You are here: Home / European Union News / Statement by the European Commission following the first meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee

Statement by the European Commission following the first meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee

March 31, 2020 by Leave a Comment
brexit

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Union and the United Kingdom held their first Joint Committee meeting on the implementation and application of the Withdrawal Agreement, by means of teleconference. The Joint Committee is co-chaired by European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and the UK Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove. The discussion took place in a constructive and productive atmosphere.

The proper and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement is a key priority for the EU. This concerns in particular safeguarding the rights of around 4.5 million EU citizens and UK nationals, and maintaining peace and stability on the island of Ireland in the context of the Good Friday Agreement, while ensuring the integrity of the Single Market. A new partnership can only be built on the faithful and effective implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The detailed legal obligations of both parties are clearly set out in the Withdrawal Agreement, which entered into force on 1 February 2020. Both sides now have to implement this agreement with rigour and discipline.

Vice-President Šefčovič welcomed the UK’s commitment to continue to ensure that EU citizens can register as lawful residents in the UK, so that they can enjoy their rights granted by the Withdrawal Agreement. He confirmed that the Commission will support Member States in making sure that UK nationals in the EU will be in a position to exercise their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement, and will continue to monitor that this is done correctly.

The parties agreed on the importance for the UK to set out its plans over the coming months with regard to the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland. The Commission committed to working with the UK to implement the Protocol. There is an urgent need to present a detailed timetable and proceed with the necessary measures, such as preparing for the introduction of customs procedures for goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, and ensuring that all necessary sanitary and phytosanitary controls as well as other regulatory checks can be carried out in respect of goods entering Northern Ireland from outside the EU.

Both parties agreed that clear, reliable answers are key to allowing businesses to prepare for change, to address the challenges, and to seize the opportunities, of the Protocol. Providing such answers to businesses cannot wait.

The parties have decided to launch the work of the six Specialised Committees on the key areas for the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement. They have agreed that, in particular, the Specialised Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland should engage without delay in discussing and preparing the decisions the Joint Committee has to adopt in relation to the Protocol before the end of the transition period.

Both sides will now work closely to prepare the next meeting of the Joint Committee, currently foreseen for June.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

This is what countries are doing to fight plastic waste

GSMA Announces Latest Event Updates for 2018 “Mobile World Congress Americas, in Partnership with CTIA”

Trump goes ahead with plan to undo globalization; targets China and EU

Eurozone again whipped by Greek winds

Eurozone: Economic Sentiment Indicator recovering losses

The Fourth Industrial Revolution needs a social revolution, too. Here’s how we can make this happen

“TTIP can boost the European project”; the Sting reports live from EBS 2015 on TTIP

Measles cases nearly doubled in a year, UN health agency projects

Fighting for minds of youth in Latvia

Four years on and half a billion dollars later – Tax Inspectors Without Borders

Negative inflation hits Eurozone, ECB to print and distribute one trillion euro earlier than expected

MWC 2016 LIVE: Gamelab founder talks Apple TV, VR and monetisation

This is where teachers are most (and least) respected

Youth2030: UN chief launches bold new strategy for young people ‘to lead’

What are the real debates surrounding immigration in an increasingly globalized world?

Four lessons from Africa on building effective business ecosystems

First EU collective redress mechanism to protect consumers

Draghi to hold on zero interest rates until he leaves ECB

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

EU out to conquer African Union summit

Amid Venezuela exodus, UN refugee envoy Angelina Jolie visits camps on Colombian border, appeals for humanity, more support

Attempt to defy international law over Golan Heights sovereignty ‘doomed to failure’ Security Council hears

These rules could save humanity from the threat of rogue AI

The European Union’s Balkan Double Standard

Innovating together: connectivity that matters at ITU Telecom World 2019 – in association with The European Sting

How a new approach to meat can help end hunger

What makes America the world’s most competitive economy?

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Lake Chad trees keep deadly drought at bay

Meet the woman prescribing books as a cure

How Europe’s science offers hope in tackling the climate emergency

UN experts voice ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s ‘consistent pattern’ of denying life-saving medical treatment to detainees

Chart of the day: These countries have the largest carbon footprints

Which countries’ workers spend the longest (and shortest) in retirement?

DR Congo: Strengthened effort against Ebola is paying off, but insecurity still major constraint – UN health agency

‘More time’ agreed for buffer zone, to spare three million Syrian civilians in Idlib

If we can build the International Space Station, ‘we can do anything’ – UN Champion for Space

Brexit update: Leave campaign leads race but undecided voters will determine the outcome of the EU referendum

How painful is the Greek tragedy for the Germans?

Mankind’s first tool to fight malaria also kills

ECB tied in the anti-monetary German ideology

EU-US trade agreement talks to be affected by American bugs

Weather reports could soon be telling us about the role of climate change

Here’s what happened when a charity gave $1,000 each to poor households in Kenya

The ITU Telecom World on 14-17 November in Bangkok, Thailand

“A divided Europe is not in China’s interests”, Ambassador Zhang of the Chinese Mission to EU welcomes Brussels

The US Congress and European Parliament vote are TTIP’s 10th round’s lucky cards

8 things we need to do to tackle humanitarian crises in 2019

Germany loves a strong euro; the new Fiscal Councils can deliver despite the Greek chaos and a wider questioning of austerity

Final vote on European Solidarity Corps

Guterres holds ‘focused and frank’ informal discussions over future of Cyprus

UN envoy ‘encouraged’ by latest talks on avoiding ‘worst-case scenario’ in Syria’s Idlib

The Brexit factor in the US-China trade war and other conflicts

What we’ve learned about mental health from young people

There isn’t a single country on track to make the UN’s targets for gender equality

This company lets you set your own salary

‘Eden bonds’: how rewilding could save the climate and your pension

How the powerful science of behaviour change can make us healthier

Pollution could be harming every part of your body. Here’s how

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s