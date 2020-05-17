Plausible lessons to be learned from Covid-19

by

This article was written for The European Sting by our one of our passionate readers, Amitu Gumber, a final year dental student from Adesh Institute of Dental sciences and research, Bathinda, Punjab, India. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not necessarily The European Sting’s position on the issue.

A global, novel virus which is right now the biggest threat to countries across the globe.No one exactly knows the outcome of this pandemic but it is surely teaching us to reboot our lives and to reorient our relationship to nature,to outside and even to each other.For an optimistic future as we emerge out from this covid-19 crisis ,we definitely need to learn from this and adopt changes.

The foremost thing covid-19 reminds us is our dysfunctional relationship with nature. Humans need to understand that intact nature provides a buffer between human and disease,and emerging diseases are often results of encroachment into natural ecosystems.

While the origin of covid-19 is yet to be known, 60% of infectious diseases originate from animals and 70% of emerging infectious diseases originate from wildlife.Deforested land has also been linked to outbreaks of diseases like Ebola in the past where human unexpectedly came into contact with previously untouched wildlife. It is actually human destruction of biodiversity that creates the conditions for new viruses and diseases like Covid-19.

The corona virus pandemic will mark the end of our romance with market society and hyper-individualism.When this ends,we will have to reorient ourselves towards making investment in public goods- for health,especially and public services.It teaches us how our fates are linked.

The neighbor who refuses to stay home in the pandemic because our public school failed to teach him about critical thinking skills or basic health science. It will help us reconsider the role of each one of us in building a healthy society and how health education among masses play a major role in shaping the face of a pandemic.

“Survival of the fittest” is the phrase which describes Charles Darwin’s concept of natural selection which means those will survive who are best adapted for immediate environment.Thus, when a new infection erupts, the process of natural selection starts all over again. It is a warning to humans.

Have we been taking things for granted,not appreciating the preciousness of our daily existence? Maybe we are moving a bit too fast.Its time to reflect within ourselves.