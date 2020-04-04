You are here: Home / Business / What’s a logarithmic graph and how does it help explain the spread of COVID-19?

What’s a logarithmic graph and how does it help explain the spread of COVID-19?

April 4, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus CDC

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Exponential lines showing increases in COVID-19 cases might not always show the full story.
  • While the raw numbers don’t change, the way they are represented can affect perceptions.
  • Logarithmic scale charts can help show the bigger picture.

The coronavirus pandemic is undoubtedly the greatest challenge the world has faced in over a generation. But is the presentation of data about the outbreak leading us to overlook any cause for optimism?

 

There is an alternative to the commonly seen linear graph that could help give a more detailed picture. It’s called a logarithmic graph.

Interpreting information

The most common form of a line-graph has a linear scale. Along the Y axis, the numbers progress in a steady, linear form – 1, 2, 3, 4, or 10, 20, 30 and so on.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

But infectious diseases don’t spread in an even, linear fashion. On a linear scale graph, the rate of growth keeps going up and up – the line can become almost vertical and appear to go on forever. That can create the impression measures like social distancing aren’t working.

On a logarithmic scale, numbers on the Y-axis don’t move up in equal increments but instead each interval increases by a set factor – it’s often 10 but could be a factor of 3 or 350 or 3,500, anything at all. It all depends on what is deemed to be the most effective way of interpreting the data in question. The Richter scale is logarithmic – an earthquake that measures 6 is 10- times more destructive than one that measures 5.

The logarithmic scale is ideal for measuring rates of change, particularly rates of growth, explains mathematician, teacher, and author of The Life-Changing Magic of Numbers, Bobby Seagull.

It “flattens out the rate of growth so it becomes easier to see,”, he says. “On a logarithmic graph of COVID-19 infections, even though the overall numbers are still increasing, you can see the point at which the rate of growth starts to level off when that exponential growth has stopped.”

At that point, the logarithmic scale makes it possible to see when public health measures are starting to have the desired effect.

This is what the COVID-19 situation in China looks like when plotted on a linear graph.

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
The number of cases presented on a linear scale.
Image: Worldometers

And this is how it appears when plotted on the logarithmic scale.

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
The number of cases presented on a logarithmic scale.
Image: Worldometers

Same data, different perspectives

Both charts tell the same story – that China’s coronavirus cases have started to flatline. But the logarithmic graph shows a flattening of the line much earlier because of the way the scale has been compressed. It also makes it possible to fit a large or widespread set of results onto a graph that might otherwise not fit in a linear way.

A logarithmic graph can also help make it clear if the apparent evening-out of the curve started to change. While a linear curve would keep on pushing ever higher regardless, the logarithmic graph would highlight any substantial changes to the trend – whether upward or downward.

It’s an approach that is often preferred when there are huge numbers involved and a linear scale would just produce a dramatic-looking exponential curve.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Technology is a force for peace and prosperity. Don’t let its challenges obscure this

Women outliving men ‘everywhere’, new UN health agency statistics report shows

WHO working to save lives following powerful earthquake in Albania

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Backed by UN agency, countries set to take on deadly livestock-killing disease

Spotlight Initiative – EU and UN fight against domestic violence in the Pacific region

Trade negotiations with US can start under certain conditions

Unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Mali revealed in new report

How do we build a #sustainableworld?

COVID-19: ‘Top priority’ must be on containment, insists WHO’s Tedros

A Brussels antithesis reveals where the EU is heading

7 steps to becoming a ‘CEO Academy’

Greece may offer to China a European gateway

The Dead Sea is drying up, and these two countries have a plan to save it

European Youth cries out: Sustainable Development Goals ambitious, but lack focus on youth

The challenge of maintaining interest in Primary Health Care in medical students

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

Africa is set to get its first vertical forest

The UN went to one of the world’s richest countries to look at poverty – this is what it found

OECD sees global growth slowing, as Europe weakens and risks persist

How to push out of our comfort zones – an extract

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

World’s Press Calls on the United Kingdom to Address Press Freedom Concerns

Scotland in United Kingdom: It’s either the end or the beginning of the end

Can Southeast Asia keep up with growing energy demand?

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Sweden is a top performer on well-being. Here’s why

JADE at European Business Summit 2015

It’s time to ‘eliminate the scourge of conflict-related sexual violence’, urges UN chief

Azerbaijan chooses Greek corridor for its natural gas flow to EU

The Chinese film boom luring Hollywood’s stars

WHO reports ‘very strong progress’ in battling DR Congo Ebola outbreak

Repression, use of force risk worsening Bolivia crisis: UN human rights chief

State aid: Commission approves €50 million Italian support scheme for production and supply of medical equipment and masks during Coronavirus outbreak

ECB: Growth measures even before the German elections

YO!FEST ENGAGES 8,000 YOUNG EUROPEANS IN FUTURE OF EU

End of plastic water bottles at European Parliament

How and why Mercedes fakes the EU fuel consumption tests

These dogs can smell tree disease – and could help save the world’s orange groves

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

Amid troop build-up in Rohingya’s home state, UN appeals to Myanmar for peaceful solution

Draghi tells the Parliament the ECB to use all its weaponry; euro slides to parity with the dollar

‘Tenacious’ Kyrgyz lawyer and statelessness champion, wins prestigious UNHCR prize

Raw materials use to double by 2060 with severe environmental consequences

Energy Union: Commission calls on Member States to step up ambition in plans to implement Paris agreement

What matters most to young Europeans?

UN and African Union in ‘common battle’ for development and climate change financing

This Indian school accepts plastic waste instead of fees

Is this 3D-printed building the future home for astronauts on Mars?

Immigration crisis at its very worst: EU to outsource rescue business to North Africa?

Can the world take the risk of a new financial armageddon so that IMF doesn’t lose face towards Tsipras?

4 bold new ways New York is going clean and green

UN’s Bachelet addresses progress and setbacks in human rights worldwide

What business leaders can learn from jazz

COP25: Support business efforts to tackle climate change, urges Guterres

Illicit trade endangers the environment, the law and the SDGs. We need a global response

The challenges of mental health: an inconvenient reality

What is carbon offsetting?

The world has made spectacular progress in every measure of well-being. So why does almost no one know about it?

Can indoor farming feed the world?

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, Health, Health & Pharma, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s