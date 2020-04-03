You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / How to survive the COVID-19 lockdown with a newborn baby

How to survive the COVID-19 lockdown with a newborn baby

April 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
baby mom

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Stéphanie Thomson, Writer,

The 10-mile trip from our home in Brooklyn to our daughter’s ophthalmologist on the Upper East Side normally takes 90 minutes by car. Two weeks ago, it took us less than half that, as we breezed along near-empty streets.

The night before, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo had ordered most public places − bars, restaurants, cinemas, gyms − to close. One of America’s most densely populated areas was at risk of becoming the new hotspot for COVID-19, which, up until that point, had killed 6,000 and infected another 10,000 around the world. And so, the city that never sleeps was put to bed.

 

If we were among only a handful of people out and about at what would normally be rush hour, it was because we had no choice. Our daughter was born three months before her due date. For 53 of the 81 days she spent in a neonatal intensive care unit, she was on oxygen support, her lungs too undeveloped to work unassisted. The oxygen saved her life but it meant she was susceptible to retinopathy of prematurity, a disease that, left untreated, causes blindness. So, outfitted in masks and gloves, my husband and I ordered an Uber and made our way into Manhattan for her appointment.

Some people complained about the city shutdown; others brazenly flouted the rules. As soon as our daughter had the all-clear from the doctor − her eyes were going to be just fine, he assured us − we headed straight home. We haven’t left since.

A socially isolating experience

I know that being able to hunker down for however long is needed, ordering takeout and having groceries delivered, is a sign of our privilege. But while leaving your house with a baby during a pandemic is fraught with challenges, having to stay there can be too.

“For many people, having a newborn is socially isolating anyway,” explains Jesse Pournaras, a doula in New York City. That might sound counterintuitive − how can a new addition make you feel lonelier? − but it’s in line with a 2018 survey from the British Red Cross, which found that 82% of mums under 30 have felt this way. It’s times like these, Pournaras says, that we need a support network to fall back on. “It’s useful to be able to refer to your mother, aunts, sisters and friends to ask why your body is doing what it is doing, why you feel the way you do, or what is it your baby wants when they won’t stop crying.”

Having a newborn can be a socially isolating experience outside of a lockdown
Having a newborn can be a socially isolating experience outside of a lockdown
Image: Coop and British Red Cross

When you’re forced to isolate yourself from anyone outside of your household, you lose that support system. Sure, you can ask questions over Skype − that’s something mental health experts recommend all new parents find the time to do. “People thrive with connection and social support,” says Andrea Schneider, a psychotherapist who specializes in maternal wellness. “So get teletherapy with a trained perinatal practitioner, join an online support group and stay in touch with your family virtually.”

But messaging apps are useless when what you really need is someone to hold your baby so that you can shower. “Learning how to parent can be a really tough experience,” says Pournaras. “I know many people who were relying on their families or a hired professional like a postpartum doula to help alleviate the workload and now they’re struggling to cope with it on their own.”

That’s the position in which Kim Flores and her husband Juan have found themselves. Their son, Nico, was born prematurely at the start of March and has been in hospital ever since. “Juan’s mother was supposed to be coming to stay with us for a few months to help out,” she tells me. “That won’t be happening now, because she lives in Colombia and the government has closed the borders. I’m sure my husband and I will manage, but it is nerve-wracking.”

Falling between the cracks

As well as stripping mothers of their practical and mental support systems, being in lockdown limits their access to a medical one. Does the benefit of taking your baby for their first vaccines outweigh the risk of exposing yourself and your newborn to a potentially deadly virus? It was calculations like these that led to a spike in maternal mortality rates in countries affected by the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, according to researchers at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. Sierra Leone, for example, saw a 34% increase in its maternal mortality ratio.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

“We found that there was a 22% decrease in postnatal attendance,” explains Somla Gopalakrishnan, one of the academics behind the research. “Mothers were often too scared to access medical facilities, in case they got infected. Sometimes they were even told to stay away to avoid putting extra strain on an already stretched healthcare system.”

Adequate postnatal care is one of the most important ways of protecting the health of mothers and babies, the World Health Organization has found. But when women and their newborns are forced to self-isolate, they can fall between the cracks, with sometimes disastrous consequences.

Silver linings

Having to go on lockdown as a new parent can trigger a sense of grief. While I’m grateful that technologies like high-speed internet and free long-distance video calls mean my parents in the UK still get to see their first granddaughter, I can’t help but feel I’ve been robbed of once-in-a-lifetime experiences I’d hoped to share with my loved ones.

But as with almost anything negative, there are a few bright spots. Here in the US, a country where many people get no paid family leave, the lockdown has created opportunities for parents to spend more time with their newborns − even if juggling both work and childcare is quite the balancing act.

Should parents talk to their kids about COVID-19?
Should parents talk to their kids about COVID-19?
Image: Statista

“My husband has a really demanding job that requires him to travel quite a bit,” says Linara Davidson, who gave birth to her first baby, Ronald Anthony, this past November. “It’s great to have him home spending so much time with our son when we initially thought he would be away.”

Rather than focusing on the hard parts of isolation, Davidson recommends new parents make the most of this enforced hiatus to spend quality time with their baby, time they might otherwise not have had. “Be grateful you get to revel in each moment almost uninterrupted for a bit. We will get to the other side of this, and you will have a story to tell your lil’ one.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This woman changed the world of work – and you’ve probably never heard of her

Iraq: Education access still a challenge in former ISIL-controlled areas

Is friendly public transport the answer to the loneliness epidemic?

EU approves close to €240 million to strengthen resilience in neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees in light of the coronavirus pandemic

In South Sudan, mothers teaching daughters ‘safer’ ways to survive rape

Deutsche Bank chased away from US, threatened with more fines

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

Ground-breaking clean air protocol to guard human health and the planet, enters into force

Action needed to end deadly clashes between African herders and farmers: UN chief

Brexit: Citizens’ rights remain a key priority for MEPs

Security Council welcomes Yemen breakthrough, but lasting peace remains a ‘daunting task’

Deeper reforms in Germany will ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth

The untold story of who caused and who pays for the economic crisis

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

Countering illegal hate speech online – EU Code of Conduct ensures swift response

As Houthi forces withdraw from key Yemeni ports, UN monitoring chief welcomes ‘first practical step on the ground’

Can the whole world live in peace?

8000 young people in the EP in Strasbourg: “a breath of fresh air for EU democracy”

What my transgender child can teach us about the workforce of the future

UN’s Grandi slams ‘toxic language of politics’ aimed at refugees, migrants

European Business Summit 15th year: Controversy and Constructive Ideas

Winter 2019 Economic Forecast: growth moderates amid global uncertainties

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

Mexico needs a new strategy to boost growth, fight poverty and improve well-being for all

What changes in the EU as from today

Who may profit from the rise of the extreme right in the West?

Why impoverishment and social exclusion grow in the EU; the affluent north also suffers

Peacekeeping: A ‘great opportunity’ to develop professionally and personally

Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

UN and Red Cross chiefs appeal for end to use of explosive weapons in cities

‘More time’ agreed for buffer zone, to spare three million Syrian civilians in Idlib

UN chief welcomes re-opening of key Gaza border crossing

These are India’s cleanest cities

The Impact of climates changes in health: a problem for all of us

Million across Yemen ‘just a step away from famine’, with food available but inaccessible

Rare earths are the new battlefront in the US-China trade war. But what are they?

Christine Lagarde: This is what we can still learn from the Great War

Is the advent of nationalism to destroy economic neo-liberalism?

Walk, cycle, dance and play – UN health agency recommends new action plan for good health

At Arab League Summit, Guterres reaffirms strong link between UN and people of Arab world

Drug laws must be amended to ‘combat racial discrimination’, UN experts say

Japan’s holiest shrine is pulled down and rebuilt every 20 years – on purpose

Opponents of constitutional change in Burundi face torture and execution: UN investigators

10 months were not enough for the EU to save the environment but 2 days are

Brexit update: Will the EU grant extention to Britain preventing economic chaos?

Monday’s Daily Brief: drug-resistant diseases, Venezuelan refugees, fighting in Tripoli, and hate speech

EU summit: No energy against tax evasion and fraud

Can India reduce deaths on one hazardous road to zero? This group is trying

Brexit deal approved by the European Parliament

Spending on health increase faster than rest of global economy, UN health agency says

A shipping industry leader explains how to keep supply chains moving amid a pandemic

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorLuxottica

Commission’s Youth Initiative fails first hurdle by not sufficiently consulting young people

A Sting Exclusive: “The challenge of Society’s digital transformation”, Spanish Minister of Spain for Industry, Energy and Tourism José Manuel Soria live from European Business Summit 2015

Opening – EP remembers Nelson Mandela and mourns attacks on Roma in Ukraine

At UN, France’s Macron says more ‘political courage’ is needed to face global challenges

Finnish Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

China is building 8 new airports a year

Coronavirus: ‘An emergency in China, but not yet a global health emergency’

The punishment gap: how workplace mistakes hurt women and minorities most

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s