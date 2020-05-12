You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: €117 million granted for treatments and diagnostics through the Innovative Medicines Initiative

Coronavirus: €117 million granted for treatments and diagnostics through the Innovative Medicines Initiative

May 12, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus un

(United Nations COVID-19 Response, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission announced today that 8 large-scale research projects, aimed at developing treatments and diagnostics for the coronavirus,were selected in a fast-track call for proposals, launched in March by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a public-private partnership.

In order to fund a larger number of high-quality proposals, the Commission increased its commitment to €72 million (up from the originally planned €45 million) from Horizon 2020, the EU’s research and innovation programme. €45 million will be provided by the pharmaceutical industry, IMI associated partners and other organisations involved with the projects, bringing the total investment to €117 million.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “We need to bring together the expertise and resources of the public and the private sector in order to defeat this pandemic and prepare for any future outbreaks. With this funding from Horizon 2020 and our industry and other partners, we are speeding up the development of coronavirus diagnostics and treatments, essential tools that we need to tackle the global emergency.”

The projects selected today are part of the common European response  to the coronavirus outbreak that the Commission is coordinating since the beginning of the crisis. On 4 May, the Commissionpledged €1.4 billion in total during the Coronavirus Global Response pledging event, of which €1 billion comes through Horizon 2020 and is aimed at developing vaccines, new treatments and diagnostic tools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Moreover, since January 2020 the Commission has mobilised a total of €352 million under Horizon 2020. This includes, among others, €48.2 million awarded to 18 research projects that have started working on preparedness and response to outbreaks, rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests, new treatments and new vaccines.

Out of the 8 projects funded under the IMI call, 5 are focusing on diagnostics and 3 on treatments. The ones that will be working on diagnostic tools intend to develop devices that can be used anywhere, such as in the doctor’s surgery or in a patient’s own home, and can deliver fast results in 14-40 minutes. The other projects, which will focus on the development of treatments, will primarily work on the current coronavirus outbreak, while they will make substantial efforts to prepare for future outbreaks.

In total, these projects comprise 94 organisations, such as universities, research organisations, companies, and public organisations. There is also strong involvement of small and medium businesses (SMEs), which make up over 20% of the participants and will receive 17% of the budget.

The list of projects that have been selected for funding, pending successful finalisation of the Grant Agreements with IMI, is available here.

Background

The Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is a public-private partnership between the European Commission and the pharmaceutical industry represented by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). Its aim is to improve health by speeding up the development of, and patient access to, innovative medicines, particularly in areas where there is an unmet medical or social need.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How digital remittances can help drive sustainable development

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

Climate change as determinant of health: the 21st Century challenge

Correcting the “jitters” in quantum devices

China Unlimited Special Report: The trip to China

European Union launches WTO trade dispute against Colombia’s unfair duties on frozen fries

European Citizens’ Initiative: A game of much publicity and one big lie

Brexit kick-off: a historic day for the EU anticlockwise

Women vital for ‘new paradigm’ in Africa’s Sahel region, Security Council hears

US – Russia bargain on Syria, Ukraine but EU kept out

Rights defenders jailed in Bahrain and UAE should be released unconditionally, UN urges

TTIP: why it is worth not to pull the covers over your head?

Do the EU policies on agro-food smell?

Apparently the EU Digital Single Market passes necessarily from China’s Digital Silk Road

5 ways cities can use emerging technologies to fight climate change

Mobile 360 Africa 11-13 July 2017

Dangers of poor quality health care revealed ‘in all countries’: WHO report

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

Another 170 migrants disappear in shipwrecks, UN agency reiterates call for an end to Mediterranean tragedy

Latvian economy is thriving, but boosting productivity, improving social protection and transitioning to a low-carbon productive model are vital for sustainable and inclusive growth

Promoting Health in the Brazilian Amazon: one nation but many cultures

Intensified Al Qaeda and ISIL activity in Yemen ‘deeply worrying’, says UN Human Rights Office

France sneaks into the Geneva US-Iran talks to claim its business share in Tehran

UN team aids Samoa response to deadly measles epidemic

Teaching medical ethics and technology: Are our future doctors prepared for this merger?

Your chocolate can help save the planet. Here’s how

New rules for temporary border controls within the Schengen area

Veteran UN Syria Envoy to step down, pledges to work ‘until the last hour’ for peace

Future of Insurance Claims in Focus at Fourth Annual Connected Claims Europe Summit

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

The secret to ending war? It’s too easy: more women in peace negotiations

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing how we grow, buy and choose what we eat

What my transgender child can teach us about the workforce of the future

Mental health and suicide prevention-what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my region?

New round of bargaining for the 2014 EU budget late in autumn

Guinea President Alpha Condé: “We must tackle the root causes of migration”

The world is getting angrier, according to a new poll

New chapters in EU-China trade disputes

Do academia and banks favour a new Middle Ages period?

Green light for VAT overhaul to simplify system and cut fraud

Is the West gradually losing Africa?

This study wants every child in the UK to spend a night under the stars

When did globalization begin? The answer might surprise you

Copyright: MEPs back provisional agreement

Strawberries and child support; a Thai partnership

How the ‘California effect’ could shape a global approach to ethical AI

UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ of Rohingya youth, one year after Myanmar exodus

Syria: Guterres concerned over reported attacks in Idlib, calls for ‘full investigation’

Why #Wherearethewomen? is an $11 trillion question

Draghi: A bridge from Brussels to Berlin

What would happen if we removed cars from cities?

Will Boris Johnson’s victory lead to a no-deal Brexit or is there still time?

Protector or polluter? The impact of COVID-19 on the movement to end plastic waste

Greece: Tsipras’ referendum victory does not solve the financial stalemate of the country and its banks

This AI-powered app aims to help people with autism improve their social skills

More urgency needed to help increasing numbers ‘locked out’, before 2030, says UN’s Bachelet

The EU’s outermost regions: strengthened partnership bears fruit

Coronavirus: Commission offers financing to innovative vaccines company CureVac

Amending Guatemala ‘reconciliation law’ would lead to unjust amnesty, warns Bachelet

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s