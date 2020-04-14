You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 3 campaigns spreading the joy of reading to children at home

3 campaigns spreading the joy of reading to children at home

April 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment
child book

(Ben White, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kaya Bulbul, Digital Media Specialist, World Economic Forum

  • More than 90% of students worldwide have been affected by lockdowns.
  • Children’s authors, illustrators and teachers are reading books and providing lockdown tips via social media.
  • More than 100 celebrities have read books on Instagram to raise money to provide lunches to American children.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 1.5 billion students across the globe with 192 country-wide closures, according to UNESCO’s latest figures. To help calm children in isolation, authors and celebrities have put together unique digital storytime initiatives to help spread the joy of reading until school can start again.

 

#ReadTheWorld Campaign

On 2 April – International Children’s Book Day – the International Publishers Association, UNICEF and World Health Organization (WHO) launched the #ReadTheWorld campaign.

The virtual series features children’s authors reading excerpts of their books online for millions of children to enjoy.

UNICEF @instagram on International Children's Book Day

Italian author Elisabetta Dami was the first to participate, sitting alongside her protagonist Geronimo Stilton, a character known and loved around the world. Together, they read, answered questions and explained the importance of staying at home to young viewers.

To the delight of the adults listening over their children’s shoulders, Elisabetta and Geronimo even suggested fun ways for kids to contribute around the house and help alleviate their parents’ workload.

Save with Stories

American actresses Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner launched Save with Stories, an Instagram account where celebrities read children’s books aloud to raise money for charity.

Save with Stories Instagram
Save with Stories Instagram, started by American actresses Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner

In the US alone, 30 million children rely on school lunches in order to be fed. For this reason, the duo teamed up with charities Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to raise money for students at home who may need food, books and more.

In the three weeks since the launch of their account, more than 100 celebrities have already joined the cause and posted videos of themselves reading.

What is the World Economic Forum’s Book Club?

The World Economic Forum launched its official Book Club on Facebook in April 2018. Readers worldwide are invited to join and discuss a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction. It is a private Facebook group dedicated to discussing one book every month.

Each month, we announce a new book on our social media channels. We then publish an extract and begin a chapter-by-chapter discussion with group members. Selected comments and questions are sent to the author, who in return sends us a video response.

Unlike other book clubs, the group features the direct involvement of the authors, giving you – our global audience with members all around the globe – a chance to directly connect with some of the most influential thinkers and experts in the world.

We have featured authors such as Steven Pinker, Elif Shafak, Yuval Noah Harari, and Melinda Gates.

You can join the Book Club here.

Follow us on Twitter here.

Follow us on Instagram here.

#OperationStorytime

Meanwhile Romper, the self-titled “digital destination for millennial moms,” has created #OperationStorytime. The campaign has a constant stream of authors, illustrators and teachers reading books to children. This includes Scott’s Studio Storytime, where children’s author Scott Magoon reads and draws stories in front of viewers once a week.

His latest video story stars Hugo, an artist who thinks he’s already seen and painted everything in his house – a sentiment that no doubt resonates for many stuck inside right now.

All of these authors and celebrities offer opportunities for children around the world to travel without leaving their homes – and as Hugo learns in his story, sometimes a change of perspective is all it takes, for inspiration to strike.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

One Health approach to combating Antimicrobial Resistance – how can professionals from different backgrounds unite in this common fight?

EU leads the torn away South Sudan to a new bloody civil war

Scientists are growing meat on blades of grass

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Drawing scenarios for drifting Britain; elections or May’s deadlock?

Banks cannot die but can be fined

The Energy Union: from vision to reality

3 of Jack Ma’s best pieces of advice

Harnessing the power of nature in the fight against climate change

Britain in and out of the EU

Korea should improve the quality of employment for older workers

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

4 eco-friendly products put sustainable spins on classic practices, from teacups to hankies

Let’s Learn

Two peacekeepers killed in an attack against UN convoy in Mali

‘Step backwards’ for Bosnia’s autonomous Serb region as assembly reneges on Srebrenica genocide report

5 things you need to know about water

Can the EU last long if it cuts Cyprus out?

Tomorrow’s UK general election: Will Tories win majority to shoot an abrupt Brexit or a hung parliament will prolong January’s exit to 2050?

Schools must look to the future when connecting students to the internet

How to make sure tech doesn’t leave people behind

Banks can fight financial crime. But we can’t do it alone

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Deutsche Bank slammed by the US-based trio of IMF, Fed and Moody’s

“None of our member states has the dimension to compete with China and the US, not even Germany!”, Head of EUREKA Pedro Nunes on another Sting Exclusive

These countries have the highest minimum wages

How to survive and thrive in our age of uncertainty

Keep Africa’s guns ‘from firing in the first place’, UN political chief urges

The middle-class dream is moving beyond millennial reach

This app lets you order leftovers to help fight food waste

These are the world’s healthiest nations

In 1975 NASA envisioned future life in space would look like this

EU launches WTO challenge against Indonesian restrictions on raw materials

Afghanistan: UN condemns blasts that leave 8 dead at cricket stadium

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

Technology can help solve the climate crisis – but it will need our help

10 Downing street: Another desperate attempt to unite Britain on Brexit

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

These cities score an ‘A’ for environmental action – but hundreds more are falling behind

To feed 10 billion people, we must preserve biodiversity. Here’s how

EU growth in 2015 to be again sluggish; Can the Juncker Commission fight this out?

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

Commission: Raising the social issues that can make or break the monetary union

Safer roads: More life-saving technology to be mandatory in vehicles

Health Committee MEPs back plans to boost joint assessment of medicines

Strengthening the rule of law through increased awareness, an annual monitoring cycle and more effective enforcement

EU commits €9 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable families in Myanmar

DR Congo: Strengthened effort against Ebola is paying off, but insecurity still major constraint – UN health agency

Brexit: PM May must hush Boris Johnson to unlock the negotiations

What does reimagining our energy system look like?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Press Freedom Day, Tuna Day, cultural dialogue, #GlobalGoals awards, updates on Syria, Somalia, Mali

Commission hardens its stance against carmakers ensuring emissions reductions targets

Is the EU denying its social character favouring a banking conglomerate?

Citizens to be the cornerstone of the Conference on the Future of Europe

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, says European Parliament

End discrimination against women and children affected by leprosy

Here are three key ways that data analytics can improve the workplace

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s