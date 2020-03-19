WHO coronavirus briefing: Isolation, testing and tracing comprise the “backbone” of response

by

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Linda Lacina, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum The World Health Organization (WHO) held a media briefing to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak. Streamed live at 17.00 CET on Monday, 18 March.

WHO officials stressed the importance for countries to test, isolate and trace new cases to suppress the spread of the virus.

Suppression is essential for buying time to develop new treatments and manufacture much-needed equipment.

Take every precaution. That was the message from a World Health Organization briefing today, one that stressed the need for a comprehensive approach against coronavirus even for countries with just a few cases.

According to officials, more countries need to isolate, test and trace new cases to effectively suppress and control the virus’ spread. This must be the “backbone of the response in every country,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Countries that have used the “full package” of measures have been able to turn the tide, such as the Republic of Korea, said the Director-General. The Republic of Korea, the Director-General noted, took that comprehensive approach. It educated, empowered and engaged communities, he said. It also expanded lab capacity and exhaustively performed contact tracing. Where there had once been 800 cases, he said, there are now just 90. “It didn’t surrender,” said the Director-General.

Some countries that currently have only sporadic cases have not yet taken steps to cancel mass gatherings or enact social distancing. Those countries should not assume that community transmission will not come to their countries. “Don’t assume you won’t have transmission.”

As the Director-General explained, the virus can accelerate after a tipping point. If you have no cases, he said, it is better to “cut it from the bud.”

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak? A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy. Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action. As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Communities should also not assume that the coronavirus is a disease that only the elderly face. 20% of deaths in Korea were people under 60, said Michael J. Ryan, Chief Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme. “Younger, healthier people can still experience severe symptoms,” he said. “We must be very, very careful.”

Suppression can buy time for additional measures to be developed to treat the infected. The first vaccine trial is under way, explained the officials. Additionally, many countries from Canada to Norway to Argentina have joined a new international Solidarity Trial to study how untested treatments compare with each other.

Suppression can also buy time to ensure that additional tests and the equipment to run them can be manufactured for those who need them. It can also help ensure that the current shortage of face masks, gloves and other pieces of personal protection equipment shortage can be addressed.