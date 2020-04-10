You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Understanding and demystifying the new outbreak of Coronavirus

Understanding and demystifying the new outbreak of Coronavirus

April 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid racket

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Mariah Peres Gonçalves, a 4th semester student at FURB’s (Fundação Universitária Regional de Blumenau) medical school, located in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Yes, there have already been other outbreaks of Coronavirus, and society has survived. The one happening now is about the brand new type of Coronavirus recently discovered after it erupted in the middle of China. It is believed it comes from bats, like the others types that initiated in other animals and have circulated through them for years before jumping to humans.

According to Live Science (RETTNER, R. January 29, 2020), scientists have analyzed genome sequences of the virus gotten from infected chinese people, and are all surprisingly similar, reinforcing the questionable origin. The fact which hugely called media attention and got Coronavirus on everyone’s mouth was the great speed in which it is spreading. This event set a worldwide euphoria that rapidly dispersed throughout the continents, much faster than the actual virus, and the panic created by the dissemination of the disease does not match its real risk.

Despite its big transmission rate, mainly people who have been wandering around China are at larger risk of contracting the virus and getting sick. Still, it is important to keep unwashed hands away from eyes, nose or mouth, wash hands frequently and keep distance from people with alarming symptoms. This enormous fear of getting Coronavirus and grand velocity it spreaded out created several misleading informations about transmission and dimension of the disease.

For example, it is unlikely one could get infected by a mail package from China, since the virus could not survived so many hours on that surface. And only a small amount of people who has it actually dies, most of them get better after a few days. In agreement with CNN news (YEUNG, J.; RENTON. February 5, 2020) up till february the virus has killed nearly 500 people and infected at least 24.500 people in several countries, moreover there are great chances of recovery from Coronavirus, specially if you are healthy and young.

Even though the Coronavirus is usually responsible for light upper respiratory system sickness, the new type can cause more severe symptoms that include pneumonia and bronchitis, which start off like a common cold. Symptoms like sore throat, shortness of breath and fever can begin up to 14 days after exposition to the virus, which is the time people getting to their home countries from China are staying in quarantine.

Chinese experts have confirmed relation of transmission and direct contact with the sick, and defend the implementation of measures to prevent larger dissemination of the disease on populations at risk (LI, Q. et al. January 29, 2020). However, researches show that the transmission of the virus will not occur during incubation period, therefore highlighting the importance of recognizing the action of Coronavirus on the organism to avoid dissemination.

BCC news (February 5, 2020) informs its readers about government investments on getting a vaccine and better treatments, since so far there are only medicine to soften the symptoms and no cure. Therefore, all around the globe politicians and researchers are mobilizing to inform, prevent and treat this novel virus that has emerged upon humans.

References

BBC news’ team. Coronavirus, five things you need to know. February 6, 2020.  https://www.bbc.com/news/health-51386894.

RETTNER, R. New Coronavirus may have started in bats. But how did it hop to humans?. Live Science online magazine. January 29, 2020. https://www.livescience.com/amp/new-coronavirus-origin-bats.html

YEUNG, J.; RENTON, A.; WOODYATT, A. February 5 Coronavirus news. February 5, 2020. https://edition.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-05-20-intl-hnk/index.html

LI, Q., M.Med.; GUAN, X., Ph.D.; WU, P., Ph.D.; WANG, X., M.P.H., et al. Early Transmission Dynamics in Wuhan, China, of Novel Coronavirus–Infected Pneumonia. The New England Journal of Medicine, 2020 [January 5]. https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMoa2001316.

About the author

Mariah Peres Gonçalves is a 4th semester student at FURB’s (Fundação Universitária Regional de Blumenau) medical school, located in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil. Graduated from high school in a small city in West Virginia in 2015, teaches English in a national franchise English school close to the university. She is coursing medicine for her passion about biology and the human body, and hopes to be able to help people as a doctor in the future.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The Prime Minister of Spain on climate change, taxes and more

Sign language protects ‘linguistic identity and cultural diversity’ of all users, says UN chief

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 9 April

This is why AI has a gender problem

The developing countries keep the world going

5 ways Coca-Cola is cleaning up its plastic footprint in Africa

Transparency is key to inclusive employment and government integrity

‘Unlock opportunities’ and pave the way for sustainable development, UN chief urges on World Population Day

Coal addiction ‘must be overcome’ to ease climate change, UN chief says in Bangkok

10 months were not enough for the EU to save the environment but 2 days are

3 reasons why AI won’t replace human translators… yet

African cooperation on peace ‘increasingly strong’, Security Council told

These Asian economies invested in their people – and it paid off

This is how we can empower 8 billion minds by 2030

Humanitarian aid: EU announces additional €35 million for Africa’s Sahel region

The Chinese film boom luring Hollywood’s stars

UN launches Facebook Messenger-powered bot to take on climate change

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

Food supply chain: A step closer to ending unfair trading

Saudi Arabia expresses ‘regret and pain’ over Khashoggi killing, during UN rights review

First full satellite survey of devastated ancient Aleppo raises recovery hopes

Millions denied citizenship due to ideas of national, ethnic or racial ‘purity’: UN rights expert

Coldplay stop touring to save the world: is pop music going sustainable?

Mergers: Commission approves GlaxoSmithKline’s acquisition of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business, subject to conditions

Mobility package: Parliament adopts position on overhaul of road transport rules

How Hawaii plans to be the first US state to run entirely on clean energy

These 11 companies are leading the way to a circular economy

Rule of Law: European Commission refers Poland to the Court of Justice to protect judges from political control

Eurozone at risk of home-made deflation and recession

On Human Rights Day European Youth Forum calls for end to discrimination of young people

Hospitals among seven health centres attacked in Syria’s north-east

The vegan economy is booming – and Big Food wants a slice of it

China invites the EU to a joint endeavor for free trade and order in the world

Anti-vaccination scaremongering: What should we know about anti-vaccine argument?

Yemen war: UN chief urges good faith as ‘milestone’ talks get underway in Sweden

More accessible products and services for disabled and elderly people

Parliament votes for €1 billion in aid to Ukraine

Humans aren’t made for repetition – it’s time AI took over manufacturing

Transition between education and employment: how the internship culture is threatening the foundations of our education

Activist Greta Thunberg gets preview of UNHQ ahead of climate summit

EU announces record €550 million contribution to save 16 million lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

The European Sting @ the European Business Summit 2014 – Where European Business and Politics shape the future

ECB asks for more subsidies to banks

Sherpa climbers carried out the highest-ever spring clean. This is what they found

Human Rights Council election: 5 things you need to know about it

Why Eurozone can afford spending for growth

6 surprising side effects of this year’s global heatwave

The UN went to one of the world’s richest countries to look at poverty – this is what it found

Are ECB’s €500 billion enough to revive Eurozone? Will the banks pass it to the real economy?

The West unites against Mali desert rebels

Central Africa: Security Council concerned by ‘grave security situation’, calls for better agency cooperation

The results of Finland’s basic income experiment are in. Is it working?

EU-Japan relations: Foreign Affairs MEPs back Strategic Partnership Agreement

Pervasive corruption costs $2.6 trillion; disproportionately affects ‘poor and vulnerable’ says UN chief

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

Bank resolutions to remain a politically influenced affair

What happens after you recover from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

UN food agency begins ‘last resort’ partial withdrawal of aid to opposition-held Yemeni capital

Why do overwhelming proportions of EU’s youth feel excluded?

COP21 Breaking News_10 December:#ParisAgreement: Points that remain in suspense

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s