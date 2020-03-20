You are here: Home / iSting Now / We are stronger than this pandemic (COVID-19)

We are stronger than this pandemic (COVID-19)

March 20, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Italy covid19

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy (Anastasiia Chepinska: Unsplash)

This article was written for The European Sting by one of our passionate readers, Mr. Tommaso Merlo. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not necessarily The European Sting’s position on the issue.

Anguish and fear. For our life and our loved ones. But not only. Fear that our little world will blow up. Our projects, our dreams, our granite certainties. Everything risks disappearing because of a virus. Invisible and silent but more powerful than any army. Anguish and fear of emptiness which in reality is not.

It is just a space where nobody looks anymore. Inner spaces. The pandemic forces us to stop, to think. Forces to face silence, loneliness. It forces you to face yourself. Finally and for real. Anguish and fear. Maybe after years of unbridled races towards some mirage. Maybe after years of battles against some enemy.

Maybe after years stuck in a petty life between stuff and vanity. Maybe after years spent to escape. From yourselves, from life. With the nose stuck to some screen or clinging to some addiction. Work, magic powders. Like hamsters running around on the wheel. Like hamsters running around on the wheel. Inside the cage of blinders and mass stereotypes. Hamsters who run and do not realize that in reality they are always stuck in the same damned point. Just a little older, just a little more frustrated.

And they run, out of anguish and fear of emptiness which in reality is not. It is just a space where nobody looks anymore. Inner spaces. For millennia humanity has asked itself certain questions, but the frenetic and rowdy modernity has better things to offer. We must produce, we must consume. You have to win, you have to appear.

You must possess. More and more, and always better quality. Then the pandemic broke out and modernity was swept away like dry leaves in the wind and forced millions of people to stop. Between four walls. Lost, afraid. Desperately looking for shreds of light that indicate the end of the tunnel. In order to start the show again, as if nothing had happened. Like hamsters, on the wheel. In the meantime solidarity starts.

Worrying about others feels less lonely and more human. Love is stronger than fear and “giving” is one of the secrets of happiness, not “taking”, not “accumulating”. Give. Without demanding anything in return. But that’s not enough. The pandemic is raging. Our whole world seems infected and dangerous to us. The mouth of others, the objects we touch, the air we breathe. We would like to run away, on the wheel, like hamsters.

We would like to lock ourselves in the cage of commonplaces and ideas that have inculcated us until they become ours. But we can’t. We have to stay locked within four walls waiting for the pandemic to pass. We must fight against the anguish and fear of emptiness that is not really true.

They are only spaces that nobody looks at anymore. Inner spaces. We are vulnerable human beings. Just passing through on this planet. Within us there is no emptiness at all and there is nothing to fear. In reverse. There is everything. There is a world to explore freely until you find meaning and even happiness.

Within us there is a force more powerful than any chimera, any drug, any misfortune. Inside is our true essence, the truth. We are not hamsters and we should stop running to nowhere. Only in this way can we overcome fear and anguish as well as this damned pandemic.

Advertising

Join the Hive!

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Green economy’ pioneer Pavan Sukhdev wins 2020 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement

How China raised the stakes for electric vehicles

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of L3 Technologies by Harris Corporation, subject to conditions

This start-up is 3D-printing an entire neighbourhood in Mexico

Responsible Artificial Intelligence

The Brussels bureaucracy blocks the Youth Guarantee scheme

Most leaders are missing this crucial character trait

This is how companies are working together to create a world without waste

Council Presidency: Floundering with the EU 2014 budget

Pharmaceuticals conceal drug side effects with the EU’s Court blessing

Australia needs to intensify efforts to meet its 2030 emissions goal

Girls hold the key to Zambia’s future

Happens now in Brussels: Green Week sets the EU and global climate policy agenda

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

Top UN political official updates Security Council on Iran nuclear deal

Agreement reached on digital copyright rules

How to get ageing populations to invest in their health

COP24: A million lives could be saved by 2050 through climate action, UN health agency reveals

UN Convention that promotes mediation to resolve trade disputes moves closer to entry into force

Forget GDP – for the 21st century we need a modern growth measure

EU Commission: The banks are not obliged to finance the real economy

Facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19 – so how should we talk about it?

DR Congo: Following second brutal assault on Ebola clinic, UN health chief vows to continue serving ‘most vulnerable’

What is hydroponics – and is it the future of farming?

EU leads the torn away South Sudan to a new bloody civil war

Teenagers’ career expectations narrowing to limited range of jobs, OECD PISA report finds

Helping small businesses fight cybercrime benefits the global ecosystem

In Bali, UN chief Guterres outlines importance of international financial cooperation for sustainable development

The cost of housing is tearing our society apart

Multilateralism must weather ‘challenges of today and tomorrow’ Guterres tells Paris Peace Forum

The London City-EU connection holds despite of Brexit and the ban of LSE-Deutsche Börse merger

Trump’s pounding of Iran less harsh than expected, leaves arrangement open

Secretary-General repeats call for support to Lake Chad countries after latest Boko Haram attack

Workplace bullies could now go to jail in South Korea

Venezuela: Competing US, Russia resolutions fail to pass in Security Council

European Accessibility Act: Parliament and Council negotiators strike a deal

Making money from meeting the SDGs? An overarching approach to sustainable development.

Yanis Varoufakis: “Unsustainable debt turns the creditor into Leviathan; Life under it is becoming nasty, brutish and short”

Women’s voices must be heard in the battle to save the ocean

3 of Jack Ma’s best pieces of advice

How Asia could be the winner in the US and China’s Belt and Road race

Statement by the Brexit Steering Group on UK paper on EU citizens in the UK

Turning Europe into a giant wind farm could power the entire world

Shenzhen just made all its buses electric, and taxis are next

Eurostat: Real unemployment double than the official rate

Nokia wins Commission’s approval for Alcatel-Lucent acquisition: a new way for antitrust cases?

Your chocolate can help save the planet. Here’s how

How do we go about improving mental health in the community and reducing suicide rates in the 15-29 age group?

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into joint ventures proposed by Boeing and Embraer

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

Europe split in confronting the US sanctions on Iran, Washington isolated

UN gender agency hails record-breaking number of women in new US Congress as ‘historic victory’

ECB to buy corporate bonds: Will government financing be the next step?

North Korea missile tests ‘deeply troubling’: senior UN official

CDNIFY @ TheNextWeb 2014

South Sudan’s foreseen genocide: from “Never Again” to “Again and Again and Again”?

MEPs reject making EU regional funding dependent on economic targets

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

What the next 20 years will mean for jobs – and how to prepare

More Stings?

Filed Under: iSting Now Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s