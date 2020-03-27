You are here: Home / EUGlobe / USA / US now has most coronavirus cases in the world – Today’s coronavirus updates

US now has most coronavirus cases in the world – Today’s coronavirus updates

March 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid 2020

(Dimitri Karastelev, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Linda Lacina, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, here are some of the latest headlines and resources to help you arm yourself with the best information.

COVID-19’s impact around the globe

British Prime Minister tests positive

Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, has announced he’s tested positive for coronavirus. He says he’s only experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to work while self-isolating.

India announces $22.6 billion stimulus plan
To help billions of poor impacted by the virus and a recent nationwide lockdown, India announced an aid program that includes direct cash payments and food measures, such as the delivery of 5 kilograms of wheat or rice for people free of cost. The aid package also included plans for medical insurance designed for health workers such as doctors and nurses. Read more here.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Tech workers from Apple, Amazon and Google build coronavirus tracker
COVID Near You was built by a group of tech volunteers to help the public easily report COVID-19 symptoms or testing activity. Using these reports, the tracker maps this information to provide local and national views of the illness. The site is a sister tool of Flu Near You, a brainchild of Ending Pandemics and Boston Children’s Hospital. Read more here.

Image: COVID Near You

G20 summit convenes over video conference
Leaders promised at a virtual summit today to infuse more than $5 trillion into the global economy, and do “whatever it takes” to minimize the negative impact of the coronavirus. Read more here.

Sick pay and the challenge of work under coronavirus
The International Trade Union Congress surveyed its members in 86 countries around the world to monitor government and employer responses to the pandemic. According to the study, only one in five countries provide sick leave for all or some workers. Those polled represent some of the world’s most powerful economies, including 28 out of 36 OECD countries and 15 G20 countries. Countries without sick leave policies will have a harder time containing the virus as people are forced to work to provide for their families, said Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the ITUC Read more here.

How COVID-19 has impacted major illnesses (like cancer)
Hospitals are struggling to keep pace with coronavirus admissions, and many have deferred elective surgeries and cancelled or postponed non-critical outpatient clinic visits. Thanks to lockdowns, many people are also deferring their health checks, including screening tests. As a result, many patients are not being identified as being in need of urgent medical attention and the window of opportunity for seeking early or effective treatment may be closing. For more surprising ways coronavirus is challenging society, read more here.

Boosting productivity while working from home
To stay productive, as psychologist Fuschia Sirois explained this week, think about the possible interruptions you might encounter, and then rehearse how you will respond. For example, Sirois suggested, when mum calls you might prepare to say: “Sorry, I’d love to chat but I’m actually working right now. Can I call you back after work?” For more tips, read more here.

Episode 2, World vs Virus Podcast
This week’s edition of World vs Virus, a weekly podcast from the World Economic Forum, features: A chat with a World Health Organization official on how long the lockdowns could last; a conversation with YouTuber Molly Burke on what coronavirus is like for a blind person; and a Q&A with the International Trade Union Confederation on potential job loss from the virus. Read more here. Listen on Spotify here.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

To recruit younger people, you have to understand them. Here’s a guide

The importance of exchanges for the medical students of the world

2013, a Political Odyssey: What future for Italy?

Restoring government control across Central African Republic is ‘key’ to lasting peace, stability – UN envoy

UN Security Council offers Yemen Special Envoy ‘their full support’

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Achieving targets on energy helps meet other Global Goals, UN forum told

Statement on the Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission asks online platforms to provide more details on progress made

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

Haiti stands ‘at the crossroads’ between peacekeeping, development – Bachelet urges strengthened ‘human rights protection’

EU and U.S. castigate Facebook on Cambridge Analytica scandal as citizens’ data privacy goes down the drain again

How biotechnology is evolving in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Worldwide terror attacks have fallen for the third year in a row

India’s mega-rich are on the rise

The EU slowly exits from “Excessive Deficit Procedure” and hopefully from ‘Excessive Austerity Procedure’ too

Tenants ‘forced out their homes’ by global investment firms, say UN experts

Cape Town almost ran out of water. Here’s how it averted the crisis

Rare Disease Day: a new EU platform to support better diagnosis and treatment

An EU Summit without purpose

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

In Tokyo, UN chief expresses full support for US-Japan dialogue with North Korea

Who would pay and who is to gain from the EU-US free trade agreement

Thousands of Syrians in ‘life and death’ struggle amid harsh conditions in remote desert camp, UN warns

Technology can help us save the planet. But more than anything, we must learn to value nature

5 trends in the global economy – and their implications for economic policymakers

Both sides in Libya conflict agree need for lasting ceasefire: UN negotiator

Europeans are living beyond Earth’s means

Parliament pushes for cleaner cars on EU roads by 2030

MWC19 Wrap Up, in association with The European Sting, GSMA’s Brussels Media Partner for the 6th Consecutive Year

‘Much more’ can be done to raise awareness about the plight of persons with albinism: UN chief

Collaboration: the key to success in the digital economy

MEP Cristiana Muscardini @ European Business Summit 2014: International Trade in Europe

Rehn ready to sacrifice part of the real economy

The challenges of the universalization of the health system in Brazil. What can we change?

From Model T to EV: a short history of motor vehicle manufacturing

Finally an answer to the hottest question of European youth today: How to make sure Juncker’s Investment Plan works for youth

SCADA Security Conference 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic

UN gender agency hails record-breaking number of women in new US Congress as ‘historic victory’

UK economy in dire straits: leading banks now officially plan to Brexit too

5G networks: to slice or not to slice?

Erdogan vies to become Middle East Sultan over Khashoggi’s killing

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

3 leaders on creating a pipeline for female talent in business

Water is a growing source of global conflict. Here’s what we need to do

Four in 10 indigenous languages at risk of disappearing, warn UN human rights experts

Security spillovers from Trump’s trade wars: China, Germany prepare for global disorder

EU’s VAT system further equipped to tackle fraud in e-commerce and to help small businesses grow

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

Education and Training: where do we stand in 2014?

G20 World Exclusive Interview: “The world, especially emerging economies and developing countries, require a more sustainable and quality development”, the Spokesperson of Japan underscores live from Antalya Turkey

Syria: Guterres concerned over reported attacks in Idlib, calls for ‘full investigation’

Privatization as a symptom of health inequity

The EU’s outermost regions: strengthened partnership bears fruit

Record-high number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan: UN Report

Recognize, celebrate and ‘stand in solidarity’ with persons with albinism

Is the West gradually losing Africa?

MWC 2016 Live: Industrial world prepares to reap digital benefits

MEPs call for EU Magnitsky Act to impose sanctions on human rights abusers

Budgetary Control Committee asks for stronger measures to protect EU spending

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

More Stings?

Filed Under: USA, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s