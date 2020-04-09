You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Coronavirus: a cultural escape goat or the next Big Five

Coronavirus: a cultural escape goat or the next Big Five

April 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus be

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Guilherme Wandall, currently in the fourth semester of medicine at FURB in Brazil. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Along humankind history, there were five major events relating to major extinctions: The Big Five, as known in the academic vernacular, were moments in which life on earth was on the brink of closure, evident by the loss of fossil record of the majority of living species (1). Although, the last big purges are associated with environmental changes, the next one may be related to a lack of proper health habits from large populations.

Reports of the outbreak of coronavirus started in the beginning of 2020, when the Chinese population of Wuhan started suffering the affects of the circulation of the virus by transmission of the pathogenic agent by the air (2). Soon enough, Wuhan had eyes from all around the globe from day to night, questioning about the health of its population.

At the start, the main goal was to contain the spread of the virus: flights were cancelled, masks were distributed, China had become the most dangerous place on earth in 2020. Naturally, the thought of an imminent extinction, the next Big Five, was enough motivation to kickstart the development of vaccines and treatment. But others didn’t find enough resolution in that, because they felt that China needed to be responsible for this outbreak.

Similar to the Ebola crisis by the end of 2013 (3), the consumption of animals -manly bats- is focused to be a possible benchmark for the disaster (4). Whoever, solid proof of including certain animals as a part of someone’s diet being the cause of these viruses doesn’t come to daylight. In this context, the circulation of intel accusing the cultural meal plan as the source of the potential Big Sixth is just an excuse for defamation of the culture in Wuhan.

Making another parallel to Africa’s Ebola situation, while the public awareness raises capital for the management of a cure, there’s collateral damage being done to the way the world perceives the host of these diseases. As an example, Canada and the US have a clear a dichotomy when handling this scenario: while Canada doesn’t impose travel restrictions, the US creates a state of fear on its population by closing flights (5).

The fear of the next big extinction being used as an excuse to create mythos about the culture of China is fully encapsulated on the viral video of a Chinese woman eating bat soup (6). There’s close to zero information validating the video, with backlash from the people of Wuhan clamming the lack of correlation between the virus and bat soup (7).

In conclusion, the coronavirus needs constant vigilance from the world in order to have a proper closure, vaccines and cures may seem farfetched, but the mutual interest worldwide is reassuring to at least some progress to be made. Nonetheless, the use of fear as a means to cause hostility toward the culture of the virus host, and even creating myths about it, is a complete antithesis to the previous point.

References

  1. Murca JAIME. The big five mass extinctions [Internet]. Cosmos; 2018 Feb 15 [cited 2020 Feb 9]. Available from: https://cosmosmagazine.com/palaeontology/big-five-extinctions
  2. Wetsman Nicole. Everything you need to know about the coronavirus from China [Internet]. THE VERGE; 2020 Jan 30 [cited 2020 Feb 9]. Available from: https://www.theverge.com/2020/1/23/21078457/coronavirus-outbreak-china-wuhan-quarantine-who-sars-cdc-symptoms-risk
  3. Coltart, C. E., Lindsey, B., Ghinai, I., Johnson, A. M., & Heymann, D. L. (2017). The Ebola outbreak, 2013-2016: old lessons for new epidemics. Philosophical transactions of the Royal Society of London. Series B, Biological sciences372(1721), 20160297. doi:10.1098/rstb.2016.0297
  4. De Nys, H. M., Kingebeni, P., Keita, A. K., Butel, C., Thaurignac, G., Villabona-Arenas, C….Peeters, M. (2018). Survey of Ebola Viruses in Frugivorous and Insectivorous Bats in Guinea, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2015–2017. Emerging Infectious Diseases24(12), 2228-2240. https://dx.doi.org/10.3201/eid2412.180740.
  5. Coronavirus: China says U.S. action ‘spreading fear’ as mainland death toll hits 361 [Internet]. Politico; 2020 Mar 02 [cited 2020 Feb 9]. Available from: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/03/coronavirus-china-says-us-action-spreading-fear-as-mainland-death-toll-hits-361-110456
  6. Is bat soup a delicacy in China? We debunk a rumour on the origin of the coronavirus [Internet]. The Observers; 2020 Mar 02 [cited 2020 Feb 9]. Available from: https://observers.france24.com/en/20200203-china-coronavirus-bat-soup-debunk-videos-viral-palau-indonesia
  7. Palmer James. Don’t Blame Bat Soup for the Wuhan Virus [Internet]. Foreign Policy; 2020 Jan 27 [cited 2020 Feb 9]. Available from: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/01/27/dont-blame-bat-soup-f

About the author

Guilherme Wandall is currently in the fourth semester of medicine at FURB in Brazil. He
discovered IFMSA in a symposium, and since then, he’s decided to partake in the projects available to extend his curriculum and for their well spirited nature. Being a college student in the first year of medicine make him feel disconnected from the rest of the world, since most of the work revolves around theory and understanding the basics. A chance to discuss contemporary events is a necessary breath of fresh air.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This cheap, 700-year old solution could change billions of lives

These fishing pioneers are making it easier to eat sustainable seafood

Peace dividend palpable in South Sudan, but ‘grassroots’ are moving faster than elites, says Shearer

These will be the main cybersecurity trends in 2020

Innovation is the key to the pay-TV industry’s long-term growth

Crime and drugs in West and Central Africa: Security Council highlights ‘new alarming trends’

More countries are making progress on corruption – but there’s much to be done, says a new report

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges MEPs to put words into action

Companies can help solve water scarcity. Here’s how

Questions directors need to ask in the age of stakeholder capitalism

Killing of Egyptian peacekeeper in Mali ‘may constitute war crimes’ Guterres warns, urging ‘swift action’

First EU-wide protection for whistle-blowers agreed

Agreement on linking the emissions trading systems of the EU and Switzerland

Youth Forum calls on Parliament to ease entry into Europe for young people

The EU Parliament sidesteps the real issues about banks, while the US target the Eurozone lenders

UN court increases sentence of former Bosnian-Serb leader to life imprisonment

Steps taken to end Saudi ‘guardianship’ system for women, ‘encouraging’ start

Italy and Greece zeroed their fiscal deficits, expect Germany’s response

EU-U.S. Privacy Shield: Third review welcomes progress while identifying steps for improvement

5 charts that explain big challenges facing Italy’s new government

Does the West reserve the fate of Libya and Syria for others? How does this relate to the EU’s Neighborhood Policy?

MWC 2016 LIVE: EC adds Brazil to partner tally

European Employment Forum 2013 and not European Unemployment Forum 2014

US cities are going to keep getting hotter

Antitrust: Commission imposes interim measures on Broadcom in TV and modem chipset markets

‘Business as usual’ will not achieve global education goals

Impacting society with digital ingenuity – World Summit Award proclaiming the top 8 worldwide

3 things to know about our Sustainable Development Impact Summit

Algorithms could give the world its first ‘born digital’ free trade agreement in Africa

IMF: European banks do not perform their duty to real economy

Ferry capsizes near Mosul, UN chief offers solidarity, support ‘as needed’

The future of international election observation missions

Conflicts and extreme climate change threatens access to food in 39 countries – UN agriculture report

Yes, together we can make a change! YO!Fest and EYE 2016

Germany loses leading export place

Smart cities must pay more attention to the people who live in them

UN chief sends condolences to families of Malawi flood victims

Eurozone: A crucial January ahead again with existential questions

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

International community has achieved unprecedented success fighting offshore tax evasion

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

G20 LIVE: G20 Antalya Summit in Numbers, 15-16 November 2015

The world condemned by neo-liberals to feed trillions to banks: the New Deal exorcised

Nearly $4 billion needed to protect 41 million children from conflict and disaster

How to talk to people about mental health – and support one another

Politicization of migrant ‘crisis’ in Hungary making them scapegoats, independent UN human rights expert warns

Better training ‘a necessary and strategic investment’ in peacekeeping that saves lives: Guterres

Any doubt?

Young students envision turning Europe into an Entrepreneurial Society

Humanitarian emergency in Venezuela was central debate of the EuroLat plenary

Apple Vs. EU: Will the US tech giant ever pay for taking advantage of Ireland’s taxation?

GSMA Announces New Keynote Speakers, Event Updates for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Iran: BBC and other broadcast journalists harassed; families threatened – UN experts

“There are many converging visions and interests between the One Belt One Road initiative and the Juncker Investment Plan”, Ambassador Yang of the Chinese Mission to EU highlights from Brussels

UN chief calls for Security Council to work with Myanmar to end ‘horrendous suffering’ of Rohingya refugees

#EUBeachCleanUp: EU organises record number of cleaning actions worldwide

EU Member States test their cybersecurity preparedness for free and fair EU elections

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

FROM THE FIELD: Photos highlight agony of West African civil wars

Who will win the AI race? If countries work together, then the answer could be all of us

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s