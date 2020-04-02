You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / How COVID-19 compares to seasonal flu, and why you should take it seriously

How COVID-19 compares to seasonal flu, and why you should take it seriously

April 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
flu

(Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Darren Thackeray, Writer, Formative Content

  • The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.
  • Since the virus was first identified in Wuhan, China, it has infected more than 870,000 worldwide and killed more than 43,000.
  • The new coronavirus has a higher fatality rate than seasonal influenza and is more contagious.

The new coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11. Since then, it’s spread to almost every continent in the world, with more than 870,000 confirmed cases and more than 43,000 deaths, as of 1 April.

The US is currently experiencing the brunt of the outbreak, with more than 189,000 confirmed cases, followed by Italy with more than 105,000, as of 1 April. Spain and Germany are close behind, and cases in many other countries, including Iran, France and the UK, are increasing daily.

 

First reports of symptoms appeared on December 8, 2019, in Wuhan, China. By the end of the year, the WHO had been alerted about several cases of pneumonia in the province.

The novel coronavirus, later named COVID-19, was identified on January 7, 2020, just days before it caused China’s first reported death.

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
The coronavirus timeline.
Image: Avetta

Severity

There is a misconception that COVID-19 is no different from common seasonal influenza. Both cause respiratory disease and are transmitted through contact, respiratory droplets and fomites (surfaces that harbour the virus following contact with an infected human).

But they vary drastically in severity. According to the WHO (based on the current available data), 80% of COVID-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15% are severe (requiring oxygen) and 5% are critical (requiring ventilation). These figures are considerably higher than what is typically observed in flu.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Lethality

The speed of transmission is very important when assessing the deadliness of a virus. Influenza has a shorter incubation period (the time between infection and the onset of symptoms), so it can be diagnosed and treated more quickly.

While influenza has a shorter serial interval (the time between successive cases) and therefore spreads more easily, COVID-19 has a higher reproductive number – meaning infected individuals pass the virus onto a higher number of people.

COVID-19 is also more deadly than seasonal influenza. The crude mortality rate for COVID-19, based on confirmed cases to date, is currently estimated by the WHO to be between 3-4%, with seasonal influenza sitting well below 0.1%. However, it is important to note that these figures are heavily influenced by the availability of quality healthcare, and by case data.

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Washing your hands is one of the most affective ways to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
Image: WHO

Defence

Currently, our best line of defence against COVID-19 is to limit its spread, reducing the strain on healthcare systems. This is referred to as “flattening the curve”, avoiding a single spike of infections which would create an impossible demand for oxygen, ventilators and ICU (intensive care unit) beds.

In order to slow infection rates, the WHO recommends stringent social distancing measures and frequent handwashing. Many countries, including the UK, US, France, Italy and India, have gone into “lockdown”, prohibiting all but essential travel and telling people to stay at home.

Global unified action is required to combat the new coronavirus effectively. The World Economic Forum’s COVID Action Platform aims to facilitate this, galvanizing the global business community for collective action, and mobilizing support for the COVID-19 response.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

2019: A deadly year for migrants crossing the Americas

In Tanzania visit, UNHCR official stresses freedom of choice is crucial for refugee returns

Ramped-up emergency preparedness, part of ‘changing the DNA’ of the UN’s health agency

Can the world take the risk of a new financial armageddon so that IMF doesn’t lose face towards Tsipras?

Ukraine jet crashes in Iran, killing 176: UN chief offers deepest condolences

EU seeks foreign support on 5G from Mobile World Congress 2015 as the “digital gold rush” begins

iSting: a reader’s thoughts on the UN Environment Assembly 2017

6 facts to know about EU alternative investment funds

General Data Protection Regulation shows results, but work needs to continue

Britain in and out of the EU

This chart shows how the energy mix is failing in the fight against climate change

Victim-centred laws ‘paramount’ to combat online sexual abuse against children

UN chief calls for ‘solidarity, compassion and action’ on World Refugee Day

Youth Forum welcomes positive ruling on non-EU student visas

Electric vehicles are half the market in Norway

Autonomous weapons that kill must be banned, insists UN chief

Oslo leads the way in ‘Breathe Life’ campaign for cleaner cities in climate change era

UN agencies ramp up Somalia measles and polio campaign

Negotiations on Investment Facilitation at the WTO gain support at Davos

Women-Friendly Spaces for Rohingya refugees: A place for protection and care

“Is Europe innovative? Oh, Yes we are very innovative!”, Director General of the European Commission Mr Robert-Jan Smits on another Sting Exclusive

6 ways least developed countries can participate in the 4IR

Yemen: UN Envoy ‘guilty’ of optimistic hope that war is ‘nearing the end’

African cooperation on peace ‘increasingly strong’, Security Council told

UN chief praises Malaysia’s death penalty repeal as ‘major step forward’

Primary Health Care: in a world of specializations

Empowering people living with HIV ‘will end the epidemic’, says AIDS agency chief

Could the fourth wave of globalization help to end epidemics?

Deadly violence at Israel-Gaza border escalates dangerously: UN chief condemns in strongest terms

People, not technology, shape the future of manufacturing

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

Entrepreneurship and strategic planning: the enabler

Central Mali: Top UN genocide prevention official sounds alarm over recent ethnically-targeted killings

German egotistic inward turn to badly hurt Europe after Merkel’s exit

It’s time to ‘eliminate the scourge of conflict-related sexual violence’, urges UN chief

What’s the difference between carbon negative and carbon neutral?

JADE Spring Meeting Live Coverage: Entrepreneurial skills in the digital markets

Brexit update: Leave campaign leads race but undecided voters will determine the outcome of the EU referendum

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Closure of borders: Civil Liberties Chair demands proportionality and coordination within the EU

From DIY editing to matchmaking by DNA: how human genomics is changing society

Moratorium call on surveillance technology to end ‘free-for-all’ abuses: UN expert

EU legislation protecting home buyers approved in Parliament

This Chinese megacity is building a giant waste-to-energy plant

Africa-Europe Alliance: European Commission committed to a sustainable African agri-food sector

‘Spectre of poverty’ hangs over tribes and indigenous groups: UN labour agency

ECB’s trillion has to be printed and distributed fast before Armageddon comes

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Race is on’ to halt biodiversity loss in Indonesia

This is how AI in video games will change the future of work

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

Germany may prove right rejecting Commission’s bank resolution scheme

EU fundamental rights under threat in several member states

How listening to patients could change the way we tackle cancer

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into PKN Orlen’s proposed acquisition of Lotos

FROM THE FIELD: Argentina Preserving Pristine Forests

Commission publishes the first report on the issuance of a Eurobond

What do Europeans believe about the crisis and the possible way out?

Record-high number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan: UN Report

Why we are using these custom-built drones to collect whale snot

World Population Day: ‘A matter of human rights’ says UN

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s