You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: A coordinated EU health strategy needed, say MEPs

COVID-19: A coordinated EU health strategy needed, say MEPs

April 21, 2020 by Leave a Comment

 

_stay home_

(Chris Barbalis, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament’s committee in charge of public health questioned Commissioners Kyriakides and Lenarčič on how to best step up the EU’s response and coordination to COVID-19.

The Committee Chair Pascal Canfin (Renew, FR), recalled important elements of the resolution adopted last week by Parliament, which asks for a common EU methodology to count infection rates and fatalities related to COVID-19, raises the issue of availability of medicines as well as the need to coordinate an exit strategy at EU level.

Confinement measures must be lifted in a coordinated way

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, underlined that the priority is now on saving lives and in order not to jeopardize the progress made so far, it is crucial to lift the confinement measures in Europe in a coordinated way and based on science. Replying to questions from MEPs, she informed the Committee that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is working with member states on a common EU methodology to report COVID-19 fatalities. She also agreed with MEPs on the need to produce more medical supplies in the EU to be less reliant on imports from non-EU countries and underlined the limits to what can be done at EU level as long as there is little EU competence in the area of health. Finally, she informed MEPs that Commission President von der Leyen will host a global pledging conference on 4 May to raise funds and step up efforts to combat COVID-19, including by urgently developing a vaccine.

EU can now quickly respond through rescEU

Following questions from some MEPs on the need for more solidarity and EU coordination, Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management mentioned several examples of in-kind assistance from EU member states to those member states requesting such assistance as well as to neighbouring countries. He also said that following the amendment to rescEU to deal with public health emergencies, the EU is now much better equipped to react quickly and directly to requests for assistance from member states.

You can see a recording of the meeting here.

Background

In a resolution adopted on 17 April, Parliament welcomed the solidarity in action shown by member states towards each other and called for the creation of a European Health Response Mechanism to better respond to any type of European health crisis and for a coordinated post-lockdown approach in the EU, in order to avoid a resurgence of the virus.

Parliament also agreed to free up over €3 billion to directly support healthcare systems in the most affected EU member states in their fight against the pandemic.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN chief condemns air strike that hit school bus in northern Yemen, killing scores of children

Rule of Law: The Commission opens a debate to strengthen the rule of law in the EU

Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines

EU Ambassadors in the EP: a multilateral approach to global challenges needed

‘Habitual residence’ rules deprive EU workers from social benefits

A junk food diet can impair your brain, study finds

Third EU-Western Balkans Media Days: EU reaffirms comprehensive support to media freedom in the region

First peaceful transfer of power in DR Congo ‘an extraordinary opportunity’ for advancing rights

iSting: Change Europe with your Writing

Measles claims more than twice as many lives than Ebola in DR Congo

These countries have the most nuclear reactors

More than half of world’s refugee children ‘do not get an education’, warns UNHCR

Progress toward sustainable development is seriously off-track

International Day of Cooperatives sets stage for long-standing production and consumption

Technology can help solve the climate crisis – but it will need our help

Is a uniform CO2 emission linked car taxation possible in the EU?

Three ways the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping geopolitics

Workplace risks: Final vote on protection from carcinogens, including diesel fumes

An alternative view of Globalization 4.0, and how to get there

EU Border and Coast Guard: new corps of 10 000 border and coast guards by 2027

Taxation: Commission refers Germany to the Court for its failure to apply EU rules on VAT for farmers

Appalling overall unemployment in Eurozone at 20.6%

Banks get new capital for free and citizens pay the bill

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

MEPs back plans to promote water reuse for agricultural irrigation

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

Humanitarian aid: €7 million for disaster preparedness in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

EU Leaders’ meeting in Sofia: Completing a trusted Digital Single Market for the benefit of all

Trump rejects Europe’s offer for zero car tariffs; he had personally tabled that idea in July

UN chief outlines ‘intertwined challenges’ of climate change, ocean health facing Pacific nations on the ‘frontline’

Time to be welcome: Youth work and integration of young refugees

Make this the year of ‘transformative solutions’ to avert disastrous climate change: UN Deputy Chief

More women than ever are working in Hollywood, but men still dominate key roles

‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’ will be squandered, warns Guterres, unless social, economic, environmental challenges are met

‘Safe Eurobonds’: a new trick to betray the south euro area countries

Germany openly seeks more advantages for its banks

Imported and EU fisheries products should be treated equally

Your smartphone may know more about your mental health than you

Gender disparity in salary and promotion in medicine: still a long way to go

China is picking up the fight against rare diseases

Lagarde discusses the European Central Bank’s policy revamp with MEPs

4 big trends for the sharing economy in 2019

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: violence surges in Nigeria, anti-Semitism on the march, taxing pollution to tackle climate crisis, and more

The Europeans with a job diminish dangerously

Thursday’s Daily Brief: impact of bad working conditions, Syria and Libya humanitarian news, human rights in Bahrain, families reunified in South Sudan

Is it too soon to hope for a tobacco free Romania?

It’s time to ditch our obsession with trade deficits. Here’s why

7 ways for businesses to capture the youth dividend

For how long and at what cost can the ECB continue printing trillions to keep euro area going?

The ITU Telecom World on 14-17 November in Bangkok, Thailand

Here’s how the US can get the best out of 5G

Nicaragua ‘crisis’ still cause for concern amid murder, torture allegations: Bachelet

ECB to buy corporate bonds: Will government financing be the next step?

Colombia: Santos thanks the EU for its support to the peace process

These are the biggest risks facing our world in 2019

Protect women’s rights ‘before, during and after conflict’ UN chief tells high-level Security Council debate

Youth Guarantee putting young people in jobs

DR Congo: Ebola outbreak spreads to eastern ‘no-go’ zone surrounded by rebels

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s