You are here: Home / Policy / Health / What is behind the wide reach of  fake news about Coronavirus?

What is behind the wide reach of  fake news about Coronavirus?

April 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment
fake news 2020

(Markus Winkler, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Carolina Vissoci Lima, a 2nd year medical student at Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB) and a member of IFMSA Brazil since 2018. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Fear. This is the main reason why many people died in an emblematic case of fire that happened in the southern Brazil club Kiss by being trampled even before they could get intoxicated by carbon dioxide.1 As the numbers of infected individuals rise, people’s despair increase along with it. In such wise, the same principle of behavior is behind the high-speeded spreading of fake news. Once these misinformations are propagated and reach a large public, the impacts may be very hard to rectify.2

Although Coronavirus is not the first context of an outbreaking disease which the widespread use of social media is a tool for broadcasting fake news about it, society never seems to learn its lesson. In the same manner, caregivers had to fight both the infection and the false informations that were spread during the Ebola outbreak.3 Likewise, misstatements had way more global reach then valid data when Zika virus arised a few years ago.4 These and so many others are background that men apparently forgot when a new virus came up in China last December.5

As people react the same way to a new virus rising, it is possible to realize that some impacts are going to be repeated. When the Ebola virus got its worldwide reach, the fear of the most vulnerable lead to xenophobic misconceptions dissemination such as prejudice toward West Africans, support for restrictive travel policies, prejudice against undocumented immigrants and ethnocentrism. The same research that pointed out these indicators of xenophobia determined that collectivism is the best key to cope with this scenario.6 Still, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), other nations must be supportive to China.7

Yet the fake news attract more attention and the access to trustworthy scientific information are limited,8 it is very important to reinforce the use of fact-checking tools in order to fight misinformation. The countermeasures for that can include provenance, engagement, transparency, narrative and reputation.9 Another fundamental approach is demanding from decision makers to stimulate more investments on researches about Coronavirus intending to develop an specific treatment for the disease it causes.

Therefore, people should not trample those who need just as much or even more help than themselves but offer the assistance required. Since neither the nationality nor the ascendance of a person are directly related to the disease as a risk factor, xenophobic attitudes must be highly despised. Thus, solidarity and empathy for the sick ones are essentials to get through any outbreaking disease aiming to obtain favorable outcomes. Those are the reasons why fear and prejudice must not lead on society and fake news must be combated.

 

References

  1. ABRANTES, Talita. Veja fotos da tragédia na boate Kiss em Santa Maria (RS). 2013. Available in: <https://exame.abril.com.br/brasil/veja-imagens-do-resgate-do-incendio-em-santa-maria-rs/&gt;. Access on: Feb. 6th 2020.
  2. GILLIGAN, Jeffrey T.; GOLOGORSKY, Yakov. #Fake News: Scientific Research in the Age of Misinformation. World Neurosurgery, [s.l.], v. 131, p.284-284, Nov. 2019. Elsevier BV. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.wneu.2019.08.083.
  3. MARTIN, Andy. Ebola is killing people but rumours about Ebola are killing even more. 2019. Available in: <https://www.independent.co.uk/independentminds/long-reads/fake-news-ebola-outbreak-drc-red-cross-a8956816.html&gt;. Access on: Feb. 6th 2020.
  4. SOMMARIVA, Silvia et al. Spreading the (Fake) News: Exploring Health Messages on Social Media and the Implications for Health Professionals Using a Case Study. American Journal Of Health Education, [s.l.], v. 49, n. 4, p.246-255, Jun. 7th 2018. Informa UK Limited. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/19325037.2018.1473178.
  5. UNITED NATIONS. Coronavirus global health emergency: Coverage from UN News. 2019. Available in:  <https://news.un.org/en/events/un-news-coverage-coronavirus-outbreak&gt;. Access on: Feb. 7th 2020.
  6. KIM, Heejung S.; SHERMAN, David K.; UPDEGRAFF, John A.. Fear of Ebola. Psychological Science, [s.l.], v. 27, n. 7, p.935-944, May 20th 2016. SAGE Publications. http://dx.doi.org/10.1177/0956797616642596.
  7. UNITED NATIONS. Coronavirus: UN health agency moves fast to tackle ‘infodemic’; Guterres warns against stigmatization. 2020. Available in: <https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/02/1056672&gt;. Access on: Feb. 9th 2020.
  8. PETERS, A. et al. Fighting the good fight: the fallout of fake news in infection prevention and why context matters. Journal Of Hospital Infection, [s.l.], v. 100, n. 4, p.365-370, Dec. 2018. Elsevier BV. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jhin.2018.08.001.
  9. MERCHANT, Raina M.; ASCH, David A.. Protecting the Value of Medical Science in the Age of Social Media and “Fake News”. Jama, [s.l.], v. 320, n. 23, p.2415-2417, Dec. 18th 2018. American Medical Association (AMA). http://dx.doi.org/10.1001/jama.2018.18416.

About the author

Carolina Vissoci Lima is a 2nd year medical student at Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB) and a member of IFMSA Brazil since 2018. She is part of the local Standing Committee on Human Rights and Peace (SCORP) team and the first local Capacity Building director of IFMSA Brazil FURB. She is interested in the humanized practice of medicine and the medical educational tools that aims to achieve this goal by empowering and motivating the undergraduate caregivers.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Employment: Commission proposes €1.6 million from Globalisation Adjustment Fund to help 400 workers made redundant in Carrefour Belgique

European Commission statement on the adoption of the new energy lending policy of the European Investment Bank Group

Service and Sacrifice: For Ghana, UN peacekeeping is a ‘noble opportunity to serve humanity’

Mergers: Commission approves Assa Abloy’s acquisition of Agta Record, subject to conditions

At UN, Middle East countries discuss steps towards regional nuclear-free zone

Who really cares about the 26.2 million of EU jobless?

“One Belt One Road”: Its relevance to the European Companies

Can the world take the risk of a new financial armageddon so that IMF doesn’t lose face towards Tsipras?

We must work together to build a new world order. This is how we can do it

Will Europe be a different place this Monday?

UN chief praises Africa for keeping ‘hearts and borders open’ in refugee crisis

The three US financial war fleets

Madagascar: UN chief commends leaders, State institutions following ‘historic milestone’ election

Human rights: breaches in Russia, the Rakhine State and Bahrain

European Commission: Does Apple, Starbucks and Fiat really pay their taxes?

Non-performing loans: banks need to mitigate the risk of potential losses

How biotechnology is evolving in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

‘Crippling to our credibility’ that number of women peacekeepers is so low: UN chief

How data can empower patients to personalize and improve their cancer treatment

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

Despite funding crisis, Palestine refugee classrooms set to stay open, says UNRWA

Commission issues guidance on the participation of third country bidders in the EU procurement market

EU budget: Commission proposes most ambitious Research and Innovation programme yet

The refugee crisis seen through the eyes of a young doctor from Turkey

Coronavirus makes inequality a public health issue

JADE Testimonial #1: Marcello @ Enlargement

EU’s unsparing question to UK: now what kind of future relations do you want?

The ECB tells Berlin that a Germanic Eurozone is unacceptable and doesn’t work

The Banking Union may lead to a Germanic Europe

NEC @ European Business Summit 2014: The Digitally Enabled Grid

EU unfolds strategy on the Egypt question

My ‘’cultural’’ contacts with China

New York high school students are getting free water bottles to cut plastic waste

Stress, overtime, disease, contribute to 2.8 million workers’ deaths per year, reports UN labour agency

DR Congo: ‘New waves of violence’ likely, UN warns, unless State acts to prevent intercommunal reprisals

iSting: a reader’s thoughts on the UN Environment Assembly 2017

How artificial intelligence is redefining the role of manager

Commission: Gifts of €6 billion and free trainees to ‘help’ poor employers

Mind control using sound waves? We ask a scientist how it works

The G7 fails to agree on growth but protects the big banks

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

EU–Canada Summit: strengthening the rules-based international order

A week to decide if the EU is to have a Banking Union

“Hasta la vista” Google says to Spain and now Europe is next?

A hot autumn after a cool summer for Europe

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

COP24: green, gender focus, as UN’s crucial climate change conference gets underway

‘Immense’ needs of migrants making perilous journey between Yemen and Horn of Africa prompts $45 million UN migration agency appeal

Guterres lauds UN peacekeeping, highlights need to bridge ‘critical’ gaps

This US city put an algorithm in charge of its school bus routes and saved $5 million

Eurozone: The cycle of deficits, debts and austerity revisited

Draghi: printing a full extra trillion non negotiable to help all borrow cheaply

As tech disrupts our jobs, it’s not too late to turn pain into gain

EU presses India for a free trade agreement

2nd Global Consultation on Migrant Health 21-23 February 2017 in Sri Lanka

Humans account for only 0.01% of life on Earth – but our impact has been immense

It’s Brexit again: Nigel Farage launches a personal campaign to lead the ‘No’ front

Yemen blast kills 14 children, leaves others fighting for their lives in Sana’a

This city is planting a tree for every man, woman and child

10 cities are predicted to gain megacity status by 2030

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s