You are here: Home / Business / Digital / How digital infrastructure can help us through the COVID-19 crisis

How digital infrastructure can help us through the COVID-19 crisis

April 1, 2020 by Leave a Comment
computer 20

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Quantela

  • Our digital infrastructure needs strengthening to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and future public health crises;
  • Better integration of Artificial Intelligence in to the public health response should be a priority;
  • Analysis of big data relating to citizens’ movement, disease transmission patters and health monitoring could be used to aid prevention measures.

In recent years, the world has witnessed the rise of SARS, Zika virus, Ebola and now COVID-19. Epidemics are a rising threat.

Cities across the world have made infrastructure innovation a priority to safeguard their physical systems so they can stay robust and antifragile during natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunami and hurricanes. But pandemics have shown that these methods aren’t enough when it comes to ensuring connectivity and accessing our society during biological disasters.

 

The primary challenge now, at the time of this crisis, is to integrate and streamline digital infrastructure at various stages of the public health response, particularly in the context of epidemic forecasting and decision-making. In the 17 years since SARS, a new age digital era has emerged; artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) could be instrumental in keeping this new virus within reasonable limits.

Pressure on digital infrastructure

Governments are now relying on ubiquitous instruments (sensors) and powerful algorithms instead of flesh-and-blood spooks. In the war against COVID-19, several governments have implemented these new surveillance tools.

Maps of the world show how the decrease in the transportation of people has drastically reduced carbon emissions across different countries, but what’s the case for emissions from digital technologies? Will the volume of people working from home or using digital devices in quarantine cause an increase in emissions from other sources? What is being done by the large cloud-providers to address the capacity issue?

Using big data to fight pandemics
Using big data to fight pandemics

Predicting and modelling outbreaks

In the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, we are witnessing three major occurrences across the globe:

1. Wider acceptance of online services;

2. A humongous requirement for internet services for conventional industries;

3. Boosted connectivity among diverse types of industries.

These three data streams provide important, real-time data about travel patterns that spread disease and longitudinal alterations in populations at risk, which until recently have been very difficult to quantify on schedules related to a fast-moving pandemic. With an exponential rise in mobility and growing global connectivity, this information will be critical to planning surveillance and containment strategies.

Some researchers and private entities along with their respective state governments are developing a digital platform, HealthMap, which visually represents the disease outbreaks according to location, time and the type of contagious virus, bacterial disease that is being carried while entering into the city.

Digital infrastructure plays a pivotal role in predicting and modelling outbreaks. Take AI-supported services for a lung CT scan: the AI is premeditated to quickly detect lesions of likely coronavirus pneumonia; to measure its volume, shape and density; and to compare changes of multiple lung lesions from the image. This provides a quantitative report to assist doctors in making fast judgements and thus helps expedite the health evaluation of patients.

How to create real-time epidemic situation awareness
How to create real-time epidemic situation awareness

Mapping citizens

Governments across the globe are gradually developing the digital infrastructure and engineering capabilities to face the pandemic and alleviate the spread of COVID-19 through community-driven contact-tracing technologies. These enable citizens to react assertively and promptly to pandemic diseases with a set of digital tools to help spread timely and precise information to its citizens.

Many governments are encouraging private companies to develop innovative tools that make use of hundreds of millions of facial recognition cameras and people reporting their body temperature and medical condition. Through this authorities can quickly identify suspected coronavirus transporters and identify anyone with whom they have come into contact. An array of mobile apps warns citizens about their proximity to infected patients.

Roadmap for a better future

The virus has provided a new start for digital infrastructure development. Using the cloud, big data and AI applications creates room for industries to develop and build new business models that help citizens understand the severity of pandemic disease and ensure preventive measures.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

A coalition of stakeholders (private and governmental) are supporting pharmaceutical enterprises with millions in funding to find a vaccine for the virus. To modernize, upgrade and update our digital infrastructure and to tackle this and future pandemics, different financial models will evolve such as Public-Private Partnership and consumption/outcome-based models to alleviate the financial crisis during the development phase.

It is now the moment for countries to fast-track the construction of new digital infrastructure, such as IoT along with AI, in addition to the hastening of vital projects and major infrastructure construction that’s already included in countries’ financial stimulus plans.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

One year on: EU-Canada trade agreement delivers positive results

3 ways blockchain can revolutionize global supply chains

EU strengthens cooperation with Ethiopia

A Sting Exclusive: “Europe needs decisive progress for stronger cybersecurity”, EU Commissioner Gabriel highlights from Brussels

Here’s a reason to feel cheerful – the world is full of Good Samaritans

IMF: Sorry Greece it was a mistake of 11% of your GDP

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

Gaza probe finds ‘reasonable grounds’ Israeli forces committed international human rights violations

Who should pay for workers to be reskilled?

The European Sting @ Mobile World Congress 2014, Creating What’s Next for the World. Can EU Policy follow?

Do all you can to resolve climate change ‘sticking points’ UN chief urges South-East Asian leaders, in Bali

Khashoggi murder trials must public and meet international standards, UN expert urges

The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms

Trade in counterfeit goods costs UK economy billions of euros

How migrants who send money home have become a global economic force

The European giant tourism sector in constant growth

From books to bikes: 4 unexpected gender gaps

These are the 3 key skill sets workers will need to learn by 2030

The Ukrainian crisis to destabilize Europe and the world for a long time

Budgetary Control Committee asks for stronger measures to protect EU spending

How cities around the world are handling COVID-19 – and why we need to measure their preparedness

MEPs react to breaches of human rights in Moldova, Burundi and Somalia

Coronavirus: MEPs call for solidarity among EU member states

Insurer CEOs Reveal Marketing Strategies that Communicate the True Value of Insurance Products & Services to the Customer

Yemen bus attack just the latest outrage against civilians: UN agencies

UN film festival encourages young people to promote peace, dialogue and empathy

Philippe de Backer of ALDE at European Business Summit 2015 stresses: “Reinvent your business”

UN chief condemns attack targeting international forces in northern Mali

These are the best MBAs if you want to be an entrepreneur

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

Brexit: European Commission recommends the European Council (Article 50) to endorse the agreement reached on the revised Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland and revised Political Declaration

EU to lead one more fight against climate change at G7 summit

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for a cyber-bulletproof EU”, by EU Vice-President Ansip

Cross-border cooperation: the EU Interreg programme celebrates 30 years of bringing citizens closer together

Huawei answers allegations about its selling prices

The movement of anti-vaccers: taking humanity back 200 years

Conditions deteriorating alarmingly in Yemen, warns senior UN official

What washing your hands can teach you about global change

The dangers of data: why the numbers never tell the full story

Talent, not technology, is the key to success in a digital future

Antitrust: Commission opens investigation into Broadcom and sends Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures in TV and modem chipsets markets

Digital IDs and the Digital Economy: the (still) missing link?

UN human rights chief denounces grave ‘assaults’ on fundamental rights of Palestinian people

How video games can reunite a divided world

On the detention of children in the United States of America

Financial services are changing. Here’s how

Catalan Pro-Independence vote: how many hits can Brussels sustain at the same time?

UN investigates systematic sexual violence across South Sudan

The 100-year climate catastrophe of Mont Blanc

Human rights on film: International festival celebrates mobile phone films for a cause

The Eurogroup protects Germany and blames others

IMF: When high yield goes boom

FROM THE FIELD: A mountain of indigenous knowledge in Peru

Security Council must ‘come together’ to address the plight of children trapped in armed conflict, says UN envoy

“Our house is on fire.” 16 year-old Greta Thunberg wants action

How the Irish people were robbed by banks, the Commission and their own government

Monday’s Daily Brief: WFP mulls ‘last resort’ Yemen aid suspension, top peacekeeping awardee announced, abuzz over Bee Day, Ebola threat ‘very high’

The drive for quality education worldwide, faces ‘mammoth challenges’

CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more – Today’s COVID-19 updates and analysis

The importance of pre-departure training for a better understanding of global health issues

More Stings?

Filed Under: Digital, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s