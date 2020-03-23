You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission proposes to activate fiscal framework’s general escape clause to respond to pandemic

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to activate fiscal framework’s general escape clause to respond to pandemic

March 23, 2020 by Leave a Comment
taxes

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission today proposes the activation of the general escape clause of the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) as part of its strategy to respond quickly, forcefully and in a coordinated manner to the coronavirus pandemic. Once endorsed by the Council, it will allow Member States to undertake measures to deal adequately with the crisis, while departing from the budgetary requirements that would normally apply under the European fiscal framework.

The proposal represents an important step in fulfilling the Commission’s commitment to use all economic policy tools at its disposal to support Member States’ in protecting their citizens and mitigating the pandemic’s severely negative socio-economic consequences.

President Ursula von der Leyen said:“Today we propose maximum flexibility for our rules which will allow our national governments to support everybody – their healthcare systems, staff as well as the people so severly affected by the crisis. I want to make sure that we respond to the human as well as socio-economic dimension of the Coronavirus pandemic in the best way possible.”

The coronavirus pandemic is a major shock for the European and global economies. Member States have already adopted or are adopting budgetary measures to increase the capacity of their health systems and provide relief to those citizens and sectors that are particularly impacted. These measures, together with the fall in economic activity, will contribute to substantially higher budgetary deficits.

The Commission calls on the Council to endorse its proposal as quickly as possible.

The Commission stands ready to take further action as the situation evolves.

Background

The Commission and the Council have already clarified that the coronavirus pandemic qualifies as an “unusual event outside the control of government”. The Commission believes that more far-reaching flexibility under the SGP is required to protect European citizens and businesses from the consequences of this crisis and to support the economy following the pandemic. Therefore, the Commission decided to propose the activation of the general escape clause of the Stability and Growth Pact.

The Commission’s strategy to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic includes using the full flexibility of our fiscal and state-aid frameworks, mobilising the EU budget to allow the EIB Group to provide short-term liquidity to SMEs and directing €37 billion to the fight against coronavirus under the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative.

Today’s proposal follows the Commission’s adoption a Temporary Framework for State-aid to enable Member States to ensure that sufficient liquidity remains available to businesses of all types and to preserve the continuity of economic activity during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere break another record, UN report shows

Refugee crisis update: Commission is struggling alone with little help from EU or G7 leaders

Who gains when the US and China fight over trade?

Summer 2018 Interim Economic Forecast: Resilient Growth amid increased uncertainty

This company is breeding millions of insects in the heart of London

Managers’ pay under fire

Commission Vice-President Rehn exaggerates Eurozone’s growth prospects

Election 2019: New, Updated seat projection for new Parliament

Reintegrating former rebels into civilian life a ‘serious concern’ in Colombia: UN Mission chief

Reparations for sexual violence in conflict – ‘what survivors want most, yet receive least’

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

3 of Jack Ma’s best pieces of advice

UN evaluates progress in improving peacekeeping performance

Eurozone cannot endure any longer youth marginalisation

What is hydroponics – and is it the future of farming?

ECB embarks on the risky trip to Eurozone banking universe

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

Do academia and banks favour a new Middle Ages period?

Malta and Slovakia: serious shortcomings in the rule of law

Rule of Law: European Commission takes new step to protect judges in Poland against political control

What can Darwin teach the aviation industry about cybersecurity?

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Commission paralysed before the banking leviathan

Here are four steps SMEs can take for long-term success

Tunisia wants to change inheritance rules to boost gender equality

Donor countries need to reform development finance to meet 2030 pledge

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Africa’s inspiring innovators show what the future could hold

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: The health of capitalism won’t be the only worry for those who head for Davos

UNICEF reports uneven progress in 30 years of child rights treaty

A good night’s sleep ‘washes’ your brain, scientists say

The Red Cross’s health chief explains how business must respond to coronavirus

Mergers: Commission approves Synthomer’s acquisition of Omnova, subject to conditions

Estonian Prime Minister Ratas: Europe is a thought that must become a feeling

This air taxi uses 5G to ‘see’ around corners

JADE @ European Business Summit 2014: Youth Unemployment – a drive to Entrepreneurship

Cities are easy prey for cybercriminals. Here’s how they can fight back

Intel @ European Business Summit 2014: Better decisions now, the new business dashboard 

Half of Eurozone in deflation expecting salvation from monetary measures

Newly licensed vaccine, ‘milestone in the fight’ against Ebola in Africa, UN health agency

Shaping the Conference on the Future of Europe

How to fight back against misinformation and polarization

5 reasons why reading books is good for you

EU’s Finance Ministers draft plan to raise tax bills of online giants like Google and Amazon

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Global Business Community Comes to Paris with Solutions for Taking On the Climate Challenge Across the Board

Anti-Semitism ‘toxic to democracy’, UN expert warns, calling for better education

Somalia: UN urges steps to ensure future elections not ‘marred’ by rights abuses seen in recent polls

UN Mission in Haiti calls on protestors, authorities, to refrain from violence

Protests and civil unrest show ‘renewed sense of patriotism’ in Iraq, UN envoy tells Security Council

How do we make artificial intelligence more humane?

‘You can and should do more’ to include people with disabilities, wheelchair-bound Syrian advocate tells Security Council in searing speech

Mali peace process in a ‘critical phase’, says head of UN Mission

Mind control using sound waves? We ask a scientist how it works

The quality of health education around the globe

Volkswagen scandal update: “We want clarity fast, but it is equally important to have the complete picture”, Commission’s spokesperson underscores from Brussels

This is the hidden connection between smuggling and climate change

Competing with Apple and leading innovation: Google’s world replies to EU on android charges

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s