You are here: Home / Business / How companies can build resilience against pandemics

How companies can build resilience against pandemics

April 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment
car factory

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Natalie Blyth, Global Head of Trade and Receivables Finance, HSBC Holdings Plc

  • No company is immune to the disruption caused by COVID-19.
  • Companies can plan for interruptions by mapping suppliers and buyers.
  • They should diversify their supply chain to mitigate any future disruptions.

A bee sting nearly killed me. My passion for beekeeping therefore comes as a surprise to many. Through tending their hives, I observe nature’s complex system of interdependency, adaptability and efficiency.

 

It is fascinating to apply these observations to the business world. Managing my potentially fatal allergy around 200,000 bees is about mitigating risk. Yet, as I recently learned from the loss of my last hive to environmental change, ecosystems are particularly vulnerable to those risks outside your sphere of influence and control.

The impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on global trade is a case in point. The supply chain ecosystem extends across and between companies spanning the globe. Firms source goods and services from suppliers around the world, who in turn source from others. Like bees, trade provides an essential service. Yet, when one part of this network is impacted by an event like COVID-19, the whole ecosystem is vulnerable to disruption. This means that no company is immune.

As with my bees, interdependency makes the overall system more efficient, but can introduce unseen risks and vulnerabilities. With global growth being propelled by Asian consumers, an incident on the other side of the world can quickly spread. Just as a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, companies can rapidly discover unexpected disruption across their supply chain.

The Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 triggered an unforeseen shock to global car manufacturers. Supply chains were dependent on a single electronics manufacturer so close to the Fukushima nuclear plant that it had to shut down. This abruptly cut supply of the world’s microcontrollers, a type of custom chip used in cars, by around 40% – interrupting car production around the world.

Examples like this reinforce the fact that a company’s supply chain is a strategic consideration. So how can firms effectively manage the risk of unforeseen disruption?

Trade impact of the coronavirus
The pandemic will wreak havoc on trade patterns

The immediate priority is to care for employees and their families. A process for timely two-way information sharing is necessary so official advice is widely disseminated. In an effort to limit COVID-19 contagion, employees in affected countries have been unable to work from their regular workplace. So enabling remote working can maintain productivity. Considerations range from the practical to the personal during prolonged periods working in a home environment – from broadband speed to employee wellbeing.

The next step is to unearth hidden dependencies through an end-to-end review of a supply chain. Through mapping suppliers and buyers, companies can plan for interruptions down to the component level. Then, as roads, ports and loading facilities face impacts, alternative logistics and distribution options may be required. In the month following the first COVID-19 travel restrictions, around half of scheduled departures on a major Asia to Europe shipping route were cancelled. Having visibility across operations, from sourcing to production to distribution, will enable corporates to prepare contingency options in advance.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Once immediate impacts subside, companies must then prepare for pent-up demand. This upturn can bring a spike in orders, which requires agility. Having financing in place enables resources to be allocated rapidly and flexibly to add capacity and avoid bottlenecks.

Then, in anticipation of future disruption, firms should consider supply chain diversification. A broader range of suppliers across different geographies mitigates the risk of one country being cut off. Stanley Black and Decker, the world’s largest tools manufacturer, has recently expanded US production to avoid reliance on any one geography.

These steps combine to build resilience. This becomes more important as potential disruptions multiply: whether infectious diseases, such as SARS, Ebola or COVID-19; environmental, as with Fukushima; financial, such as the global financial crisis; or political instability. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report paints an unsettled landscape, highlighting intensifying environmental risks. Failure of climate change mitigation and adaption is the top risk by impact, followed by biodiversity loss, as I’ve recently experienced first-hand.

Over time, the distances across which companies maintain supplier relationships may reduce. Both to be closer to the consumer and to mitigate risk. It would, however, be short-sighted to sever the connections which wire global growth. Indeed, the suggestion of reverting to only domestic suppliers would reduce resilience. A range of options is critical as goods, services and skills may be unavailable, uncompetitive, or uncertain close to home. And, as nature disrupts global trade, policymakers must be mindful of easing the burden, rather than adding to the barriers which have restricted trade in recent years.

Businesses cannot control a volatile and uncertain external environment, but they can be flexible in response. As threats multiply, resilience becomes critical. Companies set themselves apart by anticipating external disruptions, to inoculate against the sting in their tail.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

One Health approach to combating Antimicrobial Resistance – how can professionals from different backgrounds unite in this common fight?

EU leads the torn away South Sudan to a new bloody civil war

Scientists are growing meat on blades of grass

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Drawing scenarios for drifting Britain; elections or May’s deadlock?

Banks cannot die but can be fined

The Energy Union: from vision to reality

3 of Jack Ma’s best pieces of advice

Harnessing the power of nature in the fight against climate change

Britain in and out of the EU

Korea should improve the quality of employment for older workers

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

4 eco-friendly products put sustainable spins on classic practices, from teacups to hankies

Let’s Learn

Two peacekeepers killed in an attack against UN convoy in Mali

‘Step backwards’ for Bosnia’s autonomous Serb region as assembly reneges on Srebrenica genocide report

5 things you need to know about water

Can the EU last long if it cuts Cyprus out?

Tomorrow’s UK general election: Will Tories win majority to shoot an abrupt Brexit or a hung parliament will prolong January’s exit to 2050?

Schools must look to the future when connecting students to the internet

How to make sure tech doesn’t leave people behind

Banks can fight financial crime. But we can’t do it alone

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Deutsche Bank slammed by the US-based trio of IMF, Fed and Moody’s

“None of our member states has the dimension to compete with China and the US, not even Germany!”, Head of EUREKA Pedro Nunes on another Sting Exclusive

These countries have the highest minimum wages

How to survive and thrive in our age of uncertainty

Keep Africa’s guns ‘from firing in the first place’, UN political chief urges

The middle-class dream is moving beyond millennial reach

This app lets you order leftovers to help fight food waste

These are the world’s healthiest nations

In 1975 NASA envisioned future life in space would look like this

EU launches WTO challenge against Indonesian restrictions on raw materials

Afghanistan: UN condemns blasts that leave 8 dead at cricket stadium

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

Technology can help solve the climate crisis – but it will need our help

10 Downing street: Another desperate attempt to unite Britain on Brexit

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

These cities score an ‘A’ for environmental action – but hundreds more are falling behind

To feed 10 billion people, we must preserve biodiversity. Here’s how

EU growth in 2015 to be again sluggish; Can the Juncker Commission fight this out?

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

Commission: Raising the social issues that can make or break the monetary union

Safer roads: More life-saving technology to be mandatory in vehicles

Health Committee MEPs back plans to boost joint assessment of medicines

Strengthening the rule of law through increased awareness, an annual monitoring cycle and more effective enforcement

EU commits €9 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable families in Myanmar

DR Congo: Strengthened effort against Ebola is paying off, but insecurity still major constraint – UN health agency

Brexit: PM May must hush Boris Johnson to unlock the negotiations

What does reimagining our energy system look like?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Press Freedom Day, Tuna Day, cultural dialogue, #GlobalGoals awards, updates on Syria, Somalia, Mali

Commission hardens its stance against carmakers ensuring emissions reductions targets

Is the EU denying its social character favouring a banking conglomerate?

Citizens to be the cornerstone of the Conference on the Future of Europe

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, says European Parliament

End discrimination against women and children affected by leprosy

Here are three key ways that data analytics can improve the workplace

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s