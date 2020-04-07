You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / How can coronavirus lockdowns end safely and effectively? – WHO briefing

How can coronavirus lockdowns end safely and effectively? – WHO briefing

April 7, 2020 by Leave a Comment
stay home_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Linda Lacina, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

  • The World Health Organization held a media briefing to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak. Streamed live on Monday 6 April.
  • A strategic, “step-wise” approach will be essential to easing lockdowns safely, according to WHO officials.

More than a third of the world is currently under some form of lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with schools, workplaces and places of worship closed. As these shutdowns slow the spread of the virus, many are eagerly looking ahead to how these restrictions will soon be lifted. At today’s World Health Organization (WHO) briefing, Michael J. Ryan, Chief Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, explained that a strategic “calibrated, step-wise approach” will be the safest and most effective way to ease these limitations.

Key questions
Before easing restrictions, countries should first examine key statistics such as their rates of infection and the capacity of their healthcare systems. Areas with hospital bed capacity near 100% are not yet ready to reduce lockdown restrictions, he said.

“You need to be in a position where you have free beds in your system so you’re managing and coping with the case load,” said Ryan. “That means you have some absorption capacity left.”

Other numbers will be equally important, such as: their doubling rate (how many days it takes for the number of cases to double); the number of contacts generated per infected case; and the positivity rate (the proportion of all samples tested that are positive).

“You’ll see in somewhere like [South] Korea, they’re testing, and 2% to 6% of their samples are positive. Last week, in New York, 37% of tested samples were positive. So you need to carefully look at what proportion of people that I test are positive.”

Countries should also consider which shutdown elements will be most effective to ease, while and ensuring that leaders understand the epidemiology of the disease in each shutdown area. “That’s the safe way out of lockdown,” Ryan added.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Preparing for a transition
Once those key questions are answered, countries must put elements in place for a transition. For instance, a strong public health capacity must be built to take over from the lockdown, said Ryan, as well as a strengthened health system that can cope, should the disease rebound.

“Once you raise the lockdown, you have to have an alternative method to suppress the infection,” said Ryan. “The way to do that is active case finding, testing, isolation of cases, tracking of contacts, quarantining of contacts.”

“There no absolutes here. There are no answers.”

—Michael J. Ryan, Chief Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme

Strong community education is an additional essential aspect of this transition, said Ryan. The public must be engaged and informed about physical distancing methods after restrictions are raised. “If you have strong public health capacity, if you’ve got a community that’s mobilized and empowered, and if you’ve strengthened your health system, then you’re potentially in a position to start unlocking or unwinding the lockdown.”

Test and evaluate
Ryan was careful to say that strategies will vary depending on a country’s unique situation.

Instead, a customized, step-wise approach will be the safest and most effective, providing the chance to make adjustments as needed. “You need to say, ‘We will stop doing this element of the shutdown and then we will wait and we will look at the data. And if that works we go to the next stage and the next stage.'”

“There no absolutes here. There are no answers. There are no numbers that say, ‘If this number is this than you do this.’ That doesn’t exist,” he noted.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

With 10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, donors pledge $2.6 billion

Understanding of LGBT realities ‘non-existent’ in most countries, says UN expert

Illegal fishing plagues the Pacific Ocean. Here’s how to end it

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – MENA, in association with The European Sting

Some truths about the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization

Help African farmers cope with climate change threats, UN food agency urges

6 things to know about the General Assembly as UN heads into high level week

UN relief official in Yemen condemns ‘horrific’ attack on passenger buses

Harnessing the power of nature in the fight against climate change

We can solve climate change – if we involve women

There is no greater sorrow on earth than the loss of one’s native land

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

UN food aid to Yemen will fully resume after two-month break, as Houthis ‘guarantee’ delivery

UN human rights chief regrets closure of Burundi office following Government pressure

Will the three major parties retain control of the new EU Parliament?

This is where people work the longest – and shortest – hours

Nauru President warns of possible climate change ‘economic Armageddon’

Half of all violent deaths involve small arms and light weapons

A Sting Exclusive live from Brussels: Solheim’s consequential visit leading the world and the UN

Is there a de facto impossibility for the Brexit to kick-start?

Road to Brexit: the UK seeks early agreement on Data Privacy with the EU

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

Does upgrading our minds mean losing the spark of genius?

The world’s most expensive places to own a home

Draghi: ECB to flood Eurozone and the world with more zero cost money; risk of drowning in cash

MEPs agree on new rules to tax digital companies’ revenues

The world has made spectacular progress in every measure of well-being. So why does almost no one know about it?

10 predictions for the global economy in 2019

Dignified health for all who live here

Celebrating Gaston Ramon – the vet who discovered vaccinology’s secret weapon

UN Chief ‘strongly rejects’ Guatemala decision to expel anti-corruption body

How many more financial crises in the West can the world stand?

Guterres censures terrorist attacks in Nigeria, pledges UN ‘solidarity’

5 ways blockchain can transform the world of impact investing

ECB tied in the anti-monetary German ideology

Right2Water initiative: Is the Commission ready to listen to citizens?

Now is the time to seize ‘unprecedented opportunity’ of the Sustainable Development Forum, says ECOSOC President

The Junior Enterprise concept: Business & Education

G20 LIVE: “ISIL is the face of evil; our goal is to degrade and ultimately destroy this barbaric terrorist organisation”, US President Barack Obama cries out from Antalya Turkey

The punishment gap: how workplace mistakes hurt women and minorities most

The issues of practicing medicine in Pakistan

Making Europe’s businesses future-ready: A new Industrial Strategy for a globally competitive, green and digital Europe

How drones can manage the food supply chain and tell you if what you eat is sustainable

We need greater protection for our oceans. We can’t let politics stand in the way

MWC 2016 LIVE: Telenor CEO calls on operators to embrace Mobile Connect initiative

The EU Consumer Policy on the Digital Market: A Behavioral Economics View

COP21 Breaking News_09 December: List of Recent Climate Funding Announcements

Here are three ways blockchain can change refugees’ lives

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

Commission launches debate on more efficient decision-making in EU social policy

UN Envoy ‘confident’ deal can be reached to avert further violence around key Yemeni port city

Taxation: Commission refers Hungary to the Court for failing to apply the minimum EU excise duty on cigarettes

From rescue animals to electric buses, California is introducing bold new rules

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

Coronavirus: the Commission mobilises all of its resources to protect lives and livelihoods

Parliament makes it easier to organise a European Citizens’ Initiative

Statement by the Brexit Steering Group on UK paper on EU citizens in the UK

MWC 2016 LIVE: Intel focuses on 5G “beyond the Powerpoint”

Medical students of today, technological doctors of tomorrow

These 4 Nordic countries hold the secret to gender equality

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s