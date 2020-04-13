You are here: Home / OECD News / 2019 data on official development aid & online discussion of ODA’s role in the Covid-19 crisis

2019 data on official development aid & online discussion of ODA’s role in the Covid-19 crisis

April 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment

 

covid 19 EU

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with OECD.

 

The OECD will release 2019 official development assistance (ODA) data at 16:00 Paris time (14:00 GMT) on Thursday 16 April. Journalists and civil society representatives are invited to a Zoom presentation of the data with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, Development Assistance Committee (DAC) Chair Susanna Moorehead, and OECD Development Co-operation Director Jorge Moreira da Silva. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A discussion on how foreign aid can best be used to help developing countries weather the health and economic crisis sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Journalists wishing to connect and/or receive the data under embargo two hours in advance should RSVP to Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 80 97). Questions can be submitted online during the presentation. They can also be sent in advance to the same email address.
The OECD’s aid statistics track official flows from DAC donors to developing countries. Preliminary data released each April include detail on humanitarian aid, ODA spent on refugees in donor countries, and flows to least-developed countries and Africa. Final ODA figures with a detailed geographic and sectoral breakdown are released at the end of the year.

As in 2018, the 2019 data will be expressed on a “grant equivalent” basis, allowing for a more realistic comparison between grants, which make up the bulk of ODA, and loans, which account for around 17% of gross bilateral ODA. Until 2018, loans were expressed on a “cash basis”, meaning their full face value was included then repayments were subtracted as they came in. The grant-equivalent methodology, a fairer way of measuring donor effort, means only the “grant portion” of the loan, i.e. the amount actually “given” by lending below market rates, counts as ODA. More information on ODA: Frequently Asked Questions.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Meeting of top scientists underway to slow coronavirus spread

The 5 things you need to make your teams more effective, according to Google

Manipulating privacy and reaping the benefits of technology

2nd Global Consultation on Migrant Health 21-23 February 2017 in Sri Lanka

Why people with disabilities are your company’s untapped resource

Do you dare to go to China?

These islands are using tourists to help offset the effects of tourism

UN highlights profound implication of population trends on sustainable development

Inspired by orange peel, this ‘plastic’ packaging is totally compostable

China has announced ambitious plans to cut single-use plastic

UN chief reaffirms commitment to untying ‘Gordian knot’ of Middle East conflict and instability

Cambodia: Giving back to UN peacekeeping

Ecocraft: take gaming to another level by greening Minecraft

‘Exercise restraint’ Guterres urges Sri Lankans, as political crisis deepens

“CETA is a game changer for major trade agreements”. The Sting reports live from EBS 2015

We need impartial LGBT+ news to advance human rights

The world’s coastal cities are going under. Here’s how some are fighting back

Third EU-Western Balkans Media Days: EU reaffirms comprehensive support to media freedom in the region

eGovernmnet for more efficiency, equality and democracy

How Europe’s science offers hope in tackling the climate emergency

European Business Summit 2014 : The Sting Report, Day II – Business, Politics and EBS 2015

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

Seven trends shaping the future of the mining and metals industry

Youth unemployment: think out of the box

3 ways the coronavirus is affecting animals around the world

Canada leading the way on women’s inclusion and empowerment, says OECD

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

What have the banks done to the markets making them unable to bear cheap oil?

Brexit: Citizens’ rights remain a key priority for MEPs

The EU moulds a new compromise for growth and financial sustainability

Violence against women a barrier to peaceful future for all

Spain locks down, Denmark shuts borders – today’s COVID-19 updates and expert analysis

Draghi: printing a full extra trillion non negotiable to help all borrow cheaply

Germany to re-invent its security position in Europe and a chaotic world

Businesses succeed internationally

Four million have now fled Venezuela, UN ramps up aid to children who remain

5 things you need to know about water

Is the EU’s enlargement over-stretched?

Cross-border cooperation: the EU Interreg programme celebrates 30 years of bringing citizens closer together

Iraq: UN human rights report voices concern over conduct of ISIL fighter trials

Trade: EU and 16 WTO members agree to work together on an interim appeal arbitration arrangement

This heroic doctor is waging war on rape and the stigma around it

Colombia: New Congress marks rebel group’s transition ‘from weapons to politics’, says UN

Human Rights Council election: 5 things you need to know about it

Security Council imposes arms embargo on South Sudan

10 predictions for the global economy in 2019

Could Europe become the first climate-neutral continent?

International community urged to deliver on promise for better future for Bosnia and Herzegovina

A new catastrophic phase in the Syrian carnage

No more lead in PVC to protect public health, say MEPs

Macron has the deputies but not the people’s consent for his far reaching reforms

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century

The MH17 tragedy to put a tombstone on Ukrainian civil war

Eurobarometer survey: Majority of EU citizens positive about international trade

Promoting ‘a healthy sustainable future’, the UN health agency engages young and young at heart to ‘Walk the Talk’

Industrial producer prices on free fall and stagnant output

OECD presents analysis showing significant impact of proposed international tax reforms

MEPs want robust EU cyber defence and closer ties with NATO

Trump: Hostile to Europe, voids Tillerson’s “ironclad” ally pledge

We can build an inclusive workplace, and it starts with empathy

More Stings?

Filed Under: OECD News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s