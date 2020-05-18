You are here: Home / InfoSociety / eGovernment / How COVID-19 has changed what we search for online

How COVID-19 has changed what we search for online

May 18, 2020 by Leave a Comment
google 2020

(Benjamin Dada, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Emma Charlton, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • ‘Can children pass on coronavirus?’ searches spiked around the world on 12 May.
  • Meanwhile, searches for quarantine hobbies in the United States rose by 400%.
  • Employment support was widely searched for.

What are we searching for online as many of us live under lockdown restrictions to avoid COVID-19?

Google Trends offers insights into what people in different countries are thinking and searching for in the midst of the pandemic.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Around the world, searches relating to whether children can pass on coronavirus spiked on 12 May, while those about good hobbies to take up during quarantine soared 400% in the United States.

coronavirus internet search engine google employment job hobbies leisure pastime entertainment media tv video drinks covid19 health questions queries
What people were searching for on 12 May.
Image: Google Trends

Coronavirus is a huge search topic, eclipsing many others, the data shows.

And while the global languages of search may differ, many of the concerns are similar. Google’s EMEA director of insights Lucy Sinclair outlined some of these, including how financial security has remained top of people’s minds. There are increased searches for ‘unemployment benefit’ (‘prestación por desempleo’) in Spain, ‘furlough claim’ in the United Kingdom, ‘unemployment grant’ in South Africa and ‘job centre’ (‘urząd pracy’) in Poland.

coronavirus internet search engine google employment job hobbies leisure pastime entertainment media tv video drinks covid19 health questions queries
Searches for ‘coronavirus’ increased by 100% on the 12 March.
Image: Google Trends

It’s not all serious stuff. Rising ‘how to’ queries in the UK include how to make the cocktail Pimm’s, how to make a face mask out of a sock and how to fold a cereal box.

coronavirus internet search engine google employment job hobbies leisure pastime entertainment media tv video drinks covid19 health questions queries
Face masks are a common search for the British.
Image: Google Trends

In Canada, the top ‘how to’ question is about temporary income support, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), followed by how to make a face mask and hand sanitizer.

coronavirus internet search engine google employment job hobbies leisure pastime entertainment media tv video drinks covid19 health questions queries
What Canadians have been searching.
Image: Google Trends

Sinclair says all the data Google is compiling also shows how consumer behaviour is changing, with searches for home exercise and ‘walks near me’ on the up.

“People are increasingly playing games such as ‘bingo’ in Denmark,” she wrote. “And ‘old-fashioned Dutch games’ (‘oud hollandse spelletjes’) in the Netherlands.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to tackle the perils of air pollution

It’s time to move: 5 ways we can upgrade our SDG navigation systems

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

Turkey caught in a vicious Syrian circle bringing terror and war at home

Brazilian mountain farmers reap recognition, through UN heritage listing

Gas pipeline in the European Union. (Copyright: EU, 2012 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Ferenc Isza)

EU Investment Bank approves € 1.5bn loan for Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)

E-energy declaration: will energy digitalization be beneficial to the climate?

Recognizing, protecting and empowering youth rights in Europe and the world

EU Copyright Directive: Google News threatens to leave Europe while media startups increasingly worry

Dignified and non-discriminatory heath care: does anyone even know what it means?

Trade with the United States: Council authorises negotiations on elimination of tariffs for industrial goods and on conformity assessment

The future of work requires a return to apprenticeships

EU allocates €50 million to fight Ebola and malnutrition in the Democratic Republic of Congo

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

UN chief ‘alarmed’ by violations of UN-backed ceasefire in Libya

Millions of people eat octopus- here’s why we shouldn’t

Data protection: Commission decides to refer Greece and Spain to the Court for not transposing EU law

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

Wars have rules: 5 things the UN humanitarian chief wants countries to tackle so human suffering in conflict can be minimized

IMF to teach Germany a Greek lesson

‘Make healthy choices’ urges UN agency, to prevent and manage chronic diabetes

‘All hands should be on deck’ – key quotes from leaders on the fight against COVID-19

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

The widely advertised hazards of the EU not that ominous; the sting is financial woes

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

No way out for Eurozone’s stagnating economy

Brexit: European Commission recommends the European Council (Article 50) to endorse the agreement reached on the revised Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland and revised Political Declaration

Health privatisation: reviving Alma-Ata

World food security increasingly at risk due to ‘unprecedented’ climate change impact, new UN report warns

Deutsche Bank again in the middle of the US-EU economic skirmishes

EU-U.S. Trade Talks: European Commission presents draft negotiating mandates

Guterres lauds UN peacekeeping, highlights need to bridge ‘critical’ gaps

Calculators didn’t replace mathematicians, and AI won’t replace humans

African Peace Facility: African Union Peace & Security Operations boosted by an additional €800 million from the European Union

Migration crisis will keep deteriorating as common EU political will is simply not there

Will Turkey abandon the refugee deal and risk losing a bonanza of money?

EU deal on electricity market rules to benefit both consumers and environment

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 9 April

Human Rights Council election: 5 things you need to know about it

2030 development agenda: Major breakthrough for world of work

A brief history of vaccines and how they changed the world

Rising human trafficking takes on ‘horrific dimensions’: almost a third of victims are children

Sudan: Amidst deaths, injuries, imprisonments, UNICEF stresses children’s protection ‘at all times’

Would you want to live to 150? Top quotes on what it means to grow old

Independent rights experts sound alarm at Iran protest crackdown, internet blackout

Coronavirus: 4 tips for parents who are homeschooling

Future EU-UK relations: EU is offering ‘cooperation of an unprecedented nature’

In Mozambique, it’s ‘a matter of the heart’ says Guterres, lauding the cyclone-struck nation’s ‘undeniable moral authority’

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

An ECB banker wants to change the European social model

This plastic-free bag dissolves in water

UN urges ‘restraint’ in Bangladesh’s post-presidential election violence

EU Summit’s major takeaway: a handkerchief cannot save Greece from austerity

A day in the life of a refugee: why should we care?

Tackle ‘tsunami of hatred’ across the world urges Guterres, to counter anti-Semitism, racism and intolerance

“The Arctic climate matters: to what degree?”, a Sting Exclusive co-authored by UN Environment’s Jan Dusik and Slava Fetisov

Paradise islands of Pacific increasingly vulnerable to climate change, as UN boosts resilience

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris is the moment for climate justice”, Swedish MEP Linnéa Engström claims from Brussels

Eurasian Union begins: the giant modelled on the EU is Moscow’s biggest challenge

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: eGovernment, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s