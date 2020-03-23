You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves €50 million Italian support scheme for production and supply of medical equipment and masks during Coronavirus outbreak

State aid: Commission approves €50 million Italian support scheme for production and supply of medical equipment and masks during Coronavirus outbreak

March 23, 2020 by Leave a Comment
mask covi

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved a €50 million Italian aid scheme to support the production and supply of medical devices, such as ventilators, and personal protection equipment, such as masks, goggles, gowns, and safety suits. The scheme will help Italy provide the necessary medical treatment to those infected, while protecting healthcare operators and citizens. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework to support the economy in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak adopted by the Commission on 19 March 2020. The Commission approved the scheme within 48 hours from receiving the notification from Italy.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “These are very difficult times, especially in Italy. We have to do what we can to mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on human lives and livelihoods. The Italian scheme approved today, shortly after the adoption of our new State aid Temporary Framework, will support companies ready to produce and supply medical equipment and masks. These are needed urgently. We will continue to work with Member States to ensure timely, coordinated and effective action.”

The Italian support measures

Italy notified to the Commission a €50 million support scheme for the production and supply of medical devices and personal protection equipment under the Temporary Framework.

The scheme aims at increasing the market output of such devices and protection equipment, which has proven to be insufficient as a result of the peak in demand arising from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Under the scheme, financial support will be available to companies of all sizes which (i) set up new facilities for the production of medical devices and personal protection equipment; (ii) expand the production of their existing structures producing such equipment; or (iii) convert their production line to that effect. The beneficiaries of the support will make the products available to the Italian authorities at the market prices applied in December 2019, i.e. prior to the outbreak in Italy.

The aid will take the form of direct grants or repayable advances. The repayable grants will be converted into direct grants, if the beneficiaries supply the equipment and devices in an expedited manner to the Italian authorities.

The scheme will ensure swift and adequate support to companies ready to produce and supply medical devices and personal protection equipment and will incentivise rapid production and timely delivery of these essential products.

The Commission found that the Italian measure is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework for aid in the form of direct grants and repayable advances. In particular, under the scheme, the support will not exceed €800 000 per company as foreseen by the Temporary Framework.

The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework.

On this basis, the Commission approved the measures under EU State aid rules.

Background

The Commission has adopted a Temporary Framework to enable Member States to use the full flexibility foreseen under State aid rules to support the economy in the context of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Temporary Framework provides for five types of aid, which can be granted by Member States:

  1. Direct grants, selective tax advantages and advance payments: Member States will be able to set up schemes to grant up to €800,000 to a company to address its urgent liquidity needs.
  2. State guarantees for loans taken by companies from banks: Member States will be able to provide State guarantees to ensure banks keep providing loans to the business customers who need them. These state guarantees can cover loans to help businesses cover immediate working capital and investment needs.
  3. Subsidised public loans to companies: Member States will be able to grant loans with favourable interest rates to companies. These loans can help businesses cover immediate working capital and investment needs.
  4. Safeguards for banks that channel State aid to the real economy: Some Member States plan to build on banks’ existing lending capacities, and use them as a channel for support to businesses – in particular to small and medium-sized companies. The Framework makes clear that such aid is considered as direct aid to the banks’ customers, not to the banks themselves, and gives guidance on how to ensure minimal distortion of competition between banks.
  5. Short-term export credit insurance: The Framework introduces additional flexibility on how to demonstrate that certain countries are not-marketable risks, thereby enabling short-term export credit insurance to be provided by the State where needed. The Commission will continue monitoring the situation and stands ready to amend the list of marketable risk countries if needed.

The Temporary Framework will be in place until the end of December 2020. With a view to ensuring legal certainty, the Commission will assess before that date if it needs to be extended.

The Temporary Framework complements the many other possibilities already available to Member States to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, in line with EU State aid rules. On 13 March 2020, the Commission adopted a Communication on a Coordinated economic response to the COVID-19 outbreak setting out these possibilities. For example, Member States can make generally applicable changes in favour of businesses (e.g. deferring taxes, or subsidising short-time work across all sectors), which fall outside State Aid rules. They can also grant compensation to companies for damage suffered due to and directly caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.56786 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the State Aid Weekly e-News.

More information on the temporary framework and other action the Commission has taken to address the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere break another record, UN report shows

Refugee crisis update: Commission is struggling alone with little help from EU or G7 leaders

Who gains when the US and China fight over trade?

Summer 2018 Interim Economic Forecast: Resilient Growth amid increased uncertainty

This company is breeding millions of insects in the heart of London

Managers’ pay under fire

Commission Vice-President Rehn exaggerates Eurozone’s growth prospects

Election 2019: New, Updated seat projection for new Parliament

Reintegrating former rebels into civilian life a ‘serious concern’ in Colombia: UN Mission chief

Reparations for sexual violence in conflict – ‘what survivors want most, yet receive least’

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

3 of Jack Ma’s best pieces of advice

UN evaluates progress in improving peacekeeping performance

Eurozone cannot endure any longer youth marginalisation

What is hydroponics – and is it the future of farming?

ECB embarks on the risky trip to Eurozone banking universe

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

Do academia and banks favour a new Middle Ages period?

Malta and Slovakia: serious shortcomings in the rule of law

Rule of Law: European Commission takes new step to protect judges in Poland against political control

What can Darwin teach the aviation industry about cybersecurity?

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Commission paralysed before the banking leviathan

Here are four steps SMEs can take for long-term success

Tunisia wants to change inheritance rules to boost gender equality

Donor countries need to reform development finance to meet 2030 pledge

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Africa’s inspiring innovators show what the future could hold

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: The health of capitalism won’t be the only worry for those who head for Davos

UNICEF reports uneven progress in 30 years of child rights treaty

A good night’s sleep ‘washes’ your brain, scientists say

The Red Cross’s health chief explains how business must respond to coronavirus

Mergers: Commission approves Synthomer’s acquisition of Omnova, subject to conditions

Estonian Prime Minister Ratas: Europe is a thought that must become a feeling

This air taxi uses 5G to ‘see’ around corners

JADE @ European Business Summit 2014: Youth Unemployment – a drive to Entrepreneurship

Cities are easy prey for cybercriminals. Here’s how they can fight back

Intel @ European Business Summit 2014: Better decisions now, the new business dashboard 

Half of Eurozone in deflation expecting salvation from monetary measures

Newly licensed vaccine, ‘milestone in the fight’ against Ebola in Africa, UN health agency

Shaping the Conference on the Future of Europe

How to fight back against misinformation and polarization

5 reasons why reading books is good for you

EU’s Finance Ministers draft plan to raise tax bills of online giants like Google and Amazon

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Global Business Community Comes to Paris with Solutions for Taking On the Climate Challenge Across the Board

Anti-Semitism ‘toxic to democracy’, UN expert warns, calling for better education

Somalia: UN urges steps to ensure future elections not ‘marred’ by rights abuses seen in recent polls

UN Mission in Haiti calls on protestors, authorities, to refrain from violence

Protests and civil unrest show ‘renewed sense of patriotism’ in Iraq, UN envoy tells Security Council

How do we make artificial intelligence more humane?

‘You can and should do more’ to include people with disabilities, wheelchair-bound Syrian advocate tells Security Council in searing speech

Mali peace process in a ‘critical phase’, says head of UN Mission

Mind control using sound waves? We ask a scientist how it works

The quality of health education around the globe

Volkswagen scandal update: “We want clarity fast, but it is equally important to have the complete picture”, Commission’s spokesperson underscores from Brussels

This is the hidden connection between smuggling and climate change

Competing with Apple and leading innovation: Google’s world replies to EU on android charges

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s