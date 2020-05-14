You are here: Home / European Union News / Indexation of family benefits, child tax credit and family tax credits: Commission takes Austria to Court for discrimination

Indexation of family benefits, child tax credit and family tax credits: Commission takes Austria to Court for discrimination

May 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment
taxes 2020

(Olga DeLawrence, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission decided to refer Austria to the Court of Justice of the EU. The Commission considers that Austrian law on the indexation of family benefits, child tax credit and family tax credits is not allowed under EU rules and is discriminatory.

On 1 January 2019, Austria introduced a mechanism indexing the amount of family benefits, child tax credits and family tax credits for EU nationals who work in Austria and have children living abroad. The Commission considers that such an indexation mechanism is against the EU rules on freedom of movement for workers and on the coordination of social security systems.

The mechanism is against current rules on social security coordination and discriminatory as it means that some mobile EU workers in Austria who fully contribute to the Austrian economy, workforce and social security system receive lower benefits compared to those workers whose children are living in Austria. Yet, the Austrian indexation mechanism does not apply to Austrian nationals who work abroad for an Austrian public authority and have children living with them abroad, even though they are in a similar situation.

Today’s referral to Court is the last step in the infringement procedure that started in January 2019, when the Commission sent a letter of formal notice to Austria. As the response given by Austria in March 2019 was considered unsatisfactory, the Commission followed up with a reasoned opinion in July 2019. Having analysed the Austrian reply received in October 2019, the Commission considers that its concerns have not been addressed. Hence, the decision was taken to refer Austria to the Court of Justice of the EU.

Background

Which EU rules are being violated?

The Commission finds that the indexation of the amount of family benefits, child tax credit and family tax credits applied to EU mobile workers whose children reside in another Member State, raises concerns as regards its compatibility with EU law. In particular, the Austrian legislation is incompatible with the following EU regulations and principles:

  • Regulation (EC) No 883/2004 on the coordination of social security systems and its principles of equal treatment and the prohibition of residence clauses.

Member States may not reduce the amount of any cash benefit granted to persons insured under their legislation for the sole reason that these persons or their family members are residing outside their territory. The Austrian indexation mechanism reduces the amount of family benefits and child tax credit granted for children residing in an EU Member State where the cost of living is considered to be lower.

The fact that another Member State is considered to have lower cost of living than Austria is of no relevance for a benefit, which is paid out as a lump sum and is not linked to the actual cost of maintaining a child. In addition, Austria does not apply the indexation mechanism to persons working abroad for an Austrian public authority, whose children also reside in another EU Member State.

Further, the principle of equal treatment in social security coordination matters means that persons must be treated equally without distinction of nationality, by abolishing discriminatory measures in national legislation.

  • Regulation (EU) No 492/2011 on the freedom of movement for workers within the EU and the principle of equal treatment of workers who are nationals of another Member State as regards social and fiscal advantages.

Under Regulation (EU) No 492/2011, a worker who is a national of a Member State shall enjoy, in the territory of another Member State, the same social and tax advantages as workers living in that Member State. The purpose of the family tax credit, the single earner tax credit, the single parent tax credit and the tax credit for child maintenance payments is to reward, also in the context of an aging society, those parents who are professionally active besides raising children. The tax credits at stake are not related to the actual costs of child-rearing.

For More Information

Subscribe to the European Commission’s free e-mail newsletter on employment, social affairs and inclusion.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Make healthy choices’ urges UN agency, to prevent and manage chronic diabetes

There is a mental health crisis in entrepreneurship. Here’s how to tackle it

This is where teachers are most (and least) respected

Zero carbon by 2050 is possible. Here is what we need to do

How tech is helping the agriculture sector curb carbon emissions

The sad plight of fledging doctors

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “The world is expecting more from you than half-measures”, UN Secretary General Bank Ki-moon cries out from Paris

Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan security forces which killed at least 27

Income inequality threatens the socio-political structures in developed countries

Antitrust: Commission provides guidance on allowing limited cooperation among businesses, especially for critical hospital medicines during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Stay together and step up’ action to meet Global Goals, ECOSOC President tells development forum

UN summit tackles climate change-induced threat to mountain water supplies

Education expenditure in the EU not hurt much by crisis

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

What does the future of energy look like, how do we get there, and who will benefit?

Gender minority and health sector: promoting mental health with better medical education

EP President at the European Youth Event: “Your ideas are key in shaping EU’s future”

Refugee crisis update: EU fails to relocate immigrants from Greece and Italy

Mergers: Commission approves Assa Abloy’s acquisition of Agta Record, subject to conditions

Energy: EU priority projects should be aligned with 2050 climate objectives

These are the world’s best universities

Can China deal with climate change without the U.S.?

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

‘InvestEU’ programme: big boost for jobs, growth and investment

MWC 2016 LIVE: Stripe gives payments leg-up to startups in emerging markets

EU Commission and ECB rebuff Germany on the Banking Union

7 steps to becoming a ‘CEO Academy’

Climate change: cutting the good by the root?

How Leonardo da Vinci’s outsider status made him a Renaissance man

The EU parliamentary elections, explained

Election-related violence claims 85 lives in Afghanistan: UN report

Chatterbox Rome Declaration cannot save the EU; Germany has to pay more to do that

EU-China Light Bridge in Brussels signals the bright coming of the Year of The Dog

Statement by the European Parliament ahead of the 10 April Brexit Summit

Yanukovych attempts a violent and deadly cleansing of Kiev’s center

‘Proving our worth through action’: 5 things Guterres wants the UN to focus on in 2019

State aid: Commission approves close to €94 million support for waste-to-energy high-efficient cogeneration plant in Bulgaria

FROM THE FIELD: Free tutorials in Mali, ‘a life-saver’ for Fatouma

We must stop turning a blind eye to the world’s health crises

Skills, not job titles, are the new metric for the labour market

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains the worst in the world, warns UN

Serious concerns over Sahel, require ‘urgent action’: Senior UN Africa official

ECB will be the catalyst of Eurozone’s reunification

Does upgrading our minds mean losing the spark of genius?

Euro celebrates its 20th birthday

The challenge of maintaining interest in Primary Health Care in medical students

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

Benjamin Franklin was wrong: Amazon can tax evade

Israeli settlements remain ‘flagrant violation’ of international law, UN envoy tells Security Council

‘Deeply concerned.’ WHO officials stress the need for continued vigilance – WHO briefing

The financial crisis always prefers the south of Eurozone

Trust in OECD governments back at pre-crisis levels as governments seek to be more open and engaged

How data can empower patients to personalize and improve their cancer treatment

How we can win the war against antibiotic resistance

Inflation keeps falling in Eurozone

New UN poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’ between countries

Iran protests: Live ammunition reportedly used, says UN human rights office

Cybersecurity should be a source of hope, not fear. Here are 5 reasons why

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s