You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission offers financing to innovative vaccines company CureVac

Coronavirus: Commission offers financing to innovative vaccines company CureVac

March 17, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid19

(CDC, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission offered up to €80 million of financial support to CureVac, a higly innovative vaccine developer from Tübingen, Germany, to scale up development and production of a vaccine against the Coronavirus in Europe. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, discussed with the CureVac management via videoconference. The Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Ambroise Fayolle, also participated. The support would come in form of an EU guarantee of a currently assessed EIB loan of an identical amount, in the framework of the InnovFin Infectious Disease Finance Facility under Horizon 2020.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “In this public health crisis it is of utmost importance that we support our leading researchers and tech companies. We are determined to provide CureVac with the financing it needs to quickly scale up development and production of a vaccine against the Coronavirus. I am proud that we have leading companies like CureVac in the EU. Their home is here. But their vaccines will benefit everyone, in Europe and beyond.”

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “Supporting excellent EU research and innovation is an essential part of our coordinated response against the spread of the Coronavirus. In 2014, CureVac won EU’s first ever innovation inducement prize. We are committed to support further its EU-based research and innovation in these critical times. Science and innovation in Europe are at the heart of our policies for protecting people’s health.”

Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President for Innovation in the European Investment Bank, said: “The EIB is and remains the EU Bank for innovation, even more than ever in the current health crisis. Thanks to our strong and fruitful long partnership with the Commission in the area of research and innovation financial instruments (InnovFin), we are determined to do our best to support CureVac scale up needs for the benefits of EU citizen and beyond.”   

Founded in 2000, CureVac is a German biopharmaceutical company that has developed a novel technology to overcome one of the biggest barriers to using vaccines: the need to keep them stable without refrigeration. Its vaccine technology is based on messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules that stimulate the immune system. Preliminary studies have shown that the technology holds a promise for rapid response to COVID-19. If proven, millions of vaccine doses could potentially be produced at low costs in existing CureVac production facilities. CureVac has already started its COVID-19 vaccine development program and estimates to launch clinical testing by June 2020.

The Commission recognised CureVac’s potential to bring life-saving vaccines to people across the planet in safe and affordable ways already in 2014 when CureVac received the first ever EU innovation inducement prize of €2 million, funded by the EU’s research and innovation programme, FP7. The award was intended to support further development of the breakthrough idea. Now the Commission and the EIB are strengthening jointly their efforts to provide the necessary means to CureVac, taking advantage of their long and fruitful cooperation in financial instruments dedicated to support research and innovation such as Horizon 2020 InnovFin and in particular its Infectious Disease Finance Facility.

Background

The support to CureVac is part of coordinated EU response to the public health threat of COVID-19.

Working closely with the industry, the Commission has mobilised up to €140 million in public and private funding to support urgently needed research. On 6 March, the Commission announced that it selected 17 projects involving 136 research teams to receive a total funding of €47.5 million from its research and innovation programme, Horizon 2020. The teams will work on developing vaccines, new treatments, diagnostic tests and medical systems aimed at preventing the spread of the Coronavirus. In addition, the Commission has committed up to €45 million for research on vaccines and treatments through a call published on 3 March by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), which is to be matched by the pharma industry, so up to €90 million in all.

In the past years the European Commission has invested greatly in research to prepare exactly for this type of public health emergency. Several EU funded projects are currently contributing to the European and global preparedness and response activities.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Charles Michel advocates a strong Europe that acts where it can add real value

Brexit Preparedness: European Commission adopts final set of “no-deal” contingency measures for Erasmus+ students, social security coordination rules and the EU budget

The Fourth Industrial Revolution needs a social revolution, too. Here’s how we can make this happen

Why we are using these custom-built drones to collect whale snot

Five-year low inflation for Eurozone and now Mario has to finally wake up the Germans

MWC 2016 LIVE: Under Armour learns from “robust community of data”

How Greece was destroyed

Africa is set to get its first vertical forest

Nothing about us without us: how youth empowerment creates lasting change in the climate meltdown

Brexit: European Commission recommends the European Council (Article 50) to endorse the agreement reached on the revised Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland and revised Political Declaration

“Airbnb and YouTube are two great examples of a crowd based capitalism”, key stakeholders outline the boundaries of the 4th Industrial Revolution in Davos

“America first” policy goes against EU-US partnership, say MEPs

Syria: UN Humanitarian Coordinator calls for unimpeded access from within the country

Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

European Youth cries out: Sustainable Development Goals ambitious, but lack focus on youth

Why exchange programs are essential for the medical students of the 21st century

Environment and health at increasing risk from growing weight of ‘e-waste’

New malaria vaccine trial in Malawi marks ‘an innovation milestone’, declares UN health agency

Food safety: Enhancing consumer trust in EU risk assessment and authorisation

The EU accuses Russia of bullying Ukraine to change sides

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Afghanistan

Cyprus President urges collective leadership to address ‘root causes’ of world’s crises

Can one FTA and 110 lobby meetings make the dirty oil clean in Europe?

UN Envoy urges Burundi leaders to ‘seize opportunities for national unity and peace’

China has announced ambitious plans to cut single-use plastic

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in the real economy

Burkina Faso : The EU reaffirms its support during this humanitarian and security crisis

Sri Lanka PM: This is how I will make my country rich by 2025

Countries must invest at least 1% more of GDP on primary healthcare to eliminate glaring coverage gaps

How smartphones can close the global skills gap for billions

The banks first to benefit from the new euro trillion ECB plans to print

3 reasons why most Africans aren’t on the internet – and how to connect them

Samoa measles outbreak claims 70 lives, majority are children under five

The EU Commission fails to draw the right conclusions about corruption

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

Making the move to more sustainable mobility – three steps for companies

A new global financial crisis develops fast; who denies it?

UN updates guidelines to ensure successful return to civilian life for former combatants

Security Council approves ‘historic’ political Haiti mission, ending UN peacekeeping role in the country

UN nuclear watchdog will help verify DPRK nuclear programme, if agreement forthcoming

Climate change update: consistent global actions urgently needed as we are running out of time

China’s response shows how bold decision-making can contain coronavirus

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

Brexit: Six more months of political paralysis or a May-Corbyn compromise?

Thousands risk lives fleeing fighting in Syria’s last ISIL stronghold

The US may be “open” to reviving TTIP, while the EU designs the future of trade with China

OECD joins with Japan to fight financial crime by establishing new academy

Suicide Prevention: Using Graduation as a Transformative Tool

EU adopts rebalancing measures in reaction to US steel and aluminium tariffs

‘Growing alarm’ over Fall Armyworm advance, with cash crops ‘under attack’ across Asia

End discrimination against women and children affected by leprosy

Thai cave boys spared thundershowers, highlighting extreme climate disruption: UN weather agency

G20 GDP growth nudges up to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2018

Eurostat confirms a dangerously fast falling inflation in Eurozone

Discovering Europe: Free EU rail pass for 18 year olds

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

OECD strengthens co-operation with Morocco – Renews Morocco Country Programme Agreement

EU/Africa, Caribbean and Pacific: towards which partnership?

Bioethics: how to recover trust in the doctor-patient relationship

Effective multilateralism the antidote to today’s ‘divisions’, Holy See tells UN Assembly

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s