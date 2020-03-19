You are here: Home / European Union News / Future EU-UK Partnership: European Commission publishes draft legal text

Future EU-UK Partnership: European Commission publishes draft legal text

March 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment
European Union__Brexit

(Frederick Tubiermont, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has today published a draft legal agreement for the future EU-UK partnership. It translates into a legal text the negotiating directives approved by Member States in the General Affairs Council on 25 February 2020, in line with the Political Declaration agreed between the EU and the UK in October 2019.

Today’s text follows consultations with the European Parliament and Council, and aims to provide a tool to support the negotiations and to enable progress with the UK.

The COVID-19 crisis led to the cancellation of the negotiating round scheduled this week in London.

Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s Chief Negotiator, said: “This text demonstrates that an ambitious and comprehensive agreement on our future relationship is possible, on the basis of the EU’s mandate and the political ambition agreed with the UK five months ago.”

In keeping with our transparency policy, the draft legal agreement has been published online.

Next steps

The UK has indicated that it will put forward some texts covering some of the elements of the future EU-UK relationship outlined in the Political Declaration.

Given developments related to COVID-19, EU and UK negotiators are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of video conferences. Both sides remain in close contact with one another. Substantive work on the legal texts on both sides will continue over the coming weeks.

For more information

The draft text published by the Commission covers all areas of the negotiations, including trade and economic cooperation, law enforcement and judicial cooperation in criminal matters, participation in Union programmes and other thematic areas of cooperation. A dedicated chapter on governance provides an outline for an overarching framework covering all areas of economic and security cooperation.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A health approach to climate change

Historic first, as Tolstoy’s War and Peace lands in Geneva, to mark international centenary

How much time has the ‘European Union of last chance’ left?

The metamorphosis of the categorical imperative in medical students

Mali not fulfilling its ‘sovereign role’ in protecting its people: UN human rights expert

COP21 Breaking News_10 December: UN Climate Chief Calls for Final Push to Meet Adaptation Fund Goal Very Close to Target

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Europe to turn the Hamburg G20 Summit into a battlefield

World Retail Congress Dubai 2016: Retail’s night of nights

Empathic AI could be the next stage in human evolution – if we get it right

Top UN political official updates Security Council on Iran nuclear deal

Safer products: stepping up checks and inspections to protect consumers

EU continues targeting on Chinese steel imports instead of the revival of its own economy

Parliament boosts efforts to improve its environmental performance

The EU responds to US challenges by fining Apple with €13 billion

Have we reached peak smartphone?

UN and Red Cross chiefs appeal for end to use of explosive weapons in cities

Syria: WHO appeals for funding to sustain critical health care for millions trapped by conflict

Wide-ranging reforms needed to ensure Italy’s economic recovery

A Sting Exclusive: the EU referendum is about fighting for an outward-looking Britain

Glasgow and Edinburgh race to become the UK’s first net-zero emissions city

Financial transactions tax gets go ahead

Fashion’s hot new trend: clothes you don’t need to wash (very often)

WHO chief underscores need to address climate change following visit to Bahamas

Why EU’s working and unemployed millions remain uncertain or even desperate about their future

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Afghanistan

This is what a smart city should do for its people

EU helps tackle air pollution in Kosovo with €76.4 million

State aid: Commission approves German scheme for very high capacity broadband networks in Bavaria

UN chief urges peaceful, free and fair elections in Cameroon

As Alan Turing makes the £50 note, how do countries design their currencies?

ECB’s first flight in Eurozone’s banking universe will be just a reconnaissance

The European Commission cuts roaming charges. But “it’s not enough”…

FROM THE FIELD: Gaza men advocate for an end to early marriage

EU and Overseas Countries and Territories boost cooperation at annual Forum with €44 million

‘Well-being of two million’ in Gaza at stake as emergency fuel runs dry: UN humanitarian coordinator

Investment and Financing under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): EU and Chinese stakeholders share their views at European Business Summit 2018

These are the world’s most competitive economies

Human Rights Council election: 5 things you need to know about it

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – MENA, in association with The European Sting

Libyan authorities must shoulder the burden to support country’s ‘vulnerable’ south

Four million Syrian children have only known war since birth: UNICEF

Project Manager – 2024

Camino de Santiago – a global community on our doorstep

“One Belt One Road”: Its relevance to the European Companies

A quarter of Americans have no retirement savings

Space science now a ‘fundamental pillar’ of 21st century human development: top UN space official

Move over G7. The future belongs to a more inclusive G20

EU to lead one more fight against climate change at G7 summit

FIFA and UN kick off healthy living campaign, to harness global game’s ‘huge potential’

Managers’ pay under fire

EU job-search aid worth €9.9m for 1,858 former Air France workers

Croatian Presidency priorities discussed in the European Parliament

Trump reshapes the Middle East at the expenses of Europe

Coronavirus has ‘pandemic potential’ – but what is a pandemic?

A third of world’s out-of-school youth live in conflict, disaster-affected countries: UNICEF report

Libya ‘in race against time’, but dissolving conflict ‘a realistic prospect’, Security Council hears

Torture is unacceptable and unjustified ‘at all times’ underscore top UN officials

How to tap the talents of refugees – one student at a time

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s