You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: Save European culture and values, MEPs tell Commission

COVID-19: Save European culture and values, MEPs tell Commission

May 5, 2020 by Leave a Comment
opera 2020

(Manuel Nägeli, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Rebuilding the hard-hit cultural and media sectors in post-COVID-19 Europe must be a major objective in the EU’s recovery plan, MEPs said in a debate on Monday.

In their discussion with Commissioners Mariya Gabriel and Thierry Breton, Culture and Education Committee MEPs stressed that the damage to the cultural and creative sector – especially for small businesses and individual actors – meant “more than just jobs being lost”. “Europe must not allow that things that define Europe – namely, the rich, lively and productive cultural and creative scene – disappear”, therefore the EU needs to quickly and directly support those affected, said Culture and Education Committee Chair Sabine Verheyen at the start of the debate.

The two Commissioners shared the view that EU culture and values had to be preserved “at all costs” and told MEPs that an EU support plan for the cultural and creative sector was under way, as part of the wider EU recovery plan. Apart from more flexibility for current programmes and structural funds, Commissioner Breton announced that direct support measures were also being considered, including a “repair plan”, which would provide the most fragile players with liquidity as well an investment plan, which would support the whole sector in the long-term. Commissioner Gabriel added that this sort of solidarity plan should send a message to artists that “we are there for them”.

Direct support for the media sector

MEPs also called on the Commission to come up with specific plans to provide direct support for the media sector. Both small and larger media outlets are losing most of their revenues from advertising, and supporting the sector is crucial for a healthy democracy and for countering disinformation, they underlined.

Specific plans to help tourism needed

With 40% of EU tourism linked to culture and cultural heritage sites, MEPs discussed with the Commissioners specific plans to support this sector, which has been hit very hard by the pandemic. Finally, they also grilled the Commissioners about their plans for recovery and adjustments in education, digital access, the sports industry, the European Capitals of Culture project, support for European cinemas and audiovisual production, as well as cultural initiatives by minority groups.

Verheyen: The EU needs to do much more

Sabine Verheyen (EPP, DE), Chair of Culture and Education committee, said, after the conclusion of the debate:

“There’s no doubt that the Commission is working hard to tackle the existential threat now facing the cultural and creative and the media sectors and that it shares our view that these sectors need to be vibrant, as they are essential pillars of European society and democracy.”

“Nevertheless, they are facing ruin and the European Union still needs to do much more. We need to adapt the current aid package –the often small businesses and individuals making up these sectors take one look at the mass of paperwork involved in the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative through the Structural Funds and run a mile. We need to tailor support to those people and help them access that support.”

“We also need – without delay – to boost and adapt the Cultural and Creative Sectors Guarantee Facility under Creative Europe to help the sector access further financing. And we need dedicated support for the media sector.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

World Retail Congress announces Dubai 2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

Eurozone: Uncertain future with unemployment ravaging the South

A day in the life of a refugee: the wait

EU Charter of Fundamental Rights marks its 10th anniversary

18th European Forum on Eco-innovation live from Barcelona: What’s next for eco-labelling?

West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

7 skills every leader needs in times of disruption

OECD economic scenarios to 2060 illustrate the long-run benefits of structural reforms

UN mission welcomes Afghan government’s announcement of Eid holiday ceasefire

‘Passport to dignity’ that schools represent may expire fast, without emergency funding warns UN Palestine refugee agency

Deep science: what it is, and how it will shape our future

After this year’s Climate Action Summit, what happens next?

Rural Bangladesh has already embraced renewable energy. Here’s what the rest of the world can learn

#EUBeachCleanUp: EU organises record number of cleaning actions worldwide

Why forensic science is in crisis and how we can fix it

A Wholesome Health Care for Transgenders: Sex Reassignment Surgery

This AI is working with a fleet of drones to help us fight ocean plastic

State aid: Commission approves €20 billion Spanish guarantee schemes for companies and self-employed affected by coronavirus outbreak

What Mary Poppins teaches us about behavioural economics

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

These are the world’s least – and most – corrupt countries

Alcohol abuse kills three million people a year, most of them men – WHO report

Service and Sacrifice: For Ghana, UN peacekeeping is a ‘noble opportunity to serve humanity’

GSMA outlines new developments for Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018

Far more needed to ‘confront the world’s climate emergency’, UN chief tells ASEAN Summit

Ending extreme poverty crucial to sustainable future for all: UN chief

3 ways to fight short-termism and relaunch Europe

UN guidelines unveiled to prevent rising hearing loss among young smartphone listeners

World Cancer Day: Here’s how perceptions about the disease differ around the world

Will the European Court of Justice change data privacy laws to tackle terrorism?

Two out of every five American couples now meet online

Give (mental) health to the young health workforce

Paris, Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt to confront Berlin over growth and the Athens enigma

Victims of terrorism remembered

Oh, well, you are wrong, Google responds to the European Commission

Parliament: No consent to EU budget until €11.2 billion unpaid bills are settled

3 things to know about our Sustainable Development Impact Summit

What does strategy have to do with a platform approach?

How voice technology will change your life

Find unity ‘to halt Libya’s senseless unraveling’, UN envoy urges Security Council

Brexit: the Withdrawal Agreement passes the first European Parliament test

Does Switzerland really need more medical students?

Brexit: No withdrawal agreement without a “backstop” for the Northern Ireland/Ireland border

These countries have the most expensive childcare

US and China in painstaking efforts to conclude trade talks

Brexit: With May gone the Tory divide is to sink the UK despite Brits wanting to ‘Remain’

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

Public climate finance to developing countries is rising

Working together to end the AIDS-HIV pandemic

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Cows, coffee and sustainable farming

The quality of health education around the globe

‘Once lost, hearing doesn’t come back,’ World Health Organization warns on World Hearing Day

“China is the only BRICS country to have either met or possibly slightly surpassed my expectations”, BRICS inventor Jim O’ Neil from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

New UN bullying report calls for ‘safe, inclusive’ schools for all children

Across Europe, people are struggling to make ends meet. We need a common response immediately.

Nearly two-thirds of children lack access to welfare safety net, risking ‘vicious cycle of poverty’

GSMA Mobile 360 in Kuala Lumpur– Digital Societies, in association with The European Sting

High-flyers: China is on top of the world for skyscraper construction

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s