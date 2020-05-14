You are here: Home / IFMSA / COVID-19: A time screaming for positivity

COVID-19: A time screaming for positivity

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Ayane Paula Mendonça Pereira, a first-year medical student from Centro Universitário Maurício de Nassau (UNINASSAU), Recife Campus, in Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Pequim, November 17th of 2019, the world hears about the first COVID-19 infection. Something that felt so far now is making almost the whole planet stay indoors, in the face of a pandemic never seen before.

How did the world react? Well, lost seems to fit. Every kind of person being taken away from their routines and having to adapt to a new one, depending on technology to communicate, work and study. The internet being the only channel to keep in touch with the outside. And in this lost world, mental health has to be a priority for each and every one.

In times like this, the psychological condition that is often left behind on a daily basis is able to take over our lives. The media is constantly and only broadcasting bad news about the situation, people are seeing themselves as less productive and social distancing is happening, all of this together is not a position a lot of people can deal with.

Therefore, the plan has to be, stay positive and organized. Undoubtedly, to look at the bright side might seem hard, but it is not impossible. Share the good news, for example, elderly people recovered from coronavirus and do not keep looking at the virus statistics and charts. Also, keep in mind that no pandemic in the world’s history has stayed forever.

Secondly, you will have to create a new routine, if possible, similar to the one you had before, same time do wake up, eat, sleep and etc. Because it is what you and your body are used to, that way you will prevent the new scenario to affect your biological needs and well-being, so you will be more likely to get things done and keep going.

Furthermore, do not be so hard on yourself. Be realistic. You can and will produce less, equal to everyone else, but you can not stop doing things. Keep your mind busy, read a book, try to learn a new language, exercise. And do not forget to do what pleases you. The world keeps going, so should your life.

Moreover, keep in contact with the people you love. As said by Aristotle, the man is a social animal, thus do not distance yourself completely. We all are going through the same, then share experiences, tell others what is making this easier and remember you will be together when this is over.

Lastly, more than ever we are having to deal with our fears, we can not disconnect from reality. The coronavirus will affect us in many ways, but we are in this collectively, do not let it take us down. If we help each other, we can come out of this stronger and united as ever. Humankind can do great things when unified. Do not lose hope.

About the author

Ayane Paula Mendonça Pereira is a first-year medical student from Centro Universitário Maurício de Nassau (UNINASSAU), Recife Campus, in Brazil. She is a new affiliated in the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA) at her university and wants to help and make a difference in the community she is in. Also, she has a keen interest in mental health, scientific articles and public health.

