You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: a common approach for safe and efficient mobile tracing apps across the EU

Coronavirus: a common approach for safe and efficient mobile tracing apps across the EU

May 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
screening mobile

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

What is a contact tracing and warning app?

A contact tracing and warning app is voluntarily installed and used to warn users if they have been in proximity for a certain duration to a person who reported to have been tested positive of COVID-19. In case of an alert, the app may provide relevant information from health authorities such as advice to get tested or to self-isolate, and who to a contact.

 

Why do we need these apps?

Contact tracing is an essential intervention, alongside testing and isolation, in the effort to control the pandemic. Mobile tracing will complement traditional tracing that is done manually by public health authorities when they interview patients with symptoms, typically over the phone, to understand with whom they have been in contact over the past 48 hours.

Contact tracing apps may allow warning as many potential contacts as possible, thereby enabling them to take further steps that can help to break infection chains and thus quickly stop the virus from spreading further. Together with traditional tracing and complemented by other measures such as increased testing, voluntarily installed tracing apps can provide a valuable contribution to the gradual lifting of confinement measures.

 

What are the guidelines on cross-border interoperability about?

These are common and general principles aiming at ensuring that tracing apps can communicate with each other when required, so citizens can report a positive test or receive an alert, wherever they are in the EU and whatever app they are using. The guidelines will be complemented by a set of clear technological parameters to ensure swift implementation by developers working with national health authorities. The Commission is supporting Member States in finding the right solution to ensure secure, protected and interoperable contact tracing apps across Europe, in line with the principles set out in the EU toolbox and the Commission guidance on data protection.

Tracing apps must be voluntary, transparent, secure, interoperable and respect people’s privacy. Apps will use arbitrary identifiers, no geolocation or movement data will be used. All apps have to be temporary only, so they will have to be dismantled as soon as the pandemic is over. And they should function everywhere in the EU, across borders and across operating systems. Interoperability is crucial, so that wide, voluntary take-up of national tracing apps can support the relaxing of confinement measures and the lifting of restrictions of freedom of movement throughout the EU.

 

Why do we need these interoperability guidelines?

Interoperable apps will facilitate the tracing of cross-border infection chains, be valuable for cross-border workers, tourism, business trips and neighbouring countries. The voluntary and widespread use of interoperable apps may support exit strategies, the gradual lifting of border controls within the EU and the restoration of freedom of movement.

The interoperability guidelines were agreed by Member States in the eHealth Network with the support of the Commission. They set out the minimum requirements for approved apps to communicate with each other, so that individual users can receive an alert, wherever they are in the EU, if they may have been in proximity for a certain time to another user who has been tested positive for the virus. For example, apps need to have a common approach to detecting proximity between devices, and they should allow individuals roaming in another Member State to be alerted with the relevant information in a language they understand.

 

What data will I share when using these apps?

Upon activation, the app generates an arbitrary identifier (a set of numbers and letters). These keys will be exchanged via Bluetooth between phones at short distance. The exchanges make it possible to detect other devices with a similar, running app nearby.

 

How does a tracing app work, concretely?

You install the application on your phone. Some limited registration information may need to be provided to start the application. After giving the necessary consent to use Bluetooth for proximity detection, the app will start generating temporary keys that are shared with other devices running an EU contact tracing app. If you feel sick and get a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, your public health authority will enable you to confirm this through the app. At that moment, the electronic contact tracing triggers an alert to the people with whom you have been in contact. These users will be notified of their exposure and will be advised on the steps to follow, for example self-quarantine or testing. They can also contact the health authority. Neither your identity, location nor exact time of contact are ever revealed. This is the same if a contact of yours is tested positive: you will be notified so that you can protect yourself and the people around you. The use of the application is voluntary. It will be deactivated automatically at the end of the pandemic, and you are free to uninstall it at any time.

 

Will I need an internet connection to use my app?

For the tracing functionality as such, a permanent Internet connection is not necessary. Bluetooth, which is used to detect proximity with other users, does not require Internet. However, to check infection chains, to receive alerts, and potentially for additional functionalities, the apps will need to communicate through mobile Internet or Wi-Fi.

 

How will people be covered who do not have a modern smartphone or do not have a smartphone at all?

Health authorities will continue to operate manual contact tracing, especially for elderly and disabled persons. These manual contacts will be more focused and efficient as the applications will allow to cover most of the rest of the population.

 

Will personal data be shared between Member States?

The Commission is working with Member States on a privacy preserving interoperability protocol. If one Member State’s app is to work in another Member State, some encrypteddata will be shared with the server processing data collected by the app in that other Member State. These servers should be under the control of the competent national authority. Each app must be fully compliant with the EU data protection and privacy rules, and should follow the Commission guidance.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Stop cooperation with and funding to the Libyan coastguard, MEPs ask

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

The UN came of age with the nuclear bomb. Time for it to step up to the AI era

UN rights chief says ‘bar must be set very high’ for investigation of murdered Saudi journalist

The importance of collaboration in the digital economy

Women to save Europe’s own labour resources

The challenge to be a good healthcare professional

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Blue’ finance flows in the Seychelles

What are plastics and why do they matter? An explainer

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile Connect availability hits 2B

Korea should improve the quality of employment for older workers

Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar from accusations of genocide, at top UN court

‘Break the cycle’ of disaster-response-recovery, urges top UN official, as death toll mounts from Cyclone Idai

How bad is the Eurozone economy? The ECB thinks too bad

UN rights chief slams ‘unconscionable’ US border policy of separating migrant children from parents

‘Global clarion call’ for youth to shape efforts to forge peace in the most dangerous combat zones

Here’s what COVID-19 teaches us about ‘social learning’ and the environment

4 essential qualities for digital leaders

Grexit no longer a threat but how to manage a “tutti frutti” government if not with fear?

GSMA Announces New Keynote Speakers, Event Updates for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

State aid: Commission approves Danish public financing of Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link

Merkel, Mercedes and Volkswagen to abolish European democracy

How to beat gender stereotypes: learn, speak up and react

Russia is ready for its Phase 3 evaluation once it fulfills high-priority recommendation

How to look after someone with coronavirus

JADE Generations Club: Connecting perspectives, changing Europe.

MWC 2016 LIVE: Intel focuses on 5G “beyond the Powerpoint”

Further reforms will promote a stronger and more inclusive Hungarian economy

Brexit is happening now but the UK hasn’t really assessed the impact of a “no-deal” divorce

October’s EU strong digital mix: From Safe Harbour to Net Neutrality, Roaming and Snowden

UPDATED: Guterres condemns armed attack against UN peacekeepers in Mali

FROM THE FIELD: Children in warzones denied right to education

Smart devices must come with trust already installed

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

‘We face a global emergency’ over oceans: UN chief sounds the alarm at G7 Summit event

Judicial independence under threat in Nigeria, warns UN rights expert

How smart tech helps cities fight terrorism and crime

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

5 ways governments can unleash the power of young entrepreneurs

G20 LIVE: G20 Statement on the fight against terrorism

FROM THE FIELD: Rohingya babies conceived out of ‘incomprehensible brutality’

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2015: The power of an individual and how we can awaken Europe’s Youth

Don’t let the virus quarantine your mind –Ways to strengthen “Mental” immunity

Cleantech innovation is being stifled. Here’s how to unlock it

Africa’s Sahel: Act now before the crisis ‘becomes unmanageable’, urges Grandi

Venezuelan crisis: MEPs reaffirm their support for Juan Guaidó

Antitrust: Commission fines US chipmaker Qualcomm €242 million for engaging in predatory pricing

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres in Kenya, Prisoners sick in Iran, #GlobalGoals, Myanmar, Ukraine updates, and new space partnership

The Sting’s Mission

Inspiring young doctors: the beginning of the change

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Lake Chad trees keep deadly drought at bay

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

FROM THE FIELD: Liberia boosts efforts to guard against rising seas

Massive cholera vaccine campaign planned for cyclone-ravaged Mozambique, as UN calls for ‘urgent’ step-up in support

Dramatic funding shortages a ‘severe catastrophe’ for people of Gaza: UN Coordinator

Latest tragedy in the Mediterranean claims over 100 lives – UN refugee agency

The EU risks trade relations with China over the Tata hype about steel

Will the Greek economy ever come back to growth?

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

Use space technology to build a better world for all, urges UN chief

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s