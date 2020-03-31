You are here: Home / European Union News / EU approves close to €240 million to strengthen resilience in neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees in light of the coronavirus pandemic

EU approves close to €240 million to strengthen resilience in neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees in light of the coronavirus pandemic

March 31, 2020 by Leave a Comment
refugees UN

(UNHCR/Ivor Prickett, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Union is strengthening its support for refugees from Syria and vulnerable persons in Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon through a new package of almost €240 million, raising the total assistance via the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis to more than €2 billion. The new support is particularly relevant in the context of the current coronavirus pandemic and will provide additional help for the most vulnerable persons in the region and assist hosting countries to better face public health challenges, amongst others.

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said: “In the tenth year of the Syrian crisis which has displaced half of the country’s population, the European Union continues to stand by the Syrian refugees and neighbouring countries hosting them. Not only to face the most immediate challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic, but also to build up their future. The EU will continue to support UN efforts for a comprehensive political solution to the Syrian conflict, mobilise necessary financial support for Syria and neighbouring countries, as well as provide a unique platform for dialogue with civil society. In this context, the EU will this year host its fourth Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.”

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi commented: “The European Union is stepping up its assistance to countries hosting Syrian refugees, in particular Jordan and Lebanon but also others, as a signal of solidarity with the most vulnerable populations in difficult circumstances, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The package of close to €240 million puts a particular emphasis on critical sectors for vulnerable populations such as social assistance, health, education and child protection. This will help strengthen the resilience of those already facing difficult situations to better face the multiple challenges linked to the coronavirus.

The newly adopted assistance package consists of the following actions:

  • €100 million to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable local households and Syrian refugees, as well as to contribute to the establishment of sustainable social safety nets in Lebanon;
  • €57.5 million to strengthen the public education system in Lebanon to deliver inclusive and quality education for vulnerable local and Syrian refugee children in Lebanon;
  • €27.5 million to provide inclusive, equitable and quality education for Syrians in refugee camps in Jordan;
  • €22 million to improve the public health system in Jordan, including prevention and management of diseases, in particular through primary health care;
  • €11 million to empower local and refugee women and improve their access to livelihood opportunities in Jordan;
  • €10.5 million in support to quality and sustainable child protection systems, policy and services for boys, girls and women in Lebanon;
  • €10 million to improve the living and housing conditions of vulnerable returnees and support peacebuilding in western Ninewa in Iraq.

The assistance package was adopted by the Operational Board of the Trust Fund, which brings together the European Commission, EU Member States, the United Kingdom and Turkey. Observers of the Operational Board include Members of the European Parliament, representatives from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, the World Bank, and the Syria Recovery Trust Fund. With this newly adopted package, the Trust Fund has committed over €2 billion in concrete actions in the region since 2015, helping refugees and host countries alike, doubling the target originally set.

This approved assistance package is part of already ongoing efforts to support Syrian refugees and Syria’s neighbouring countries, pledged and provided through the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis since 2014.

Background

Since its establishment in December 2014, a significant share of the EU’s support to help Syrian refugees and Syria’s neighbouring countries has been provided through the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis. The Trust Fund reinforces an integrated EU aid response to the crisis and primarily addresses longer-term resilience and needs to enhance the self-reliance of Syrian refugees and, at the same time, contributes to ease the pressure on host communities and the administrations in neighbouring countries such as Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey. The Fund has also underpinned the EU Compacts agreed with Jordan and Lebanon to better assist them in coping with the protracted refugee crisis. With the newly adopted package, the Fund has mobilised over €900 million for Lebanon, over €500 million for both Jordan and Turkey and more than €160 million for Iraq. Overall, more than €2 billion has been mobilised from the EU budget and contributions from 21 EU Member States, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

The Trust Fund’s programmes support basic education and child protection services for refugees, training and higher education, better access to healthcare, improved access to water and wastewater infrastructure, support to resilience, women empowerment and fighting gender based violence, as well as economic opportunities and social stability. The Fund can also support internally displaced persons in Iraq and actions in the Western Balkans.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Afghanistan: UN mission condemns deadly attack near Kabul airport

Promoting ‘a healthy sustainable future’, the UN health agency engages young and young at heart to ‘Walk the Talk’

The EU moulds a new compromise for growth and financial sustainability

This app lets you plant trees to fight deforestation

Mali: Presidential elections critical to consolidate democracy, says UN peacekeeping chief

Capitalism’s greatest weakness? It confuses price with value

Partnerships key to taking landlocked countries out of poverty: UN Chief

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is driving Globalization 4.0

Adoption of new rules to better protect children caught in cross-border parental disputes

Is the world living up to its climate commitments?

Israel is joining forces with Arab states to save coral from climate change destruction

Future EU farm policy: Agriculture MEPs urge fair funding, no renationalisation

Eurozone and Britain heading in different directions

UN announces roadmap to Climate Summit in 2019, a ‘critical year’ for climate action

The Irish Presidency bullies the Parliament over EU budget

Commission caps charges on card and Internet payments and enforces competition

Nordic noir: The unhappiness epidemic affecting young people in the world’s happiest countries

3 of Jack Ma’s best pieces of advice

Economic growth ‘exceeds expectations’ but trade tensions are rising: UN report

Brexit: when the hubris of one man can set the UK, the EU and the entire world on fire

Global aid needed for healthcare

Europe faces economic turmoil as Italy gets closer to the Excessive Debt Procedure

Chinese “BeiDou” GPS goes to market

Strengthening European unity is in all our interests, says Luxembourg PM Bettel

EU Telecoms deal: Fees on calls across the EU capped and 5G network by 2020

Forget GDP – for the 21st century we need a modern growth measure

Safer roads: More life-saving technology to be mandatory in vehicles

European Union disenchanted with Turkey

Erdogan’s Turkey in dire straits for flip flop policies in the Middle East

Making money from meeting the SDGs? An overarching approach to sustainable development.

Yemen: Escalation in fighting must stop ‘before it’s too late’, Griffiths tells Security Council

This plastic drinks bottle is made from plants

MI6 chief calls for espionage 4.0 in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Although Greece is struggling to pay salaries and pensions Varoufakis is “optimistic”; the Sting reports live from EBS 2015

‘Power is not given, power is taken’, UN chief tells women activists, urging push-back against status quo

Ukraine’s Poroshenko implicates NATO in his duel with Putin

We need better alignment between climate and trade. Here’s a roadmap

EU to pay a dear price if the next crisis catches Eurozone stagnant and deflationary; dire statistics from Eurostat

How AI and satellite imaging can stamp out modern slavery

Mental health: the challenge of society

Facebook engineer working at the company’s HQ, Menlo Park, CA (Copyright: Facebook Inc., Source: Facebook Inc.’s website, newsroom)

Facebook goes under formal EU privacy scrutiny after latest massive data breach

Internet Forum: Prioritize technologies most needed for sustainable development

Future of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh ‘hangs in the balance’ – UNHCR chief

Voice tech and the question of trust

Commission’s spending totally uncontrolled

MWC 2016 LIVE: The top 5 themes of this year’s Mobile World Congress

Impossible Brexit options: WTO or new referendum?

Huge data gaps’ hampering ‘evidence-based’ national migration policies

A seafood fraud investigation DNA tested fish sold in the US. Here’s what they found

Joris in Indonesia

UN agency chiefs issue ‘call to action’ on behalf of refugee children

Norway has successfully enforced its foreign bribery laws but faces potential obstacles

At global health forum, UN officials call for strong, people-focused health systems

Execution of juvenile offender in Iran ‘deeply distressing’ – UN rights chief

GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas

Tartu Call for a Healthy Lifestyle shows concrete results for EU citizens

Myanmar companies bankroll ‘brutal operations’ of military, independent UN experts claim in new report

Central Africa Republic: Violence drives thousands of refugees into neighbouring DR Congo, says UN agency

UN chief underscores value of cooperation with Southeast Asian countries

This mobile laundry gives homeless people free showers and washes their clothes

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s