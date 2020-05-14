You are here: Home / European Union News / Hungary’s emergency measures: MEPs ask EU to impose sanctions and stop payments

Hungary’s emergency measures: MEPs ask EU to impose sanctions and stop payments

meps covid

MEPs are concerned about emergency legislation in Hungary against COVID-19 and call on the EU to act (Credit: European Parliament)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Democracy and fundamental rights are under threat in Hungary, say most MEPs, who urge the Commission and the Council to protect Hungarian citizens and rule of law.

In a debate with EC Vice-President Vera Jourová and the Croatian Presidency of the EU, a majority of speakers underlined that the emergency measures taken by the Hungarian Government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including the declaration of an unlimited state of emergency, are not in line with EU rules and warned of the increasing risk to democracy.

Several MEPs called on the European Commission to finish scrutinising the legal changes and open infringement procedures. They specifically asked for payments to Hungary to be stopped, in the framework of the new financial perspectives and the recovery plan, unless rule of law is respected. They also criticised the passive attitude of the Council and insisted it moves on the Article 7 procedure initiated by the Parliament.

Some MEPs defended the decisions taken by a democratically elected Parliament in Hungary and compared the exceptional measures adopted in the country with those taken by other EU member states, such as France or Spain.

Background

In its resolution of 17 April, Parliament already stated that the decisions in Hungary to prolong the state of emergency indefinitely, to authorise the government to rule by decree, and to weaken the Parliament’s oversight, are “totally incompatible with European values”.

MEPs highlighted that all COVID-related measures “must be in line with the rule of law, strictly proportionate […], clearly related to the ongoing health crisis, limited in time and subjected to regular scrutiny.”

You can watch the debate via Video on demand.

