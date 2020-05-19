You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission boosts urgently needed research and innovation with additional €122 million

Coronavirus: Commission boosts urgently needed research and innovation with additional €122 million

May 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus heat

(United Nations COVID-19 Response, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has mobilised another €122 million from its research and innovation programme, Horizon 2020, for urgently needed research into the coronavirus. The new call for expressions of interest contributes to the Commission’s €1.4 billion pledge to the Coronavirus Global Response initiative, launched by President Ursula von der Leyen on 4 May 2020.

The new call is the latest addition to a range of EU-funded research and innovation actions to fight the coronavirus. It complements earlier actions to develop diagnostics, treatments and vaccines by strengthening capacity to manufacture and deploying readily available solutions in order to rapidly address the pressing needs. It will also improve understanding of the behavioural and socio-economic impacts of the epidemic.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “We are mobilising all means at our disposal to fight this pandemic with testing, treatments and prevention. But to succeed against the coronavirus, we must also understand how it impacts our society and how to best deploy these interventions rapidly. We must explore technological solutions to manufacture medical equipment and supplies faster, to monitor and prevent the spread of the disease, and to better care for patients.”

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, added: “We are supporting the health authorities, healthcare professionals and the general public in all Member States in tackling the coronavirus crisis. To this end, we are deploying innovative technologies and tools that can quickly be used to prevent, optimally treat, and recover from this pandemic and prepare for its aftermath. These include digital solutions and technologies such as telemedicine, data, AI, robotics, and photonics.”   

The projects funded under this call should repurpose manufacturing for rapid production of vital medical supplies and equipment needed for testing, treatment and prevention, as well as develop medical technologies and digital tools to improve detection, surveillance and patients care. New research will learn from large groups of patients (cohorts) across Europe and better understanding of the behavioural and socio-economic impacts of the coronavirus epidemic could help improve treatment and prevention strategies.

The deadline for submission is 11 June 2020, while the call will focus on delivering results quickly. Europe, and the world at large, urgently need innovative solutions to contain and mitigate the outbreak, and to better care for patients, survivors, vulnerable groups, frontline health care staff and their communities. This is why the Commission aims to enable research work to start as quickly as possible through shorter timelines for the preparation of expressions of interest and for their evaluation.

The new solutions need to be available and affordable for all, in line with the principles of the Coronavirus Global Response. For this purpose, the Commission will include rapid data-sharing clauses in grant agreements, resulting from this new call, to ensure that findings and outcomes can be put to use immediately.

 

Background

This new special call under Horizon 2020 complements earlier actions to support 18 projects with €48.2 million to develop diagnostics, treatments, vaccines and preparedness for epidemics, as well as the €117 million invested in 8 projects on diagnostics and treatments through the Innovative Medicines Initiative, and measures to support innovative ideas through the European Innovation Council. It implements Action 3 of the ERAvsCorona Action Plan, a working document resulting from dialogues between the Commission services and national institutions.

The new call will cover five areas with the following indicative budgets:

  1. Repurposing of manufacturing for vital medical supplies and equipment (€23 million)
  2. Medical technologies, Digital tools and Artificial Intelligence analytics to improve surveillance and care at high Technology Readiness Levels (€56 million)
  3. Behavioural, social and economic impacts of the outbreak responses (€20 million)
  4. Pan-European COVID-19 cohorts (€20 million)
  5. Collaboration of existing EU and international cohorts of relevance to COVID-19 (€3 million)

Cohort studies typically observe large groups of individuals, recording their exposure to certain risk factors to find clues as to the possible causes of disease. They can be prospective studies and gather data going forward, or retrospective cohort studies, which look at data already collected.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This is the world’s biggest mental health problem – and you might not have heard of it

Global Goals top General Assembly President’s priority list

Autonomous vehicles could clog city centres: a lesson from Boston

Climate change: Will COP23 be able to accelerate the implementation of the Paris agreement?

Mergers: Commission approves the acquisition of Flybe by Connect Airways, subject to conditions

Can We(esterners) ever understand (the) Chinese

Brussels wins game and match in Ukraine no matter the electoral results

Why trade wars have no winners

EU Budget 2020 conciliation talks suspended

EU Commission announces Safe Harbour 2.0 and a wider Data protection reform

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

19th EU-China Summit: A historical advance in the Chino-European rapprochement

Why the World Cup is a bit like international trade

Why will Paris upcoming “loose” climate change agreement work better than the previous ones?

Germany hides its own banks’ problems

New Eurobarometer Survey: Protecting the environment and climate is important for over 90% of European citizens

Khashoggi case highlights ‘very worrying practice’ of overseas abductions, says UN expert

‘Regional security and integration’ in Central Africa under threat, Security Council warned

European Labour Authority ready to start working in October as decision is taken on new seat

A critical European young voice on Net Neutrality: the distance between Brussels and Washington

Following week of bloodshed, ‘suffering of the Afghan people must end’: UN mission chief

Despite progress, companies face gender equality ‘backlash’: UN business body

Global economy faces gravest threat since the crisis as coronavirus spreads

EU Commission: Banking and energy conglomerates don’t threaten competition!

Yemen agreement to end southern power struggle ‘important step’ towards peace: UN Special Envoy

Would a digital border tax slow down adoption of 3D printing?

The world wide web is 30 years old. What better time to fight for its future?

Colombia: New Congress marks rebel group’s transition ‘from weapons to politics’, says UN

‘Exercise restraint’ Guterres urges Sri Lankans, as political crisis deepens

Onagawa’s spirit of togetherness: lessons from the 2011 tsunami

UN experts report: Business ‘dragging its feet’ on human rights worldwide

Japan’s population is shrinking by a quarter of a million people every year

South Sudan’s peace process ‘precarious, but progress in being made’, Security Council hears

The Mobile World Congress in Shanghai will take place on 27-29 June 2018

The Future of Retail: Changing shopping patterns will mean retailers need to invest in costly and complex solutions

Chart of the day: Why marine protected sites matter more than ever

EU to pay a dear price if the next crisis catches Eurozone stagnant and deflationary; dire statistics from Eurostat

The third bailout agreement for Greece is a done deal amid European economies full of problems

Facebook: MEPs demand a full audit by EU bodies to assess data protection

EU/African, Caribbean and Pacific partnership: MEPs list key aims for renewal

Conflicting statistics and bad banks haunt the Eurozone

These vending machines are giving out free short stories to London commuters

Could the pandemic usher in a golden age of cycling?

Eurozone: GDP development heads to naught; the expensive euro serves only Germany

EU and Amazon cut deal to end antitrust investigation over e-books deals

Schaeuble wants IMF out and bailouts ‘a la carte’ with Germany only to gain

Ramped-up emergency preparedness, part of ‘changing the DNA’ of the UN’s health agency

How one traumatised child survived genocide and started a movement for mental health

This Syrian national has been trapped at Kuala Lumpur airport for 3 months

Donor countries need to reform development finance to meet 2030 pledge

Germany loses leading export place

Migration crisis, a human crisis after all

Here are five things to know about the future of being human

The end of Spitzenkandidat: EU leaders concluded unexpectedly on EU top jobs

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

Saudi Arabia must halt air strikes in Yemen, says UN panel

Landmark terror finance resolution adopted by Security Council

Antibiotics are contaminating the world’s rivers

Factories are no longer the sure route to prosperity. Here’s why

The European Union and the United States sign an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s