You are here: Home / IFMSA / Pandemic: another look at the self

Pandemic: another look at the self

May 18, 2020 by 1 Comment
depressed bed

(Yuris Alhumaydy, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Bárbara de Oliveira Arantes, currently in the 3rd year of Medicine at the Pontifical
Catholic University of Goiás (PUC-GO). She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

An Indian fable tells that, once, the spirit of a sleeping man, without knowing that he wandered through paradise, lay under the wish tree to rest. When he woke up, hungry and thirsty, he wished for food and drinks, requests that were met immediately. However, the man soon began to suspect that something strange was happening and asked in fear if he was dreaming or if it was a trick of some ghost. Taking his words as order, the tree made what was in that man’s mind a reality and then ghosts appeared. Already terrified, the man deduced that those ghosts would kill him, and so it happened.

This story, although simple, brings us an important teaching: we attract what we desire and through words said or thought we shape our conscience and our will.

Now, in times of pandemic and social detachment, more than ever, we have met with ourselves. Since the beginning of the quarantine, people who can stay at home, are spending most of their daily time inside their houses, alone or with family members, with less chores and more questions to think about and rethink. This fact corroborates for us to get in touch with our “I” and internal issues more deeply and, due to circumstances, negative thoughts and feelings tend to arise.

This increase in idleness is an anxiogenic factor and a trigger for mood disorders such as depression, as well as anxiety disorders, including OCD. This is all compounded by the unexpected situation, the lack of certainty about the future, the hundreds of people dying daily around the world, the fear of being infected or that a loved one will be infected with coronavirus, the public health system without structure to meet the demand of cases and laboratory tests, ICU beds and PPE insufficient.

Thus, the question of how we can take care of our mental health in this adverse moment comes up. It is essential to share experiences, express our feelings and anxieties, whether with family or friends, but preferably with a trained professional, a psychologist and/or a psychiatrist. After all, we are all in the same boat and unity is strength. It is also important, during this period, to organize an agenda with household chores, with home office and with a few hours of study per week.

In this agenda, we must not forget to dedicate part of our day to self-care. Reading a book, watching a movie, meditating, stretching, practicing physical activity, taking care of the skin and hair are activities that can be considered. It is necessary to understand that not every day will be productive, even with more free time, but rather that the sum of the actions and efforts of each one comes to minimize our suffering and so that we can use the wish tree to our advantage.

About the author

Bárbara de Oliveira Arantes is currently in the 3rd year of Medicine at the Pontifical
Catholic University of Goiás (PUC-GO). She’s a member of the International
Federation of Medical Students Associations of Brazil (IFMSA Brasil), and acts as a
local coordinator. Bárbara is also the administrative director of the Academic League of
Neuropsychiatry (LANEP) and is very fond of debating on the subject of mental health.
Thus, she thought it was validated to write this article due to the great negative impact
that the current pandemic by SARS-Cov-2 has on the mental well-being of people all
over the world.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Transport Committee pledges to stop empty flights due to COVID-19

What the future holds for the EU – China relations?

EU’s unsparing question to UK: now what kind of future relations do you want?

As Syria conflict enters ninth year, humanitarian crisis ‘far from over’, Security Council hears

FROM THE FIELD: Conversations about Conservation

Fleeing violence, Cameroonian refugee arrivals in Nigeria pass 30,000, reports UN refugee agency

Amending Guatemala ‘reconciliation law’ would lead to unjust amnesty, warns Bachelet

Uzbekistan wins its long fight against malaria, as global rates continue to rise

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for developing countries?

Safer products: stepping up checks and inspections to protect consumers

Collaboration and connectivity at ITU Telecom World 2019

Madrid is banning high-polluting vehicles from the city centre

A more credible, dynamic, predictable and political EU accession process – Commission lays out its proposals

UN Security Council urged to act against ‘worst-case scenario’ Syria’s war-battered Idlib

The role of students in a migration crisis in Roraima, Brazil

TTIP’s 11th round major takeaways and the usual “leaked” document

Chicken soup for the digital soul: how to bring community back online

5 facts you should know about the world’s refugees

‘Habitual residence’ rules deprive EU workers from social benefits

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

Draghi tells the EU Parliament his relaxed policies are here to stay

Hardened creditors drive Greece to dire straits; Tsipras desperate for an agreement

The West and Russia accomplished the dismembering and the economic destruction of Ukraine

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

The scheming of Boris: win an election after a no-deal Brexit

UN, world leaders, condemn Sri Lanka terrorist attacks targeting churches, hotels, which leave more than 200 dead

EU tourism industry expects a new record year in 2014

Why Africa must be ready to take the quantum leap

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Stop Finning – Stop the trade’ initiative

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

Global OECD welcomes Colombia as its 37th Member

An economist explains how to go carbon neutral in our lifetime

The three US financial war fleets

3 ways Africa can improve the health of women and children

CHINA UNLIMITED. PEOPLE UNLIMITED. RESTRICTIONS LIMITED

Coronavirus: Commission receives first preliminary application for support from the EU Solidarity Fund for health emergency from Italy

One in three children do not get the nutrition they need

Greece: The new government of Alexis Tsipras shows its colors

Berlin wants to break South’s politico-economic standing

Court of Auditors: EU budget money is there to be spent not to create value

State aid: Commission approves €1.2 billion French “Fonds de solidarité” scheme for small enterprises in temporary financial difficulties due to coronavirus outbreak

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

Online marketplaces can help close Africa’s skills gap

More attacks, ‘persisting security challenges’ threaten progress in West Africa, Sahel

UN film festival encourages young people to promote peace, dialogue and empathy

Silicon Valley can do more to achieve the #GlobalGoals

The new EU “fiscal compact” an intimidation for all people

How dearly will Germany pay for the Volkswagen emissions rigging scandal

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

This is how we can feed the planet while saving the ocean

This graphene battery can recharge itself to provide unlimited clean energy

Why Italy is doing much better than you think

How to change the world at Davos

“We have to do a better job of creating alternatives to violent extremism”, US Secretary of State John Kerry from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Coronavirus COVID-19 wipes $50 billion off global exports in February alone, as IMF pledges support for vulnerable nations

EU: Huge surplus in the trade of services with the rest of the world

Yemen blast kills 14 children, leaves others fighting for their lives in Sana’a

Indonesia’s imams are joining the fight against plastic bags

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s