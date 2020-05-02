You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Coronavirus: The truth against the myths

Coronavirus: The truth against the myths

May 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
outbreak covid

(Markus Spiske, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Polite Mabhena, the Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Medical Students Association at the National University of Science and Technology since August 2019. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Coronaviruses are a family of enveloped, single stranded RNA viruses, previously only known to cause the common cold in humans (Gladwin, Trattler, & Mahan, 2014). Surface projections look like a crown under electron microscopy, hence the name – coronaviruses. Three major strains: human coronaviruses (HCoV) 229E and OC43 and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) (Elliott, Casey, Lambert, & Sandoe, 2011); and the novel 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV). HCoV have a worldwide distribution and infections occur throughout the year, affecting all age groups equally. A SARS-CoV epidemic started in 2002 in southern China, from where it spread to Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, Canada, Taiwan, Thailand and other parts of the world. The epidemic ended in 2003, affecting 8,500 patients (95% in Asia) with a mortality rate of 9.5%.The incubation period is 2–5 days for HCoV and 2–10 days for SARS-CoV. Transmission is by respiratory droplets, aerosols and possible faecal-oral route for SARS-CoV. Replication takes place in the epithelial cells of the respiratory tract and gut with development of strain-speciﬁc antibody. Asymptomatic shedding in faeces is common.

Copious puzzling school of thoughts concerning the 2019 novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have arisen. This article aims at discerning the truth from the myths about this novel coronavirus.

  1. Coronavirus is an opportunistic infection

The belief that the virus infects only those individuals with an underlying ailment, thus the immunocompromised is not true. The virus infects everyone, the healthy and the sick. Everyone is at risk of infection by this virus.

  1. Flu shots can prevent the coronavirus

Yes flu and common cold are both respiratory illnesses and they exhibit similar symptoms but it worth noting that they are caused by different viruses. The influenza virus is different from the coronavirus and hence the flu vaccine cannot prevent infection by the coronavirus.

  1. Face masks can prevent infection by the coronavirus

Face masks have become very common in mainland China and Hong-Kong however it is important to note that the ordinary surgical face masks cannot protect against the novel 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV). A more specialized mask, known as an N95 respirator, can protect against the new coronavirus, also called 2019-nCoV. The respirator is thicker than a surgical mask but it is challenging to put these masks on and wear them for long periods of time. Specialists receive retraining annually on how to properly fit these respirators around the nose, cheeks and chin, ensuring that wearers do not breathe around the edges of the respirator (Geggel, 2020).

  1. Transmission is from a bat soup

There is no clinical evidence suggesting that the (2019-nCoV) came from the bat soup. The viral video of the woman eating bat soup has been claimed to be taken four years back in Palaui island.

  1. Coronavirus is deadlier than flu

Coronavirus causes common colds. Common cold and flu have similar symptoms; it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. In general, flu is worse than the common cold, and symptoms are more intense (CDC, 2019).

References

CDC. (2019, December 30). Cold Versus Flu. Retrieved from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/coldflu.htm

Elliott, T., Casey, A., Lambert, P., & Sandoe, J. (2011). Medical Microbiology and Infection. West Sussex: Blackwell Publishing Ltd.

Geggel, L. (2020, February 1). Can wearing a face mask protect you from the new coronavirus? Retrieved from Live Science: https://www.livescience.com/face-mask-new-coronavirus.html

Gladwin, M., Trattler, W., & Mahan, S. (2014). Clinical Microbiology Made Ridiculously Simple. Miami: MedMaster Inc.

About the author

Polite Mabhena is the Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Medical Students Association at the National University of Science and Technology since August 2019. He is an active
member and Co-founder of the “Together for a Responsible Youth” (TRY) Initiative, one of
whose agenda is to raise Public Health awareness in Rural Schools in Zimbabwe. TRY
initiative shares the same agenda with one of the subcommittees of the Zimbabwe Medical Students Association, the Subcommittee On Public Health (SCOPH). Polite is an active member of the community, he is also the founder of the renowned “Active Bulawayo Youths” club, which has visited almost all of the Children’s Homes, Geriatric Homes and Day care Centres in Bulawayo helping with issues concerning cleanliness. Polite is also a proud member of the Rotary Club of Bulawayo South. Apart from his extracurricular activities, Polite is an aspiring Cardiothoracic Surgeon with the hope of saving many lives as the lifestyles that most people are adopting these days predisposes them to cardiac problems.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

COVID-19: Parliament approves crucial EU support measures

Conflict prevention, mediation: among ‘most important tools’ to reduce human suffering, Guterres tells Security Council

‘Complacency is still strong’ over stopping genocide, says top UN adviser

General Data Protection Regulation shows results, but work needs to continue

A better answer to the ventilator shortage as the pandemic rages on

Ukraine’s new political order not accepted in Crimea

“Smoking steam instead of tobacco, are the E-cigarettes a safer alternative?”

UNcomplicating the UN: a new podcast is born over coffee in New York

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

Can the next financial crisis be avoided?

3 of Jack Ma’s best pieces of advice

What’s behind South Korea’s elderly crime wave?

Italy’s M.Renzi and Germany’s S. Gabriel veto austerity, ask EU leaders to endorse growth measures

UN chief saddened at news of death of former US President George H.W. Bush

The world is too complacent about epidemics. Here’s how to change

A new leadership agenda for private equity

New UN agriculture agency report underscores value of fishing in fight against global hunger

Why AI will make healthcare personal

Is 2019 the beginning of the end for coal in Europe?

Draghi: printing a full extra trillion non negotiable to help all borrow cheaply

‘Maximize the positive’ from new technologies, for our digital future, Guterres urges

How Europe’s science offers hope in tackling the climate emergency

Syrians ‘exposed to brutality every day’ as thousands continue fleeing ISIL’s last stand

Global Talent – Professional Internships

UN honours peacekeepers who ‘paid the ultimate price’, for the sake of others

SDG progress ‘in danger’ of going backwards without change in direction, new UN report reveals

EU will not deliver on promises without democratic accountability

EU-Turkey relations: EU considers imposing sanctions while Turkey keeps violating Cyprus’ sovereignty

The European Brain Drain: hard facts and harder truths

Trash bin at the top of the world: can we prevent Arctic plastic pollution?

ECB asks for more subsidies to banks

Countering illegal hate speech online – EU Code of Conduct ensures swift response

Efforts to save the planet must start with the Antarctic

Almost all businesses expect to face a crisis. And how they deal with them really counts

EU Commission indifferent on Court of Auditors’ recommendations

“As German Chancellor I want to be able to cope with the merger of the real and digital economy”, Angela Merkel from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Education in Emergencies: EU announces record humanitarian funding for 2019 and launches #RaiseYourPencil Campaign

We can feed the world in a sustainable way, but we need to act now

No end to Deutsche Bank’s problems: new litigations in the US and frailty in EU stress test

Mergers: Commission approves Varta AG’s acquisition of Energizer’s divestment business, subject to conditions

Overcoming the paralysis of trust management across a fractured IT landscape

Women lose most from the climate crisis. How can we empower them?

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in the real economy

10 Downing street: Another desperate attempt to unite Britain on Brexit

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “It is the implementation, Stupid!”, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble points the finger to Greece from Davos

State aid: Commission approves German scheme for very high capacity broadband networks in Bavaria

Ukraine turns again to the EU for more money

Refugee crisis update: EU seeks now close cooperation with Africa while Schulz is shocked to witness live one single wreck full of immigrants

Movius @ MWC14: Discussing novel Communications Applications over a “CAFÉ”

Victim-centred laws ‘paramount’ to combat online sexual abuse against children

The Sahel is engulfed by violence. Climate change, food insecurity and extremists are largely to blame

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

Ebola emergency chief decries new attacks on frontline staff, after DR Congo worker death

Energy of African youth ‘propelling’ new development era as UN ties bear fruit

‘Leaders who sanction hate speech’ encourage citizens to do likewise, UN communications chief tells Holocaust remembrance event

Why embracing human rights will ensure Artificial Intelligence works for all

Newly-elected Nigerian UN General Assembly President pledges focus on ‘peace and prosperity’ for most vulnerable

Here are 10 of the most urgent health challenges we’ll face in the 2020s, according to WHO

Marking Sir Brian Urquhart’s 100th birthday, UN honours life-long servant of ‘we the peoples’

It’s time to end the stigma around mental health in the workplace

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s