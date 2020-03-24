You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / ‘Stay at home’ UK tells people as global confirmed cases pass 380,000 – Today’s coronavirus updates

‘Stay at home’ UK tells people as global confirmed cases pass 380,000 – Today’s coronavirus updates

March 24, 2020 by 1 Comment
UK supermarket

(Wesley Tingey, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Linda Lacina, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, here are some of the latest headlines and resources to help you arm yourself with the best information.

COVID-19’s impact around the globe

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

“Act fast and do whatever it takes’ say leading economists
Leading economists from around the world are calling for radical action to fight the economic fallout and blunt both the health impact and economic impact of the virus. In an eBook from the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), they urged governments to act quickly and consider a range of out-of-the box measures, including:

  • ‘Helicopter money,’ where everyone gets a no-strings-attached handout.
  • Eurozone countries issuing debt together rather than individually.
  • State investment banks providing unlimited emergency lending to firms.

“This is the time to bring out the big artillery; this is not a time to be timid, but to do whatever it takes, fast,” they write. Read more here.

Containment measures flatten the infection curve, but steepen the recession curve.
Image: Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR)

UK lock-down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Monday night, outlining increased measures and restrictions to tackle the spread of the virus. As of Tuesday, all non-essential shops will be shut and people are to stay at home. Residents will only be allowed out to go shopping for essentials; one form of exercise a day; any medical need or helping a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work if absolutely necessary.

Libraries, playground and places of worships are also closed, with all social events – except funerals – cancelled.

Read more here.

The pandemic is accelerating: WHO Director General
At a briefing on Monday, World Health Organization officials stressed the need for aggressive measures to fight the virus. Countries need to combine physical distancing and other defensive measures with offensive tactics such as strategic testing of suspected cases, aggressive isolating of each confirmed case, and the efficient development new therapeutic treatments.

The Director-General noted the virus’ quick acceleration, pointing out that it took just 4 days for cases to rise from 200,000 to 300,000. “You can’t win a football game only by defending. You have to attack as well.” Read more here.

Image: WHO

Protecting the world’s most vulnerable – what’s needed
As nations such as the United States and Italy struggle, experts worry that greater troubles loom for those with fewer resources, like the 900 million people who fall under the UN’s Least-Developed Country (LDC) status.

Preventable deaths can be avoided, however, if concerted efforts are taken to expand hospital capacity, to increase the manufacture of personal protection equipment, and ensure equitable access to vaccines when they are available. Read more here.

Fighting COVID-19 Myths: Nasal spray

COVID-19 saline.
The WHO continues to update its health advice.
Image: WHO

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Political solutions ‘prerequisite to sustainable peace’, Lacroix tells Security Council

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

EU out to conquer African Union summit

EU Council: The US airlines may freely pollute the European air

Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

Amid ongoing fighting in northeast Syria, hundreds cross Iraqi border in search of safety

Malta: Human rights experts call for justice in case of murdered journalist

Why climate change matters for future health professionals

This is how Copenhagen plans to go carbon-neutral by 2025

Tackling obesity would boost economic and social well-being

Can Europe and the US reverse their nationalist and xenophobic drift? Is the West becoming belligerent?

Climate change and health: public health awareness in an international framework

Why medical students decide to study abroad?

This ‘hidden killer’ is responsible for one in five deaths, and you might never have heard of it

UN summit tackles climate change-induced threat to mountain water supplies

Medical students as the critical link to address climate change

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Disability inclusion, minimum wage, and LGBTI rights in Botswana

EU announces record €550 million contribution to save 16 million lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

DR Congo: Following second brutal assault on Ebola clinic, UN health chief vows to continue serving ‘most vulnerable’

No recovery for EU economy in sight and a Brexit can aggravate things for everyone

Pesticides: MEPs propose blueprint to improve EU approval procedure

Why European manufacturing SMEs in the South face fatal dangers

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Business is a crucial partner in solving the mental health challenge

Security Council must ‘come together’ to address the plight of children trapped in armed conflict, says UN envoy

France sneaks into the Geneva US-Iran talks to claim its business share in Tehran

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Stop Finning – Stop the trade’ initiative

Why AI will make healthcare personal

ECB guarantees the liquidity of the Atlantic financial volume

Paradise islands of Pacific increasingly vulnerable to climate change, as UN boosts resilience

Refugee crisis update: EU still lacks solidarity as Hungary and Slovakia refuse to accept EU Court’s decision

Ukraine: The West and Russia negotiate shares of influence

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

At UN, Somalia’s President spotlights country’s progress, but cautions eradicating terrorism ‘will not be easy’

Aviation Strategy for Europe: Commission signs landmark aviation agreements with China

Time to measure up: 5 ways the fashion industry can be made more sustainable

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for developing countries?

Russia must urgently step up fight against foreign bribery

TTIP’s 11th round starts in Miami but EU-US businesses see no sunny side

ECB: The bastion of effective and equitable Europeanism keeps up quantitative easing

Europe, US and Russia haggle over Ukraine’s convulsing body; Russians and Americans press on for an all out civil war

A Sting Exclusive: “Regional Policy: a fully-fledged investment policy”, Commissioner Cretu reveals live from European Business Summit 2015

A third of young people polled by UN, report being a victim of online bullying

Barcelona’s ‘superblocks’ could save lives and cut pollution, says report

2019: An unpredictable, confrontational and financially ominous year

Sponsored content: when QUALITY meets OPEX in manufacturing

The EU and North Korea: A Story of Underestimation

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

3 ways to use digital identity systems in global supply chains

YO!FEST ENGAGES 8,000 YOUNG EUROPEANS IN FUTURE OF EU

Sexual abuse of elderly likely to ‘grow dramatically’, UN expert says

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

The West is struggling to hit its climate targets. What would the developing world do differently?

Italy can stand the US rating agencies’ meaningless degrading

Central African Republic: Guterres says UN mission committed to protecting civilians, helping stabilize country, as violence flares

UN chief welcomes ‘positive steps’ towards peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia

ECOFIN: Choosing between the re-unification of Eurozone and a stalemate

Turkey remains numb while its economy is expected to shrink further due to a cocktail of EU and US sanctions

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Comments

  1. Mariam Praise says:
    March 24, 2020 at 15:39

    This virus pandemic is something that has been so touching. Honestly, I really do hope and pray for the best on a daily basis. I really do hope the situation gets better. Well, I am currently on research for updates and happenings around the world so this got me here. Thanks for the relevant information that you have here. Please do well to also get information from my blog >>> https://www.techshure.com/aol-mail-icon/

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s