You are here: Home / EUGlobe / Viet Nam shows how you can contain COVID-19 with limited resources

Viet Nam shows how you can contain COVID-19 with limited resources

March 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
vietnam

(Andreea Popa, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • To date, Viet Nam has had no fatalities as a result of the pandemic.
  • The government acted swiftly to suspend flights, shut schools and quarantine new arrivals.
  • More than 45 million Vietnamese have been lifted out of poverty between 2002 and 2018.

How does a nation with limited resources confront a global pandemic that has brought many developed countries’ healthcare systems to a breaking point?

That’s the challenge facing many of the world’s poorer, developing nations – including countries like Viet Nam. But while it might look like a foregone conclusion that the coronavirus outbreak would ravage such a country, Viet Nam has instead stood out as a beacon of how to do more with less.

So far, the country has 194 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases, and no fatalities. Unlike other, wealthier Asian countries, Viet Nam isn’t in a position to conduct mass testing programmes. South Korea, for example, has tested 338,000 people. In Viet Nam, that number stands at just 15,637 people (figures for 20 March 2020). But by focusing on measures that are within its control, the country has won praise from the international community.

Swift action

On 1 February, Viet Nam kicked off a series of initiatives to tackle the spread of COVID-19. It suspended all flights to and from China. It also decided to keep schools closed after the lunar New Year break. Two weeks later, a 21-day quarantine was imposed in Vinh Phuc province, north of Hanoi. That decision was sparked by concerns over the health status of migrant workers returning from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.

Viet Nam’s proactive efforts come after two decades in which the country has experienced a large improvement in quality of life. Between 2002 and 2018, an economic transformation helped to lift more than 45 million Vietnamese out of poverty. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has more than doubled, to over $2,500 in 2018, when the country saw real GDP growth of 7.1%. The health of the nation has improved, too – life expectancy rose from 71 years in 1990 to 76 years in 2015.

vietnam nviet nam asia Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
The regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam.
Image: Statista

The country’s healthcare system is improving, too, but still has a lot of ground to cover. There are around eight doctors to every 10,000 people in Viet Nam. Italy and Spain both have 41 doctors per 10,000 people, the US has 26, and China 18.

Its anti-coronavirus measures have gone on to include mandatory 14-day quarantines for anyone arriving in Viet Nam and the cancellation of all foreign flights. It has also isolated infected people and then set about tracking down anyone they might have come into contact with.

“Neighbours know if you come from a foreign country,” said Truong Huu Khanh, head of the department of infectious diseases at Ho Chi Minh City Children’s hospital. “If an infected person is in the area, they will report this.”

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Neighbourhood watch

As a single-party state, with large and well-organized military and security services, Viet Nam has been able to make decisions quickly and enact them promptly. There is also a strong culture of surveillance, with people expected to inform on their neighbours if they suspect any wrong-doing. Anyone found sharing fake news and misinformation about the coronavirus risks a visit from the police, and around 800 people have been fined so far.

It’s not the kind of approach that is likely to work in more open societies. But with limited clinical resources at its disposal, Viet Nam has seemingly managed to get the outbreak under control.

Meanwhile, nearby Thailand has so far recorded four COVID-19 deaths, but is experiencing a significant rise in infections. On 24 March, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry announced 107 new cases, bringing the total to 934. The fault, according to Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin of the ministry, lies with “partygoers (who) transmitted the disease to about 100 other people … at-risk people must obey social distancing, both at their workplaces and at home.”

Another close neighbour, Myanmar, is drawing criticism from some for what has been perceived as a lack of transparency over the outbreak. Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s civilian leader, claimed recently the country had no cases of COVID-19, although that figure now stands at three.

The government has made claims that “lifestyle and diet”, along with people’s preference for cash instead of credit cards, was keeping Myanmar safe from the illness. These and other similar statements drew the ire of Phil Robertson, Deputy Director, Asia Division of Human Rights Watch, who said: “Such irresponsible statements clash with everything known about the coronavirus outbreak, defy reality, and only serve to give a false sense of security to the country’s people about the disease and their risks of infection.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Four ways innovation can help to beat heart disease

World Cancer Day: Early cervical cancer diagnosis could save lives of over 300,000 women

Everything you need to know about Ireland’s economy (Post Brexit)

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Safeguarding civilians, strengthening Ebola response in DR Congo, marking Fistula Day, updates on CAR and Syria

This is what a planet-wide network of ocean sanctuaries could look like

Will Merkel ever steer the EU migration Titanic and restore her power in Germany?

Eurozone economy desperately needs internally driven growth

Backed by UN, Asia-Pacific countries to advance space technology for ‘development transformation’

Mergers: Commission approves Synthomer’s acquisition of Omnova, subject to conditions

Meet the robot fighting back against coral reef destruction

Climate change recognized as ‘threat multiplier’, UN Security Council debates its impact on peace

EU budget 2019 approved: focus on the young, innovation and migration

New rules for temporary border controls within the Schengen area

Merkel, Mercedes and Volkswagen to abolish European democracy

MEPs and European Youth Forum call on EU to Invest in Youth

Draghi left alone with no hope of boosting EU growth as Merkel just focuses on next elections

Africa: Urgent action needed to mobilise domestic resources as tax revenues plateau

UK’s Cameron takes the field to speed up TTIP talks. Will “rocket boosters” work?

Boom in Artificial Intelligence patents, points to ‘quantum leap’ in tech: UN report

What the US and the world can expect from the 8 November election?

The creation and maintenance of smoke-free public spaces in the UK

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

These are the world’s best cities to be a cyclist

Draghi repels Trump’s threats, rejects Schauble’s dictums

Scale of displacement across Myanmar ‘very difficult to gauge’, says UN refugee agency

Palestine refugee crisis ‘expanding’; leaving highest number at risk this century across Gaza

5 things we get wrong about young people, according to a US study

Nine children killed or maimed in Afghanistan every day: UN Children’s Fund

Innovating together: connectivity that matters

Overcoming the paralysis of trust management across a fractured IT landscape

Google once more under EU crossfire from a possible record fine and new Right to be forgotten case

Cameron postpones speech in Holland

Israeli security forces’ response to Gaza protests ‘a recipe for more bloodshed’, says UN expert

Brazil: A strategic partner for the EU

End ‘political opportunism’ that’s letting hate speech flourish, urges top UN genocide official

UN chief urges India and Pakistan to dial down tensions in wake of Kashmir attack

Can free trade deliver cheaper renewable energy? Ask Mexico

UN Committee says Ebola in DR Congo still an international public health emergency

A year on from Yemen talks breakthrough, top UN Envoy hails ‘shift’ towards peace, despite setbacks

This Brooklyn farm company is training a new generation of urban farmers

Greece at the mercy of ECB while sailing through uncharted waters

Germany is the world’s most innovative economy

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

As inequality grows, the UN fights for a fairer world

Transport Committee pledges to stop empty flights due to COVID-19

Only one in five countries has a healthcare strategy to deal with climate change

Why this is the year we must take action on mental health

2019 EU Budget: Commission proposes a budget focused on continuity and delivery – for growth, solidarity, security

‘Continue working together’ UN chief urges DR Congo, as country heads to polls

At this Italian bookshop, children swap their recycling for something to read

Siemens-Alstom merger: Can Germany and France lobby to circumvent EC’s rejection, against EU consumers’ interests?

‘No safe level of air pollution’: Major study links cardiac arrests with fine particulate matter exposure

5 steps that could end the plastic pollution crisis – and save our ocean

This warehouse is one of the world’s greenest industrial buildings

Access to health in the developping world

State aid: Commission approves €3 billion Portuguese guarantee schemes for SMEs and midcaps affected by Coronavirus outbreak

Election 2019: New, Updated seat projection for new Parliament

Why cybersecurity matters more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: 195 countries adopt the First Universal Climate Agreement

More Stings?

Filed Under: EUGlobe, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s