This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Josh Smith, Journalist, Daegu, in South Korea, was host to the first large coronavirus outbreak outside of China.

The city has reported a total of 6,807 cases since the outbreak started there in late February.

On 10th April, it reported zero new cases.

Widespread testing and social distancing measures are accredited to its success in curtailing the spread of the virus.

The South Korean city of Daegu, which endured the first large coronavirus outbreak outside of China, on the 10th April reported zero new cases for the first time since late February, as new infections across the country dropped to record lows.

With at least 6,807 confirmed cases, Daegu accounts for more than half of all South Korea’s 10,450 infections.

South Korea on 10th April reported 27 new cases as of the night before, a new low since daily cases peaked at more than 900 in late February, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The death toll also rose by four to 208, the KCDC said.

The spread of infections at a church in Daegu drove a massive spike in cases in South Korea beginning in late February.