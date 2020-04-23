You are here: Home / Economy / ‘An unprecedented fiscal response’ – political and business leaders on managing the coronavirus crisis

‘An unprecedented fiscal response’ – political and business leaders on managing the coronavirus crisis

April 23, 2020 by Leave a Comment
trump US

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Christopher Alessi, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

“If we’re able to reopen the economy over the summer, you’re going to see a big rebound in the third and fourth quarter in the US.”

That was the assessment of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the potential recovery of the US economy later this year during a digital meeting of the Forum’s COVID Action Platform on 22 April.

Launched last month, the Forum’s platform aims to convene the business community for collective action to protect people’s livelihoods, facilitate business continuity and mobilize support for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, more than 1,300 companies, organizations and individuals have joined the platform.

In addition to Mnuchin, participants on this week’s webinar included Ivan Duque, President of Colombia; Kevin Sneader, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, Hong Kong SAR, China; Rob Shuter, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, MTN Group, South Africa and Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, India.

Here are some key quotes from the session:

On the economic situation:

Through its recent coronavirus stimulus packages the US government has delivered “an unprecedented fiscal response for small and medium sized businesses,” Mnuchin said.

“It’s now the moment to have stronger multilateral action. We’re all fighting for the same ventilators, the same reactants, the same machines, and we need to have a bigger acquisition in Latin American in order to protect lives,” Duque argued. He also added: “We need more liquidity from multilateral institutions,” to help small businesses stay afloat and fuel Colombia’s economic recovery.

“We are looking at a Roosevelt like plan – infrastructure, jobs, generous monetary package for companies – especially SMEs – to restart and survive,” Kamineni said of India’s planned fiscal response to the crisis.

On business continuity:

Commenting on the complex task that businesses face in the current climate, Sneader said: “We need the microscope to look at the detail of the here and now and the telescope to look far ahead. If you put a microscope in one eye and a telescope in the other you just get a headache.”

“Have a group of colleagues who are very focussed on bringing back business, and have another group that can look ahead and reimagine what the business is going to be, so that what you’re bringing back isn’t a business designed for the old past but is one that is designed for the next normal,” he added.

 

On health:

“One thing that India has done well is that we have enough pharmaceuticals. In fact we’re sharing it with the world,” Kamineni said.

She also noted that “countries are coming together to share treatment modalities – and I think that a vaccine will emerge because of so much collaborative effort”.

On technology:

“We fully support leveraging the technology to deal with the pandemic. But of course it needs to be customized to the realities of Africa,” Shuter said on using mobile phones for contact tracing to help contain the virus across the continent.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Here are three key ways that data analytics can improve the workplace

European Commission launches global coalition for biodiversity

EU food watchdog: more transparency, better risk prevention

Iran nuclear talks’ deadline extended: the match is still open for many

UN ‘financial crisis,’ years in the making, Guterres tells budget body, proposes solutions

Vegans in France are using extreme tactics to stop people eating meat

These are the top risks for doing business around the world

EU budget: Reinforcing Europe’s cultural and creative sectors

Combat against devastating effects of tobacco can only be won ‘if the UN stands united’ – UN health official

Financial services: Commission sets out its equivalence policy with non-EU countries

State aid: Commission refers Greece to Court for failure to recover incompatible State aid from mining company Larco

A for-profit project has improved nutrition in Rwanda – is it a model that can eliminate hunger across Africa?

Moves to create a Kosovo army have ‘deteriorated relations’ with Serbia: UN peacekeeping chief

Egyptian death sentences a ‘gross miscarriage of justice’: UN human rights chief

Investing in rural women and girls, ‘essential’ for everyone’s future: UN chief

5 surprising ways major cities are going green

Hardware is a cybersecurity risk. Here’s what we need to know

How music can help children with autism connect

Venezuela: Competing US, Russia resolutions fail to pass in Security Council

Three ideas for leaders to be more successful in the 21st century

Can fighting climate change bring the Arab world closer together?

How ‘savings circles’ empower women in rural Africa

Violence against women a ‘mark of shame’ on our societies, says UN chief on World Day

Hydrogen isn’t the fuel of the future. It’s already here

World food security increasingly at risk due to ‘unprecedented’ climate change impact, new UN report warns

Access to health in the developping world

‘At risk’ Mediterranean forests make ‘vital contributions’ to development

India is building a high-tech sustainable city from scratch

Coronavirus: Commission issues guidance to ensure essential freight keeps moving by air

Problems Faced by Young Doctors and What We Can Do About Them

EU lawmakers vote to reintroduce visas for Americans over “reciprocity principle”

In Chad, top UN officials say humanitarian response must go ‘hand in hand’ with longer-term recovery

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

Zimbabwe ‘facing worst hunger crisis in a decade’

The new crisis is already creeping into the financial system

Long-term EU budget: It is not possible to do more with less, say MEPs

Refugees in Greece: MEPs demand solidarity, warn about impact of health crisis

Children are still dying in Yemen war, despite partial ceasefire, says UNICEF chief

MWC 2016 LIVE: Gamelab founder talks Apple TV, VR and monetisation

HPV vaccine: the silver bullet that saves women

Rohingya crisis: EU strengthens humanitarian support with €10 million

Stricter rules and tougher sanctions for market manipulation and financial fraud

Don’t compare data to oil – digitization needs a new mindset

A Sting Exclusive, the European Commissioner for Energy Günther Oettinger writes for the Sting on “EU Industry: a major energizer”

As Libya talks resume in Geneva, UN negotiator seeks to overcome sticking points

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

‘The clock is ticking’ on meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, says UN deputy chief

Eurozone: Negative statistics bring deflation and recession closer

EU and China to do more in common if the global scene gets worse

Should tech companies pay us for our data?

Finland should do more to improve job prospects of low-skilled youth

Harmonised Unemployment Rates (HURs), OECD – Updated: February 2020

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ingenu steps up efforts to build LPWA networks across the globe

Violence in North and West Africa increasingly targeting civilian and border areas – OECD/SWAC

‘Act fast and do whatever it takes’ to fight the COVID-19 crisis, say leading economists

Libyans continue ‘spilling their blood on the battlefield’ as fight for Tripoli rages on

‘Business as usual’ will not achieve global education goals

July was the hottest month ever – what does that actually mean?

Claude Akpokavie, Senior ILO Adviser:“Engaging in policy debates and organizing workers, are two key challenges faced by unions in Export processing zones”

In Washington D.C., Guterres signs pact with World Bank, meets US President Trump

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Economy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s