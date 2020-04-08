You are here: Home / European Union News / Antitrust: Commission provides guidance on allowing limited cooperation among businesses, especially for critical hospital medicines during the coronavirus outbreak

Antitrust: Commission provides guidance on allowing limited cooperation among businesses, especially for critical hospital medicines during the coronavirus outbreak

April 8, 2020 by Leave a Comment
hospitals

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has published a Temporary Framework Communication to provide antitrust guidance to companies cooperating in response to urgent situations related to the current coronavirus outbreak. In this context, the Commission is also issuing a “comfort letter” concerning a specific cooperation project aimed at avoiding situations of shortages of critical hospital medicines.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager in charge of competition policy said: “We need to make sure that there is sufficient supply of the critical hospital medicines used to treat coronavirus patients. To avoid the risk of shortages of essential and scarce products and services because of the unprecedented surge in demand due to the pandemic, we need businesses to cooperate and do it in line with European Competition rules. So to ensure supply we will urgently provide businesses with sufficient guidance and comfort to facilitate cooperation initiatives boosting the production of products in high demand. The temporary framework adopted today explains when and how firms can obtain guidance or written comfort in line with our competition rules.”

Today, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides is also putting forward Guidelines to optimise supply and availability of medicines during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Temporary Framework Communication

The coronavirus outbreak has given rise to a general supply shock resulting from the disruption of supply chains and a demand surge caused mainly by a steep rise in demand for certain products and services, notably in the health sector.

These circumstances risk leading to shortages in critical medical goods, which may worsen as the pandemic evolves. This concerns, in particular, medicines and medical equipment that are used to treat coronavirus patients. Supply emergencies resulting from the coronavirus outbreak can arise also for other essential goods and services outside the health sector.

Tackling these exceptional shocks and avoiding shortages in a timely manner may require the swift coordination of companies in order to overcome, or at least to mitigate, the effects of the crisis to the ultimate benefit of citizens. This might in turn require either switching or up-scaling production in the most efficient way. For example, companies may need to coordinate on production stock management and potentially distribution so that not all undertakings focus on one or a few medicines, while others remain in under-production. Such coordination would be contrary to antitrust rules in normal circumstances. But in the context of a pandemic like the coronavirus outbreak, such coordination can, with appropriate safeguards, bring important benefits to citizens.

The Temporary Framework is meant to provide antitrust guidance to companies willing to temporarily cooperate and coordinate their activities in order to increase production in the most effective way and optimise supply of, in particular, urgently needed hospital medicines.

In particular, the Temporary Framework Communication explains the main criteria that the Commission will follow in assessing these possible cooperation projects.

Companies are responsible for assessing themselves the legality of their agreements and practices. However, mindful of the exceptional situation, the Commission has been engaging with companies and trade associations to help them in assessing the legality of their cooperation plans and putting in place adequate safeguards against longer-term anticompetitive effects.

In most situations, the oral guidance that the Commission has been giving to companies during the last weeks is sufficient. However, the Commission is also ready to exceptionally provide companies with written comfort (comfort letter) concerning specific cooperation projects that need to be swiftly implemented in order to effectively tackle the coronavirus outbreak, especially where there is still uncertainty about whether such initiatives are compatible with EU competition law.

The comfort letter

The Commission is also using today the procedure described in the communication for the first time and is providing a comfort letter to “Medicines for Europe”, formerly the “European Generics Medicines Association” (EGA). The comfort letter addresses a specific voluntary cooperation project among pharmaceutical producers – both members and non-members of the association –that targets the risk of shortage of critical hospital medicines for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Generic pharmaceutical companies produce the largest part of the critical hospital medicines that are now urgently needed in large scale volumes to avoid shortages.

In the current circumstances, this temporary cooperation appears indeed justifiable under EU antitrust law, in view of its objective and the safeguards put in place to avoid anticompetitive concerns and as long as it remains within the scope communicated to the Commission.

No breaches of the competition rules on the back of the crisis

At the same time, the Commission underlines that under these exceptional circumstances, it is more important than ever that undertakings and consumers receive protection under competition law. It will therefore continue to closely and actively monitor relevant market developments to detect undertakings, which take advantage of the current situation to breach EU antitrust law, either by engaging in anti-competitive agreements or abusing their dominant position.

Background

The Commission will apply this Communication as of 8 April and until further notice.

For all current information regarding the application of antitrust rules during the time of the coronavirus pandemic, stakeholders can refer to DG COMP’s dedicated web page. The website also contains details on how to seek guidance from DG COMP as regards the compliance with EU competition law of specific cooperation initiatives envisaged by stakeholders.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Neelie Kroes at the European Young Innovators Forum: Unconvention 2014

Deeper reforms in Korea will ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

Genocide threat for Myanmar’s Rohingya greater than ever, investigators warn Human Rights Council

France-Germany: Divided in Europe, USA united in…Iran

‘Uphold human dignity’, dismantle ‘specious notion of racial superiority’ urges UN chief

UNESCO food and culture forum dishes up fresh serving of SDGs

These are the 5 most exciting cycling projects in the world

EU Budgets: Europe hoping for Xmas gifts

From violence to dialogue: as land conflicts intensify, UN boosts efforts to resolve disputes through mediation

Eurobarometer survey: Majority of EU citizens positive about international trade

Digital Single Market: New EU rules for online subscription services

More than one million sexually transmitted infections occur every day: WHO

From diamonds to recycling: how blockchain can drive responsible and ethical businesses

High-technology manufacturing saves the EU industry

An Eastern Wind

4 key ways countries can finance their SDG ambitions

IMF: Sorry Greece it was a mistake of 11% of your GDP

France is about to start giving free breakfasts to disadvantaged schoolchildren

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum 2019 concluded, in association with The European Sting

This one small change could transform education for millions

EU officially launches its first naval mission against migrant smugglers

Why this city is paying people to move there

Independent rights experts sound alarm at Iran protest crackdown, internet blackout

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

Telemedicine and the Brazilian reality

Alarm over violent attacks on lawmakers, opposition in Malawi, ahead of elections

Ebola: EU releases additional €3.5 million to tackle epidemic

Talking the talk: the voice-recognition disruptors looking to outsmart big tech

EU Commission – US hasten talks to avoid NGO reactions on free trade agreement

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Tunisia coastline in need of climate cash boost

Mine ban agreement ‘has saved countless lives’, but ‘accelerated efforts’ needed to end scourge for good: Guterres

Eurozone: Bankers-politicians rig keeps robbing taxpayers

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

This study wants every child in the UK to spend a night under the stars

‘Champion for multilateralism’ readies to hand over UN General Assembly gavel

Future fit: 3 ways fashion can be more sustainable

Youth leaders share positive visions of the future, as Guterres launches UN75 in New York

EU Commission challenges Berlin by proposing breakthrough legislation on banks

Get off the path of deadly emissions, UN chief Guterres to urge in key climate change speech

Cameron postpones speech in Holland

Free trade agreement between EU and India?

Why press freedom should be at the top of everyone’s agenda

‘Ground Zero’: Report from the former Semipalatinsk Test Site in Kazakhstan

Humane leadership must be the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s real innovation

Militias force nearly 2,000 to leave Libyan capital’s largest shelter for internally-displaced: UNHCR

Boris to end up in jail if he loses the next elections?

Around 600,000 Afghan children face death through malnutrition without emergency funds: UNICEF

Working with millennials, leaders say humility works better than bossing around

Libya: UN report urges accountability for deadly attack against migrant centre

Greece to stay in the euro area but the cost to its people remains elusive

Passwords should become a thing of the past. Here’s why

How tech can lead reskilling in the age of automation

3 ways governments and carmakers can keep up with the future of transport

In Sweden you can roam anywhere you like, without the landowner’s permission

New UN agriculture agency report underscores value of fishing in fight against global hunger

Breaking news on European Youth Employment: European Youth Forum Guide tackles poor quality internships!

Italy’s Letta: A European Banking Union soon or Eurozone collapses

State aid: Commission approves Danish public financing of Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s