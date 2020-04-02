You are here: Home / European Union News / Emergency coronavirus research: Commission selects 18th project to develop rapid diagnostics

Emergency coronavirus research: Commission selects 18th project to develop rapid diagnostics

April 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
_COVID-19_

(Kate Trifo, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has decided to fund another project as part of its emergency call for urgently needed research and innovation into the coronavirus. This means it will support 18 projects with a total of €48.5 million from Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation programme.

The project, called HG nCoV19 test and coordinated by an Irish SME, will develop and validate rapid molecular diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said:

Front-line health workers need to diagnose coronavirus more quickly and more accurately. This reduces the risk of further spread of the virus. I am happy that we can add another project to the EU-funded effort to develop rapid diagnostics.

The Commission launched the emergency call in January. Following initial assessment, it announced selection of 17 projects on 6 March. On 30 March, the 18th proposal was added to the initial shortlist; its evaluation having been initially suspended pending the provision of administrative information.

This brings the total amount of funding in this call up by €1m to €48.5 million, and the total number of research teams involved in the 18 projects to 140. These projects are rapidly starting to work on understanding the behaviour of the epidemic through epidemiology and modelling, developing rapid diagnostics, as well as treatments and vaccines.

In addition, the EU has mobilised public and private funding of up to €90 million through the Innovative Medicines Initiative, and offered up to €80 million of financial support to the innovative company CureVac to scale up development and production of a vaccine against the Coronavirus.

The Commission’s concrete support to urgently needed research and innovation is part of the common European response to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Several EU-funded projects are already contributing to preparedness and response to the outbreak.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Insurer CEOs Reveal Marketing Strategies that Communicate the True Value of Insurance Products & Services to the Customer

7 ways to break the fast fashion habit – and save the planet

Crackdown on Christians in Eritrea spurs UN expert to press Government ‘to live up to its international commitments’

Does the sharing economy truly know how to share?

On Youth Participation: Are we active citizens?

Libya ‘in race against time’, but dissolving conflict ‘a realistic prospect’, Security Council hears

Obese people more likely to smoke, says new gene research: WHO

Brussels to point the finger to Washington for lack of commitment over TTIP

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

How the finance industry can save the world

Jeroen Dijsselbloem new Eurogroup president

More than half a million Rohingya in Bangladesh get ID cards for first time: UN refugee agency

Ocean life faces ‘onslaught of threats’ from human activity, but tools exist to save it

Vaccine hesitancy: a pregnancy related issue?

IMF launches a new offensive against Germany

‘Stop and listen’ to victims of terrorism, UN chief urges in message marking international day

Stepped-up efforts needed to combat pneumonia; save nearly nine million children’s lives

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum to open its door on 14th January, in association with The European Sting

Arrest of three Libyans wanted for grave crimes ‘would send strong and necessary message’ to victims, urges top Prosecutor

Israeli security forces’ response to Gaza protests ‘a recipe for more bloodshed’, says UN expert

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Ebola: EU announces new funds to strengthen preparedness in Burundi

Europe on the Move: Commission completes its agenda for safe, clean and connected mobility

Romanian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

Myanmar military target civilians in deadly helicopter attack, UN rights office issues war crimes warning

Eurozone business activity again on upwards path

Why will Paris upcoming “loose” climate change agreement work better than the previous ones?

OECD welcomes foreign bribery enforcement efforts and urges Colombia to mobilise key government and law enforcement agencies in the fight against foreign bribery

American negotiators can’t pay for their trip to Brussels, EU-US trade agreement freezes

Cohesion Policy: involving citizens to ensure better results

A conceptual approach to Violence Against Healthcare in Turkey from SDG’s

“TTIP can boost the European project”; the Sting reports live from EBS 2015 on TTIP

The Council of Europe adopts Recommendation on young people’s access to rights

Protests and civil unrest show ‘renewed sense of patriotism’ in Iraq, UN envoy tells Security Council

How distorted is the EU labour market by this crisis?

IPCC reports devastating climate consequences; US in denial while EU does not fully support the 2050 net zero emissions target

Tackling youth unemployment through the eyes of a European entrepreneur

Assault on key Yemeni port would endanger 300,000 children and ‘choke off’ aid for millions more: UNICEF chief

These will be the main cybersecurity trends in 2020

What does strategy have to do with a platform approach?

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

Health & Sustainable Development Goals: it’s about doing what we can

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century: an equity unachieved

Special measures for Greece: 100% absorption rate

A Sting Exclusive: “Seize the opportunity offered by Africa’s continental free trade area”, written by the Director General of UNIDO

How the EU sees its own and Russia’s role in Ukraine

20th EU-China Summit in Beijing, 16/07/2018

Human health – litmus paper for the climate change?

China greenlights first underwater high-speed railway

What we’ve learned about mental health from young people

Bangladesh, South Africa and Bolivia all beat the US for women’s representation in politics

How we can work together in the fight against NCDs

UN General Assembly urges greater protection for Palestinians, deplores Israel’s ‘excessive’ use of force

Antitrust: Commission fines US chipmaker Qualcomm €242 million for engaging in predatory pricing

Make the internet safer: stop using passwords

Hungary’s laws on helping vulnerable foreigners are ‘blatantly xenophobic’: UN rights chief

‘We need to stand up now’ for the elderly: urges UN rights expert on World Day

Five avoidable deaths per minute shows urgent need for action on patient safety

ECB policy is working, but new challenges need new responses

Dozens of children at risk as clashes in Hudaydah near hospital – UNICEF

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s