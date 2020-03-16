CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more – Today’s COVID-19 updates and analysis

by

Virus hits key tipping point

For the first time since the outbreak started, there are more cases outside China than in it. There are currently more than 169,000 cases globally, according to Johns Hopkins University, with around 81,000 reported cases China and more than 88,000 in other countries around the globe. Read more here.

New restrictions in Norway

Norwegians were asked to return home from their holiday mountain cabins and take any home quarantine in their core municipalities. The move was made to ensure smaller municipalities could support their core populations and not be overwhelmed by the virus. Read more here.

CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked Americans to cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 people or more – including weddings, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events or conferences – over the next 8 weeks. The recommendation does not apply to schools or businesses and was not intended to supercede the recommendations of local officials. Read more here.

Economists weigh the likelihood of a recession

US and European economists were surveyed recently about how COVID-19 would impact the economy. Forty percent of respondents said the COVID-19 outbreak will cause a major recession, while 50% of respondents said that reduced spending would have bigger economic effects than disruption to supply chains or illness-related reductions in workforces. Read more here.

Over 40% of respondents believe the COVID-19 outbreak will cause a major recession. Image: IGM Economic Experts Panel

Data monitoring is helping Singapore tackle COVID-19 – Here’s how

A project in Singapore leveraging government data, COVID-19 SG, allows residents to see every known coronavirus case, the street where the infected person lived and worked, which hospital they were admitted to, their average recovery time and the network connections between infections. Despite concerns about potential privacy infringements, the Singapore government has taken the approach that openness about infections is the best way to help people make decisions and manage anxiety about what is happening. Read more here.

Covid-19 SG allows Singapore residents to track the number of COVID-19 cases live. Image: Covid-19 SG

How the impact of pandemics has varied throughout history

As humans have become more civilized – with larger cities and increased contact with different populations – pandemics have become more likely. Advances in modern medicine have helped control casualty rates, though death tolls can still range widely. Read more here.



A list of some of the major pandemics that have appeared throughout history. Image: Visual Capitalist

