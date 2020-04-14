You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

Coronavirus image

(CDC, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Shweta Tilante, currently in her 5th year of undergraduate study in European university (faculty of medicine) Tbilisi, Georgia. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The global health authorities are hustling with time as the opponent since a novel strain of coronavirus infection sprung up in China’s Wuhan region and continued to spread to in excess of more than two dozen of nations around the globe. The new coronavirus has been declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, as the flare-up keeps on spreading outside China .The worldwide loss of life is presently raised to 910, with one passing in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. Despite the fact that the spread of misinformation and hoaxes are spreading just as fast as the infection itself. A portion of the bogus reports encompassing the lethal ailment are strange, others are plain bigot, and couples are fringe irrational … in any case, individuals are as yet getting tied up with them. To assist individuals with bettering comprehend what’s going on and slice through the disarray, here are some regular myths, explained with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO.

MYTH: Ordering or purchasing items dispatched from China will make an individual sick.

FACT: The global health authority said on the basis of their investigation contamination of coronaviruses “do not survive long” on objects including letters and packages. So it isn’t likely that an individual would become ill from a package that was in transit for quite a long time or weeks.

MYTH: Pets can be infected or infect humans with the virus.

FACT: There is no logical proof to show that animals and pets at home can spread or be tainted with the 2019-nCoV ARD. WHO however advised that maintaining hand hygiene after engaging with pets at home, which will protect owners from common bacteria.

MYTH: Current flu shot or pneumonia vaccine can work as preventive measure.

FACT: Immunizations against pneumonia and Haemophilus flu type B (Hib), don’t give security against the new coronavirus. Scientists have already begun working on a vaccine against 2019-nCoV, yet building up an antibody that is protected and powerful in individuals will take numerous months.

MYTH: The novel coronavirus can be treated by Swallowing or gargling with bleach, or by using ethanol.

FACT: Use of “miracle mineral solution” industrial bleach to combat the virus is dangerous and unhelpful. However drinking alcohol may be fun at parties but it will not protect the public from getting infected with the new coronavirus.

MYTH: Eating garlic or Putting on sesame oil hinders the new coronavirus from entering the body

FACT: Sesame oil doesn’t shield the body from coronavirus anyway Garlic may have some antimicrobial properties. In any case, there is no proof from the present episode that eating garlic has shielded individuals from the new coronavirus.

MYTH: New coronavirus only affects older people

FACT: Individuals of any age can be contaminated by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).older individuals and individuals with prior ailments, (for example, asthma, diabetes, coronary illness, and so forth.) give off an impression of being increasingly defenseless against getting seriously sick with the infection.

About the author

Shweta Tilante is currently in her 5th year of undergraduate study in European university (faculty of medicine) Tbilisi, Georgia. She is an active Member of Georgian medical students association(GMSA) national medical association affiliated to IFMSA. She has a keen interest in infectious diseases and microbiology and this is what inspired her to write this article on coronavirus.

