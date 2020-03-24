‘Stay at home’ UK tells people as global confirmed cases pass 380,000 – Today’s coronavirus updates

by

COVID-19’s impact around the globe

“Act fast and do whatever it takes’ say leading economists

Leading economists from around the world are calling for radical action to fight the economic fallout and blunt both the health impact and economic impact of the virus. In an eBook from the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), they urged governments to act quickly and consider a range of out-of-the box measures, including:

‘Helicopter money,’ where everyone gets a no-strings-attached handout.

Eurozone countries issuing debt together rather than individually.

State investment banks providing unlimited emergency lending to firms.

“This is the time to bring out the big artillery; this is not a time to be timid, but to do whatever it takes, fast,” they write. Read more here.

Containment measures flatten the infection curve, but steepen the recession curve. Image: Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR)

UK lock-down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Monday night, outlining increased measures and restrictions to tackle the spread of the virus. As of Tuesday, all non-essential shops will be shut and people are to stay at home. Residents will only be allowed out to go shopping for essentials; one form of exercise a day; any medical need or helping a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work if absolutely necessary.

Libraries, playground and places of worships are also closed, with all social events – except funerals – cancelled.

Read more here.

The pandemic is accelerating: WHO Director General

At a briefing on Monday, World Health Organization officials stressed the need for aggressive measures to fight the virus. Countries need to combine physical distancing and other defensive measures with offensive tactics such as strategic testing of suspected cases, aggressive isolating of each confirmed case, and the efficient development new therapeutic treatments.

The Director-General noted the virus’ quick acceleration, pointing out that it took just 4 days for cases to rise from 200,000 to 300,000. “You can’t win a football game only by defending. You have to attack as well.” Read more here.

Image: WHO

Protecting the world’s most vulnerable – what’s needed

As nations such as the United States and Italy struggle, experts worry that greater troubles loom for those with fewer resources, like the 900 million people who fall under the UN’s Least-Developed Country (LDC) status.

Preventable deaths can be avoided, however, if concerted efforts are taken to expand hospital capacity, to increase the manufacture of personal protection equipment, and ensure equitable access to vaccines when they are available. Read more here.

Fighting COVID-19 Myths: Nasal spray