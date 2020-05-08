You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus Global Response: EU sets up a Humanitarian Air Bridge

Coronavirus Global Response: EU sets up a Humanitarian Air Bridge

May 8, 2020 by Leave a Comment
air flight

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has set up an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge to transport humanitarian workers and emergency supplies for the coronavirus response to some of most critical areas around the world.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, is travelling today to Bangui on the first flight and will meet H.E. Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, as well as humanitarian organisations.

Commissioner Janez Lenarčič said: “Leaving any area of the world unprotected today leaves us all unprotected tomorrow. As part of our global response, the EU will open a dedicated Humanitarian Air Bridge to get aid into areas which lack supplies due to the difficulties of global transit. This can be a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable communities worldwide.”

The first EU flight, operated in cooperation with France,is departing from Lyon and will transport around 60 humanitarian workers from various NGOs and 13 tonnes of humanitarian cargo. Two subsequent humanitarian cargo flights will follow in the coming days to transport a further 27 tonnes of humanitarian supplies in total. On their return leg, the Air Bridge flights will also bring back EU citizens and other passengers from the Central African Republic in a repatriation effort.

More EU humanitarian flights are being scheduled for the coming weeks, prioritising African countries where the pandemic has the potential to worsen many existing humanitarian crises.

How the Humanitarian Air Bridge works

  • In a joint effort between the Commission and Member States, the Commission funds air transport of Member States’ flights to and from the proposed destinations, where possible combined with ongoing repatriation flights, also including humanitarian workers on rotation.
  • Humanitarian staff from national administrations, NGOs or UN Agencies can benefit from the facility.
  • The Commission finances 100% of the transport costs, whereas the EU partners remain responsible for the procurement of the humanitarian material.

Background

The Global EU response to Coronavirus follows a Team Europe approach. It draws on contributions from all EU institutions and combines the resources mobilised by EU Member States and financial institutions, to address the humanitarian, health, and other consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its long-standing solidarity with the people in need in the Central African Republic, through its humanitarian aid, the EU is also supporting 15 new projects in 2020 with a total funding of €15.2 million. This funding is going towards providing life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people. Since 2014, the Central African Republic received more than €770 million in humanitarianassistance from the EU and its Member States.

In addition to humanitarian aid, the EU has mobilised over €30 million for the coronavirus response via its different instruments, including the Bêkou Trust Fund. This funding will help in addressing immediate needs in the Central African Republic in the health, water and sanitation sectors as well as supporting the State budget with an early budget support payment.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

We probably should go back to the therapy in Primary Healthcare

Hollande protects the euro from the attacks of extremists

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

For how long and at what cost can the ECB continue printing trillions to keep euro area going?

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

Here’s how to rebut the climate doom-mongers

The European Sting at the Retail Forum for Sustainability live from Barcelona

COVID-19: A coordinated EU health strategy needed, say MEPs

Moratorium call on surveillance technology to end ‘free-for-all’ abuses: UN expert

Fake news: What it is, and how to spot it

In Venezuela, Bachelet calls on Government to release prisoners, appeals for ‘bold steps towards compromise’

Why leaders need to upgrade their operating systems

Security Council: UN welcomes efforts to de-escalate crisis in northeast Syria

ECB tied in the anti-monetary German ideology

In Bahrain, Global Forum for Entrepreneurs and Investment examines empowerment of women, youth through innovation

How Africa’s women can drive the 4IR forward

Secure 5G networks: Commission endorses EU toolbox and sets out next steps

GSMA announces new keynote speakers for 2018 Mobile World Congress

Making technology work for 1.3 billion Indians

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

Close to final agreement on the EU Banking Union

Make progress or risk redundancy, UN chief warns world disarmament body

‘Abhorrent’ ambulance attack in Libyan capital imperils life-saving work, warns UN

Europe on the Move: Commission completes its agenda for safe, clean and connected mobility

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

Italy’s revised budget remains roughly unchanged waiting for Europe’s fury

Monday’s Daily Brief: the future of food and digital tech, labour justice in focus, denuclearization, and Kosovo

UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church

EU Parliament: The surplus countries must support growth

Piracy and high seas crime growing, becoming more sophisticated, UN Security Council told

MEPs and European Youth Forum call on EU to Invest in Youth

“BEUC cautions against TTIP that would seek to align EU and US chemicals management frameworks”

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

It will take a lot more than free menstrual pads to end period poverty

UN rights expert ‘strongly recommends’ probe by International Criminal Court into ‘decades of crimes’ in Myanmar

Junior Enterprises as a solution for Youth Entrepreneurship

Why protectionism spells trouble for global economic growth

Brexit may finally not really happen; The Brits have second thoughts

If we want to solve climate change, water governance is our blueprint

Technology can help us end the scourge of modern slavery. Here’s how

THE COMMITTEES: ‘All roads lead to the Fifth’

Nicaragua must end ‘witch-hunt’ against dissenting voices – UN human rights experts

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

Industrial producer prices on free fall and stagnant output

Fairness in the Food Supply Chain: Commission welcomes Member States’ support for greater price transparency

Chart of the day: Why marine protected sites matter more than ever

Mental health: the challenge of society

The scary EU elections result and the delayed Council’s repentance

Young people are Europe’s biggest value and hope

UN calls for support to implement Central Africa’s newly minted peace agreement

FROM THE FIELD: Turning waste into a business in the slums of Yaoundé, Cameroon

US – Russia bargain on Syria, Ukraine but EU kept out

Not enough resettlement solutions for refugees worldwide, says UN

Security Union: political agreement on strengthened Schengen Information System

Humanitarian visas to avoid refugees’ deaths

Claude Akpokavie, Senior ILO Adviser:“Engaging in policy debates and organizing workers, are two key challenges faced by unions in Export processing zones”

How do we design an inclusive energy transition?

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

This air taxi uses 5G to ‘see’ around corners

European Youth Forum and youngest MEPs call on President Juncker to keep his promise to Europe’s youth

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s