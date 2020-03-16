You are here: Home / European Union News / Sassoli: Positive measures from Commission. Europe united in face of common challenge of COVID-19

Sassoli: Positive measures from Commission. Europe united in face of common challenge of COVID-19

March 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Sassoli__

Mr David SASSOLI, President of the European Parliament. Copyright: European Union

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Statement by Parliament President David Sassoli following the announcement by the European Commission of measures to address COVID-19

“Not since the end of the Second World War have we faced such a dramatic crisis. Today the European Union is taking action. We had no doubt that it would.

This situation is so serious that no European government could think of responding alone. The package of measures put forward by the European Commission today to fight COVID-19 goes in the right direction.

All European countries will receive support for their health systems. This means the supply of materials, support to hospitals, and financing research to develop a vaccine as soon as possible. The first priority is saving human lives.

The other commitment is to protect jobs, businesses and the economy. To do this: enough with austerity. Countries are authorized to spend everything that is necessary to guarantee support for employees, self-employed workers, businesses, and banks. In addition to the commitments made by member states, at least 37 billion euros is ready and available from the Union budget.

It is important to emphasize that governments will be able to use all the flexibility provided for in the Stability and Growth Pact, and that state aid will be allowed for sectors and businesses affected by the crisis.

Now the Council and Parliament must approve these first proposals. I can assure you that Parliament will do this as soon as possible.

To save our countries, we must act together in Europe. We should do more.

Today the watchword for Europe is solidarity. No one will be left alone and no one will act alone.”

To watch and download the video statement, click here.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

ECB: The bastion of effective and equitable Europeanism keeps up quantitative easing

“ASEM: Global Partners for Global Challenges”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to the EU

How each country’s share of global CO2 emissions changes over time

Lies and reality about incomes and wealth in the EU

Eurozone: Retail sales betray economic frailty

EU strengthens cooperation with Ethiopia

European Commission: the LED lights of your Audi A6 shall save our planet

Youth Guarantee putting young people in jobs

The new assembly lines: Why AI needs low-skilled workers too

We can save our ocean in three steps – if we act now

UN launches new framework to strengthen fight against terrorism

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: #GlobalGoals progress, essential meds, updates from Cox’s Bazar, Sudan and DR Congo

First-ever World Braille Day underscores importance of written language for human rights

Population in crisis hit EU countries will suffer for decades

Amsterdam is getting a 3D-printed bridge

Better Regulation principles: at the heart of the EU’s decision-making process

Israel @ MWC14: Israel The Start App Nation

The age of influence: why digital platforms must come clean about political ads

Mental health and suicide prevention: the contradictory access in a reference city of southern Brazil

‘End the ongoing atrocities’ against people with albinism in Malawi, say UN rights experts

How the future of computing can make or break the AI revolution

The EU condemns Faroe Islands and Iceland to poverty

Chart of the Day: These are the world’s most innovative economies

Suffering of thousands of war-affected Syrian children ‘unprecedented and unacceptable’

Why exporters need to mind the trade finance gap

The EU banking union needs a third pillar guaranteeing deposits

SMEs are driving job growth, but need higher investment in skills, innovation and tech to boost wages and productivity

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

Iran protests: Live ammunition reportedly used, says UN human rights office

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

Samsung’s profits fall as cheaper smartphones gain market share

How civil society must adapt to survive its greatest challenges

CO2 emissions on the rise for first time in four years, UN agency warns

Cambodia’s schools are the new frontline in the battle against climate change

Civilians ‘continue to pay highest price’ in Ukraine conflict, with peace prospects losing ‘momentum’

Plan for troop pullback ‘now accepted’ by rival forces around key Yemen port, but fighting intensifying elsewhere, Security Council warned

The Next Web 2014, the biggest European conference on Internet so far and the Absence of Brussels from Amsterdam

India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Event is Back! (23-24th August 2016)

Eurasian Union begins: the giant modelled on the EU is Moscow’s biggest challenge

Commission considers anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass imports

The world just took a step closer to eradicating polio

A Monday to watch the final act of a Greek tragedy; will there be catharsis or more fear?

The world’s impact in a small Brazilian town and the increased demand for mental health

Armenia should take vigorous measures against entrenched corruption

UN strengthens ties with Eurasia regional body to tackle terrorism and crime

What’s the difference between carbon negative and carbon neutral?

Council strongly criticised over failing to act to protect EU values in Hungary

UN investigates systematic sexual violence across South Sudan

WHO reports ‘very strong progress’ in battling DR Congo Ebola outbreak

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

Failing to see reality or deceiving the masses? The EU about poverty and social exclusion

This is the critical number that shows when housing breaks down

Service and Sacrifice: Guinean peacekeepers make their mark in Mali

Why practicing medicine privately at home is still a (difficult) option?

Climate change is exacerbating hunger in some of the world’s poorest countries. And those most at risk are the least to blame

Commission presents EU-Vietnam trade and investment agreements for signature and conclusion

This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

‘Many challenges to overcome’ at UN, in fight against abuse: victims’ advocate

5G: How a ‘legion of robots’ could help save the rhino

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s