You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Cities are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. These organizations are leading the urban response.

Cities are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. These organizations are leading the urban response.

May 5, 2020 by 1 Comment
cities chicago

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Joseph Losavio, Community Specialist, Infrastructure and Development Initiatives, World Economic Forum & Alice Charles, Project Lead, Cities, Infrastructure and Urban Services Platform, World Economic Forum

  • The things that make cities dynamic also make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
  • Organizations around the world are helping cities share knowledge and best practices so they can better respond to COVID-19.
  • Connecting with experts, tech like AI and Big Data and innovative design will all play a role in helping cities survive and thrive in the post-pandemic world.

Dense populations, frenetically paced commerce and global connections have made cities economic, political and cultural powerhouses.

They’ve also increased their vulnerabilities to disease pandemics.

In 1920 – the final year of the “Spanish Flu – 14% of people lived in urban areas. In 2018, that number soared to over 55%.

 

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the world’s urban areas, governments, businesses and civil society are springing to action to help cities manage this crisis and mitigate the fallout.

Share knowledge, save lives

As COVID-19 has traveled around the world, city after city has seen eerily similar patters of viral spread and the necessary drastic policy responses. The ability to share knowledge and best practices is crucial for cities to avoid mistakes and optimise the response, particularly in the early stages of the spread. It’s invaluable for metropolitan areas to explore the implementation of successful strategies deployed by other cities – like social distancing are vital to slow the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve.

How to flatten the curve
Exchanging best practices between cities will help more of them
Image: Esther Kim, Carl T. Bergstrom

The City Possible network, managed by Mastercard, has organised regular meetings of municipal decision-makers around the globe to exchange strategies on how to address the crisis in their communities. Similarly, C40 – a network of megacities committed to addressing climate change – launched a dedicated COVID-19 portal for cities to share knowledge and best practices for managing the crisis.

These city-to-city connections made in the short term will be vital to the necessary transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon economic system in the long term. Cities for Global Health, led by Metropolis and supported by UCLG, allows cities to share successful local initiatives to respond to health emergencies – COVID-19 or otherwise.

Connecting with experts

As some national governments struggle to respond, cities can be left to face the COVID-19 threat alone. This is why it’s critical to connect local decisionmakers to health experts.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is closing this information gap with the Coronavirus Local Response Initiative, which connects US cities with public health experts, researchers and clinicians from across the Johns Hopkins University network to relay the most important and up-to-date information from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The organization is also working with the US Conference of Mayors and the National Association of City Transport Officials on the Transportation Response Program to provide rapid-response tools, real-time updates and technical assistance with providing essential urban services.

As another example, Cities for All, a global network focused on creating inclusive and accessible cities, is hosting an expert webinar series to help cities devise and coordinate strategies to protect the elderly and persons with disabilities. Global Resilient Cities Network, a Rockefeller Foundation-backed initiative dedicated to supporting urban resilience, has likewise organised a weekly speaker series with the World Bank on global responses, as well as a program to facilitate long-term resilient recovery plans among member cities.

Armed with the latest information from experts, cities can effectively plan and implement the strategies needed to slow the virus’s spread – and come back even stronger.

Disease vs. Data

The technological transformation of cities hasn’t slowed during the pandemic. Organizations focused on the “smart cities” boom have simply expanded areas of exploration to include ways to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis. Quantela, an artificial intelligence start-up focused on urban services, has created CoVER, an AI-powered emergency response platform to assist government officials with diagnosing, monitoring and tracking people with the disease as well as with communicating and collaborating with communities.

However, the benefits of technologies like AI and Big Data also come with major risks. From February to March, COVID-19-related cyber-attacks increased 475%, with hospitals and health ministries among the primary targets. SecDev, a Canadian risk consultancy, responded by launching a Cyber Defense Force. The all-volunteer group of IT professionals will be matched with Canadian healthcare providers, critical infrastructure and municipalities to help defend them against these attacks. The goal is to ensure that hospitals remain open, patients can continue to be treated and essential services remain functional for the duration of the crisis.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the future of cities?

Cities represent humanity’s greatest achievements – and greatest challenges. From inequality to air pollution, poorly designed cities are feeling the strain as 68% of humanity is predicted to live in urban areas by 2050.

The World Economic Forum supports a number of projects designed to make cities cleaner, greener and more inclusive.

These include hosting the Global Future Council on Cities and Urbanization, which gathers bright ideas from around the world to inspire city leaders, and running the Future of Urban Development and Services initiative. The latter focuses on how themes such as the circular economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution can be harnessed to create better cities. To shed light on the housing crisis, the Forum has produced the report Making Affordable Housing a Reality in Cities.

Innovative design for exceptional times

Regardless of the amount of planning, information sharing and available financial resources, COVID-19 has tested – and in some cases overwhelmed – urban health infrastructure. A lack of equipment and shortages of hospital beds are among the greatest threats to city governments, and creating spaces that protect health and wellness will be essential to recovery.

CURA (Connected Units for Respiratory Ailments), led by architectural design firm Carlo Ratti Associati and the MIT Senseable City Lab, is one initiative seeking to bolster public health capacity in cities. Combining the efficiency of temporary tent structures with their knowledge of permanent buildings, the organizers will repurpose shipping containers as mobile intensive care units connected by tented walkways, which can be deployed as field hospitals or hospital annexes to provide needed hospital bed space in stricken cities.

The International WELL Building Institute, which implements the WELL Building Standard, is also using this time to better understand the role of the built environment in public health. Its Places Matter task force is exploring the role of buildings and other spaces in supporting health and wellbeing, and our collective ability to prepare for and respond to global health challenges like the pandemic. The aim is to identify and develop signature deliverables and resources, including guidelines for individuals, businesses and communities to help them better manage their buildings and organizations, as well as assess how the WELL Building Standard can be strengthened.

A new urban future?

As COVID-19 continues to ravage the globe, cities will continue to be the most visible focal points of the crisis. Even as the pandemic ebbs, the economic fallout will be significant. At the same time, we’ll be second guessing the close-quarters dynamism of city living around the world.

This crisis will end. As we’re already seeing with the winding down of the lockdown in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, cities will survive – and with the right multistakeholder leadership and strategic planning, they will thrive. This will require collaboration between businesses, governments and civil society to meet the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, the economic repercussions that will follow it and the long-term implications for planning in a post-pandemic world.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

5 reasons why reading books is good for you

A year on from Yemen talks breakthrough, top UN Envoy hails ‘shift’ towards peace, despite setbacks

RescEU: MEPs vote to upgrade EU civil protection capacity

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

Banks must take bold action to fight climate change. This is how they can do it

Africa-Europe Alliance: Denmark provides €10 million for sustainable development under the EU External Investment Plan

Here are 10 of Nelson Mandela’s most inspirational quotes

How to rebuild trust and integrity in South Africa

Agreement reached on screening of foreign direct investment for EU security

Raw materials: Commission launches new online portal to support responsible sourcing in businesses

Why city residents should have a say in what their cities look like

Spread of polio still an international public health concern

5 surprising ways major cities are going green

Address by the President Antonio Tajani at the funeral of Nicole Fontaine

Safe spaces offer security and dignity for youth, and help make the world ‘better for all’: Guterres

EU and New Zealand launch trade negotiations

Afghan refugees: €21 million in humanitarian aid for host communities and vulnerable populations in Pakistan and Iran

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

Celebrities are helping the UK’s schoolchildren learn during lockdown

Latin America is a mass-transit powerhouse. But it needs fine-tuning

GDP growth slows in most G20 economies in third quarter of 2019

Ending the era of dirty textiles

Parliament elects the von der Leyen Commission

Central African Republic: Guterres says UN mission committed to protecting civilians, helping stabilize country, as violence flares

Commission proposes a governance framework for the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness

“China will strive to enhance the performance of economic growth”, President Xi highlights from the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos

nCoV: An Emerging Respiratory Infection

Peace dividend palpable in South Sudan, but ‘grassroots’ are moving faster than elites, says Shearer

What’s everyone talking about at Davos 2020?

Greek-Turkish border: MEPs reject Turkey’s pressure, demand common asylum rules

Seaweed, enzymes and compostable cups: Can ‘Big Food’ take on plastic and win?

3 of Jack Ma’s best pieces of advice

These countries have the most nuclear reactors

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson: who forced the two ‘brave’ Brexiteers to quit?

Over 85% of European bathing sites rated as excellent for water quality

Capital Markets Union: Commission reports on progress achieved ahead of European Council

Skills, not job titles, are the new metric for the labour market

From start-up to scale: This is how governments can accelerate innovation and build inclusive economies

To what extent are our moral standards responsible for killing people?

The next start-up cities that will transform the global economy

UN ‘determined to lead by example’ on disability rights: Guterres

The Venezuelan exodus to Roraima and its repercussions

Health & Sustainable Development Goals: it’s about doing what we can

More than one million sexually transmitted infections occur every day: WHO

Militias force nearly 2,000 to leave Libyan capital’s largest shelter for internally-displaced: UNHCR

As children in Ebola-affected areas of DR Congo head back to school, UNICEF ramps up support

Meet Cipta: the comic book hero using her powers to tackle bullying in schools

3 things the G20 can do to save the World Trade Organization

Over 820 million people suffering from hunger; new UN report reveals stubborn realities of ‘immense’ global challenge

EU’s judicial cooperation arm, Eurojust, to become more effective with new rules

The ECB still protects the banks at the expense of the EU taxpayers

TTIP’s 11th round starts in Miami but EU-US businesses see no sunny side

Commission reinforces tools to ensure Europe’s interests in international trade

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

European Agenda on Migration: Still fragile situation gives no cause for complacency

UN General Assembly President upholds value of multilateralism in speech closing annual debate

Secretary-General upholds value of UN Charter for a world in turmoil

Children are so hungry in one British town they are eating from bins

Arlington, USA: kick-off of the fifth round of the EU-US boxing match

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Trackbacks

  1. Cities are particularly weak to COVID-19. These organizations are main the city response. - fooshya.com says:
    May 5, 2020 at 15:25

    […] to learn the article in its authentic location you’ll be able to go to the hyperlink bellow: https://europeansting.com/2020/05/05/cities-are-especially-vulnerable-to-covid-19-these-organization…and if you wish to take away this text from our website please contact […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s