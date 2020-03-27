You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: Parliament approves crucial EU support measures

COVID-19: Parliament approves crucial EU support measures

March 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Sassoli

COVID-19: final vote in EP plenary to approve crucial EU support measures – © EP

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

As part of the EU’s joint response to the COVID-19 outbreak, MEPs almost unanimously adopted three urgent proposals in an extraordinary plenary session, on Thursday.

The urgent measures to help people and businesses tackle the crisis were voted on in plenary less than two weeks after the Commission tabled its proposals.

The approved proposals are:

The Corona Response Investment Initiative. These measures are meant to channel €37 billion from available EU funds as soon as possible to citizens, regions and countries hit the hardest by the Coronavirus pandemic. The funds will be directed towards healthcare systems, SMEs, labour markets and other vulnerable parts of EU member states’ economies. The proposal was adopted with 683 votes in favour, 1 against and 4 abstentions.

The extension of the EU Solidarity Fund to cover public health emergencies. The measures will make up to €800 million available for European countries in 2020. Operations eligible under the Fund will be extended to include support in a major public health emergency, including medical assistance, as well as measures to prevent, monitor or control the spread of diseases. The proposal was adopted with 671 votes in favour, 3 against and 14 abstentions.

Temporarily suspending EU rules on airport slots. This will stop air carriers from operating empty flights during the pandemic. The temporary suspension means that airlines are not obliged to use their planned take-off and landing slots to keep them in the next corresponding season. The ‘use it or lose it’ rule will be waived for the whole summer season, from 29 March until 24 October 2020. The proposal was adopted with 686 votes in favour, no votes against and 2 abstentions.

Next steps

The Council has to formally approve Parliament’s position. The adopted measures will enter into force once published in the Official Journal of the European Union in the coming days.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

US cities are going to keep getting hotter

‘Do something’; UN relief chief urges Security Council action to stop the Syrian carnage unfolding ‘in front of your eyes’

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century

This is how social media giants are helping stop the spread of measles

These are the countries with the highest inflation

Drowning in the Mediterranean this summer? Many happy returns

Take-home pay growing at lowest level since 2008, as gender-gap persists: UN labour agency

MEPs adopted measures to reconcile work and family life

These are the regions where people have most faith in their schools

2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: UN chief

EU summit: No energy against tax evasion and fraud

This is what countries are doing to fight plastic waste

Health Education, is it a necessity?

After this year’s Climate Action Summit, what happens next?

Tax reforms accelerating with push to lower corporate tax rates

Conflicts and extreme climate change threatens access to food in 39 countries – UN agriculture report

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Harvested’ rainwater saves Tanzanian students from stomach ulcers, typhoid

Sign language protects ‘linguistic identity and cultural diversity’ of all users, says UN chief

The cuts on 2014 Budget will divide deeply the EU

UN launches innovative programme to detect and disrupt terrorist travel

“Will TTIP solve the massive EU-US unemployment? Absolutely not!” A revealing Sting Exclusive with Tim Bennett from the Transatlantic Business Council

The digital transformation is a skills and education opportunity for all. Companies must use it

Artificial Intelligence has a gender problem. Here’s what to do about it

The global economy isn’t working for women. Here’s what world leaders must do

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “Remove Roadblocks to Climate Action”

GSMA Mobile 360 Series –Digital Societies, in association with The European Sting

6 ways to future-proof universities

1.4 million refugees set to need urgent resettlement in 2020: UNHCR

Password managers aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Here’s why

Macro-Financial Assistance: Europe’s way to control Ukraine?

The EU resumes budget support assistance to the Republic of Moldova

As Yemen relief operations face funding gap, timing of surge in violence ‘couldn’t be worse’

Trade negotiations with US can start under certain conditions

David Attenborough: The planet can’t cope with overpopulation

Inequality threatening human development, new global UN report warns

How do you get people to trust self-driving vehicles? This company is giving them ‘virtual eyes’

UN experts urge Turkey to repatriate Irish woman associated with terror group

UN human rights chief fears world has grown numb to Syrian carnage

Friday’s Daily Brief: UN chief in China, counter-terrorism, updates from Bangladesh, Mali and Mozambique

IMF’s Lagarde to Peoples of the world: You have to work more for the banks!

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

Five cities short-listed to become the European Youth Capital 2017

UN unveils global influenza strategy to prevent ‘real’ threat of pandemic

An American duel in Brussels: Salesforce against Microsoft over Linkedin deal

‘Disaster resilient’ farming reduces agriculture risks, yields economic gains, says new UN agriculture agency report

Scientists in Sweden are studying the climate-cooling effects of spruce forests

Coronavirus – here’s the public health advice on how to protect yourself

EU-Turkey relations: EU considers imposing sanctions while Turkey keeps violating Cyprus’ sovereignty

‘Terminator’ warlord Bosco Ntaganda sentenced to 30 years in prison for DR Congo atrocities

UN chief condemns student abductions in north-west Cameroon

Inclusion and diversity isn’t just good for employees – it’s good for the bottom line

How music can help children with autism connect

RescEU: MEPs vote to upgrade EU civil protection capacity

E-commerce is globalization’s shot at equality

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

Innovation is the key to the pay-TV industry’s long-term growth

From DIY editing to matchmaking by DNA: how human genomics is changing society

With human rights under attack, UN chief unveils blueprint for positive change

ECB steadily continues monetary easing policy as EU economy gains momentum

The US repelled EU proposals on common rules for banks

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s