced by Young Doctors and What We Can Do About Them

FROM THE FIELD: Survival in Yemen against all odds

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

In the future of work it’s jobs, not people, that will become redundant

UN refugee agency presses States to aid 49 refugees stranded on Mediterranean

To what extent are our moral standards responsible for killing people?

Africans can fight COVID-19 with stakeholder capitalism

Electronic or conventional cigarettes – which is safer?

“Working together to make a change at the COP 21 in Paris”, an article by Ambassador Yang of the Chinese Mission to EU

35th ACP-EU Assembly: migration and demographics will dominate the debate

ECOFIN: Protecting bankers and tax-evaders

If people aren’t responding to climate warnings, we need to change the message

Young health workforce – a core of effective primary healthcare?

Camino de Santiago – a global community on our doorstep

Trump stumbles badly on his Russian openings; Europeans wary of Putin

Juncker’s Investment Plan in desperate need for trust and funds from public and private investors

EU humanitarian budget for 2020 to help people in over 80 countries

Zhua Zhou: Choosing The Future

Global Report on Food Crises reveals scope of food crises as COVID-19 poses new risks to vulnerable countries

Education remains an impossible dream for many refugees and migrants

Refugee resettlement: ‘Tremendous gap’ persists between needs, and spaces on offer

Economy and living standards of Gaza ‘eviscerated’ by crippling blockade – UN trade and development report

Mental health of health professionals: the alter ego

In the United States, there aren’t enough hours in the week to make rent

Coronavirus vs flu: how do they compare?

UN report on Syria conflict highlights inhumane detention of women and children

Business should be joyful – just ask the sports world

Greenery: the miracle cure for urban living

How the EU crisis hit countries saved the German and French mega-banks from bankruptcy and still pay the costs

Pride in health care during Pride Month: Are we ready for a dignified health care for LGBTQI+ patients?

Iceland won’t talk with Brussels about EU accession

Ethiopia will soon introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

EU unveils plan to accelerate Capital Markets Union ahead of London’s departure from the bloc

Africa will develop with oil and gas – whether the West likes it or not

German opposition win in Lower Saxony felt all over Europe

Medical Education is #NotATarget

Human rights on film: International festival celebrates mobile phone films for a cause

The EU parliamentary elections, explained

‘Perseverance is key’ to Iraq’s future, UN envoy tells Security Council

SPB TV @ MWC14: The TV of the Future

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

Ukraine takes EU money and runs to sign with Russia

Would you want to live to 150? Top quotes on what it means to grow old

The world wide web is 30. Here are 8 things you should know about it

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres calls for restraint in Venezuela, Jazz Day, the importance of breastfeeding, and updates from Libya, Iran and Mozambique

On the euro but out of it?

Energy of African youth ‘propelling’ new development era as UN ties bear fruit

Why did Cameron gain absolute majority? What will he do now? Will he vote ‘yes’ in Britain’s in – out EU referendum?

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

Accelerating a more sustainable industrial revolution with digital manufacturing

MEPs spell out priorities for the European Central Bank and on banking union

London wants to treat violent crime like a disease

EU fight against tax-evasion and money laundering blocked by Britain

Erasmus+: a turning point in the lives of 5 million European students

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s